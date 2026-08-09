Liga Profesional - Game Week 4 10 Aug 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Banfield and Belgrano will kick-off at Aug 10, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Banfield vs Belgrano is available to watch live via several broadcasters. Fubo and Fanatiz offer streaming options, while TyC Sports and ViX also carry the match. Check your regional availability and sign up to watch live.

Banfield host Belgrano in a Liga Profesional fixture with both clubs looking to build momentum in Group B.

Banfield come into this match under Pedro Troglio having picked up mixed results in recent weeks. A 3-2 win over Sarmiento showed their attacking intent, but a 1-0 defeat to Huracan and a goalless draw with Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto have kept them from stringing together consistent form.

Belgrano arrive under Ricardo Zielinski with their own inconsistencies to address. A win over River Plate earlier in the campaign demonstrated their quality on a big occasion, yet defeats to Argentinos Juniors and a draw with Tigre in their last two outings have slowed their progress.

The two sides sit level on position in the Clausura Group B table, which gives this fixture an added edge as both clubs push for ground in the standings.

For viewers looking to catch the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Banfield vs Belgrano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Banfield are managed by Pedro Troglio for this Liga Profesional fixture. No injury or suspension information has been provided for the home side, and no confirmed starting XI is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Belgrano head into the match under Ricardo Zielinski, though no team news regarding injuries or suspensions has been confirmed for the away side either. A projected XI will be included once official information is released.

Form

Banfield's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto on August 1, while a 3-2 victory over Sarmiento on July 28 was their sharpest attacking display of the run. A 1-0 home defeat to Huracan interrupted that spell. Across the five matches, Banfield scored seven goals and conceded six.

Belgrano's last five matches returned three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Tigre on August 6, following a 0-1 loss to Argentinos Juniors five days earlier. A 2-3 win at River Plate earlier in the run stands as their standout result, and they also beat Rosario Central 2-1. Belgrano scored seven goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Belgrano won 1-0 as the home side in the Liga Profesional. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Belgrano have won three and Banfield none, with two matches ending level. Banfield have yet to beat Belgrano in this run of meetings, which stretches back to June 2023 when Belgrano won 3-1.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B, both Banfield and Belgrano currently sit ninth. Banfield are 12th and Belgrano fifth in the Apertura Group B standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Banfield vs Belgrano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: