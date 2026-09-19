LaLiga - Game Week 7 20 Sept 2026 - 10:15 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Today's game between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 10:15 AM.

The Madrid derby is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. English-language coverage is available on ESPN 2 and ESPN+, while Spanish-language viewers can follow the action on ESPN Deportes. The match can also be streamed through Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

The Madrid derby returns to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano as Atletico Madrid host Real Madrid in LaLiga. Diego Simeone's side welcome their city rivals in a fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the early-season table.

Atletico arrive into the derby with momentum building after back-to-back LaLiga wins, though a Champions League defeat to Liverpool earlier this month served as a reminder of the margins at this level. Simeone will be without Julian Alvarez, whose situation at the club has dominated headlines throughout the summer and into the new season.

The Alvarez saga has unsettled the Metropolitano faithful, with the Argentine's attempt to force a move to Barcelona drawing sharp criticism — including from club legend Diego Godin. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak, however, has publicly backed his team-mate and insisted the dressing room has moved on, with focus now firmly on the pitch.

Real Madrid arrive under Jose Mourinho in strong form, having won four of their last five across all competitions. Kylian Mbappe leads the attack after a top-scoring campaign last season, though his side ended that year without silverware — a narrative the Frenchman has been keen to address publicly ahead of this fixture.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's return to form has been one of the stories of the early season, earning him a recall to the England squad. He lines up in Mourinho's backline as Real Madrid look to close the gap on LaLiga's early pacesetters.

For US viewers, TV channel and live stream options for the Madrid derby are listed below.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid will be without Pablo Barrios and Julian Alvarez through injury, with Simeone's projected XI featuring Jan Oblak in goal, a back line of Marcos Llorente, Cristian Romero, Alejandro Grimaldo, and Robin Le Normand, and a midfield and attack built around Cardoso, Baena, Koke, Kang-In Lee, Jonathan David, and Ademola Lookman.

Real Madrid head into the derby without Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy. Mourinho's projected starting XI includes Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella, and Dean Huijsen in defence, and Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior leading the attack alongside Arda Guler, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Yan Diomande.

Form

Atletico Madrid come into the derby with a mixed recent record, winning three and losing two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a comfortable 4-0 home win over Osasuna in LaLiga, and they also claimed a 3-0 victory away at Real Sociedad. The defeats — 2-1 to Liverpool in the Champions League and 3-0 at Athletic Bilbao — show Simeone's side can be vulnerable against top opposition. Across those five games, Atletico have scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Real Madrid arrive in stronger shape, winning four of their last five. Mourinho's side beat Inter 2-1 in the Champions League and followed that with a 4-1 thrashing of Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga. Their only defeat in that run was a 1-0 loss at Real Betis. Madrid have scored 14 goals across those five fixtures while conceding just five, suggesting an attack in confident form heading into the derby.

Head-to-Head Record

Real Madrid edged the most recent meeting between these sides 3-2 in a LaLiga fixture at the Bernabeu in March 2026, a result that followed their 2-1 victory over Atletico in the Spanish Super Cup in January of the same year. Atletico's most emphatic recent result in this series came in September 2025, when they beat Real Madrid 5-2 at the Metropolitano. Across the last five meetings, Real Madrid have won three and Atletico two, with the head-to-head record underscoring how fine the margins between these clubs have been.

Standings

In LaLiga, Real Madrid sit second heading into the derby, while Atletico Madrid are fourth — meaning Mourinho's side arrive with a points advantage and both clubs with clear incentive to move in opposite directions in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: