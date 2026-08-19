LaLiga - Game Week 1 19 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Today's game between Atletico Madrid and Malaga will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 3:00 PM.

US viewers have several options to watch Atletico Madrid vs Malaga live. The TV channel and live stream options available for this LaLiga fixture are listed below.

Atletico Madrid open their LaLiga 2026/27 campaign at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, hosting a Malaga side making their return to the top flight. Diego Simeone's squad steps into the new season carrying genuine ambition after a strong 2025/26 run that took them deep into the Champions League and to the Copa del Rey final.

The summer has been anything but quiet at Atletico. Cristian Romero arrived from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth a reported €40 million, signing a five-year contract and immediately expressing his desire to win trophies with the club. The Argentine centre-back adds defensive quality to a squad that already showed it can compete at the highest level in Europe.

There has been turbulence off the pitch too. Julian Alvarez publicly pushed for a move to Barcelona during the transfer window, but Atletico refused to sell and the striker has since returned to training under Simeone, reportedly acknowledging to teammates that he misjudged his handling of the situation. Whether that episode leaves any lasting tension within the squad remains to be seen.

Malaga, meanwhile, are back in LaLiga after earning promotion and will look to establish themselves quickly. Their pre-season included a 2-2 draw with Fulham in the Costa del Sol Trophy, a match that drew attention for Fulham's decision to forfeit the subsequent penalty shootout due to contractual terms and flight arrangements. Juan Funes takes charge of a side that will need to be compact and organised to compete at this level.

For a newly promoted team, a trip to the Metropolitano on the opening weekend is about as demanding a start as the fixture computer could have produced. Simeone's side will expect to set the tone early in what promises to be a competitive LaLiga season.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Malaga, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Malaga with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Diego Simeone names a strong projected XI featuring Jan Oblak in goal, with Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, David Hancko, and Marc Pubill in defence. Alejandro Grimaldo, Johnny Cardoso, Pablo Barrios, and Koke are set to operate in midfield, with Kang-In Lee and Ademola Lookman leading the attack. Alexander Soerloth is the only absentee for the hosts, sidelined through injury.

For Malaga, Juan Funes is without five players through injury: Aaron Ochoa, Fernando Calero, Carlos Dotor, Diego Murillo, and Adrian Nino. The projected XI sees Alfonso Herrero start in goal, with a back line of Carlos Puga, Einar Galilea, Angel Recio, and Jose Salinas. Dani Lorenzo, Izan Merino, and Rafa Rodriguez are expected in midfield, with David Larrubia, Chupe, and Joaquin Munoz in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Atletico Madrid head into the new season with a mixed pre-season record of two wins and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 victory over Marseille on August 14, while they also beat Getafe 4-1 in late July. Defeats to Manchester City (3-1) and Manchester United (2-1) came in between, and their last competitive result was a 5-1 loss to Villarreal in LaLiga back in May. Across the five matches, Atletico scored nine goals and conceded ten.

Malaga's last five matches produced one win, three draws, and one defeat. They beat Al-Arabi 4-2 on August 6, then drew 2-2 with Fulham on August 12 in their most recent outing. A 2-1 defeat to AD Ceuta FC sits between two other draws: 2-2 against Al Ittihad and 3-3 against Leicester City. Malaga scored thirteen goals across those five games but also conceded thirteen, suggesting an open and attack-minded pre-season approach from Funes's side.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2018, when Atletico Madrid won 1-0 at La Rosaleda in LaLiga. Across the five recorded head-to-head fixtures, all played in LaLiga, Atletico Madrid won four times and Malaga won none, with one result not producing a victory for the Madrid side. Atletico scored nine goals in those five matches and conceded just two, with a 4-2 home win in October 2016 standing as the highest-scoring encounter in the dataset.

Standings

In the early LaLiga 2026/27 standings, Atletico Madrid sit ninth and Malaga are placed twelfth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Malaga today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: