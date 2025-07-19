How to watch today's Atlanta United vs Charlotte MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Charlotte FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Charlotte FC makes the trip to enemy territory this weekend, heading to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a heated rematch with MLS Eastern Conference foes Atlanta United.

It's been a rocky ride for Ronny Deila's Atlanta this season, with the Five Stripes staring down the barrel of what could be their worst-ever finish since joining Major League Soccer. After reaching the League Cup semi-finals last year via the play-in round, they’re now in danger of missing the tournament altogether.

Atlanta currently languishes in 13th place with just 20 points from 22 games, a whopping 12 behind Charlotte, who occupy the final wild-card spot. The pressure is mounting, and time is quickly running out.

On the other hand, Dean Smith's Charlotte side appears to be finding their groove again. After a sizzling start to the year with six wins in their first nine outings, their form nosedived, managing just two wins across the next dozen matches (with a draw and nine defeats in that span).

But the momentum seems to be shifting back in their favor. Back-to-back victories over New York City FC (2-0) and DC United (2-1) have breathed new life into their campaign, injecting belief and keeping their League Cup hopes very much alive.

Charlotte currently sits ninth in the East with 32 points from 23 matches, just two points off the pace for an automatic League Cup berth. However, their Achilles’ heel this season continues to be a shaky record on the road, which they'll need to address quickly if they want to keep climbing the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the MLS match between Atlanta United and Charlotte FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC kick-off time

The MLS match between Atlanta United and Charlotte FC will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United head into the weekend still hampered by a string of injury woes, with defensive duo Derrick Williams (foot) and Stian Gregersen (hip) remaining sidelined. Midfielder Ajani Fortune, who has now missed five straight games, is also not expected to feature.

Between the posts, Josh Cohen continues his spell on the treatment table due to an arm injury, meaning veteran Brad Guzan is likely to keep his spot in goal once again.

Up front, all eyes will be on Emmanuel Latte Lath, who—despite drawing a blank in his last outing—continues to be Atlanta's main attacking threat. The striker has notched six goals so far and will be eager to add to his tally.

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte FC, meanwhile, are dealing with injury setbacks of their own. Right-back Nathan Byrne remains out with a neck problem that's kept him out since April, while Souleyman Doumbia is in danger of missing a fourth consecutive match due to a lingering hamstring concern.

On the bright side, Pep Biel is firing on all cylinders. The Spaniard has been involved in seven goals over his last four appearances, including a standout performance with two goals in the win over D.C. United. He'll once again be the spark Charlotte leans on in the attacking third.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links