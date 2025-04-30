How to watch today's Aston Villa Women vs Arsenal Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Aston Villa Women and Arsenal Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh from booking a long-awaited return to the Women's Champions League final, Arsenal Women quickly shift their focus back to domestic matters with a midweek clash against Aston Villa Women on Wednesday night.

The Gunners, currently sitting second in the WSL standings, will be hoping to carry their European momentum into the final stretch of the league season. Meanwhile, Natalia Arroyo's Villa side finds itself down in 10th, though recent form hints at a possible resurgence.

Arroyo's reign in England began on the wrong foot, with five straight defeats and a harsh 13-1 combined scoreline across those games. But she's steadied the ship of late, steering her side to back-to-back away wins against Liverpool and Spurs, and restoring a bit of confidence in the camp.

As for Arsenal, Sunday's 4-1 demolition of Lyon in the semi-final second leg has the team riding high. Mariona Caldentey, Alessia Russo, and Caitlin Foord found the net after a Christiane Endler own goal got things rolling, overturning a 2-1 first-leg deficit and sealing the Gunners’ first trip to a European final since 2006-07.

Before they turn their attention to a mouthwatering showdown with Barcelona in Lisbon on May 24, Renee Slegers' side must navigate their final three WSL games, starting with Wednesday’s visit to Villa Park, then wrapping up against Brighton and Manchester United.

Although a title push looks like a long shot, Arsenal haven't completely given up hope. They're six points behind leaders Chelsea, who face third-place United on the same night, meaning the Gunners will be watching that result closely.

How to watch Aston Villa Women vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Aston Villa Women and Arsenal Women will be available to stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Aston Villa Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Villa Park

The WSL match between Aston Villa Women and Arsenal Women will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa Women team news

Aston Villa remain without Sarah Mayling, who's still nursing an ankle injury, while skipper Rachel Corsie is making strides in her recovery but remains unavailable. Kirsty Hanson, who scored the late winner versus Spurs, is pushing to be included from the off.

Arsenal Women team news

On the Arsenal side, defenders Laia Codina and Lina Hurtig are set to miss out again, but Lotte Wubben-Moy is back in the mix after returning from injury off the bench against Lyon. With Slegers likely to rotate the squad after Sunday’s emotional high, expect potential starts for Victoria Pelova, Lia Walti, Stina Blackstenius, and Beth Mead as the Gunners aim to keep their faint title hopes alive.

