How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek: Livestream, TV schedule and start time for French Open 2025 Semifinal

GOAL has you covered with all key details about Sabalenka vs. Swiatek 2025 French Open semifinal, from broadcast info, start time and form.

On Thursday, June 5, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will attempt to bring an end to Iga Swiatek's three-year dominance at Roland Garros—a task that once seemed far-fetched but now feels entirely possible.

Sabalenka's transformation on clay has been nothing short of remarkable. She's posted a stellar 20-3 record on the dirt over the past year, showing real finesse with her drop shot and moving far better than she used to. She's also added more topspin to her game, which allows her to swing big while aiming safely, trimming down her unforced errors. The days when Swiatek could simply wait for Sabalenka to unravel seem to be in the rear-view mirror—especially as Swiatek herself hasn't been quite as bulletproof lately.

While Sabalenka has surged, Swiatek has stumbled. Her clay season results—6-3 combined across Stuttgart, Madrid, and Rome—have raised eyebrows. Losses to Ostapenko, Gauff, and Collins suggest the Pole hasn't been in top gear. Her hold percentage has dropped, and her baseline consistency has wavered. But if there's one place that breathes life back into her game, it’s Paris.

Sabalenka, riding high and full of belief, called herself "physically and mentally the best I’ve ever been" after booking her spot in the semifinals. And yet, Swiatek reminded everyone why she owns the terre battue.

Facing Elena Rybakina, Swiatek found herself trailing 6-1, 2-0 and seemingly heading for another early exit. But she dug deep, flipped the script, and clawed her way back for a gutsy 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory. Her serve clicked, her return caught fire, and her forehand—the deadliest weapon in the women’s game on clay—caught fire. She backed that up with a composed 6-1, 7-5 win over a resurgent Elina Svitolina.

So now the question is: do you put more stock in Sabalenka's recent form or Swiatek's eye-popping 42-2 career record in Paris? Either way, this semifinal has all the makings of a classic.

GOAL has you covered with all the key details surrounding Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek French Open campaign, from live broadcast info and match timings to up-to-date scores and results from his games on the Paris clay.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek French Open 2025 semifinal date, start time

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2025

Thursday, June 6, 2025 Category: Women's Singles

Women's Singles Venue: Court Philippe Chatrier (Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France)

Court Philippe Chatrier (Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France) Timings: 9:00 am ET or 6:00 am PT

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Iga Swiatek is scheduled to start at 9:00 am ET on Thursday, June 6, 2025 at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Swiatek live on TV & online

TV Channel: TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV Live stream: Sling, DirecTV Stream, Max

The 2025 French Open will have a fresh home on TV, with coverage shifting to TNT and truTV, marking a departure from NBC's long-running broadcast deal. Fans can also catch all the action via streaming on Max, Sling, and DirecTV Stream, with daily coverage getting underway bright and early at 5 am ET.

Tennis royalty will lend their voices to the tournament, with legends like Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Sloane Stephens, Lindsay Davenport, Jim Courier, Chris Evert, Venus Williams, and Boris Becker stepping into the analyst roles.

On commentary duty, Brian Anderson, Alex Faust, and Mark Petchey will call the shots, while Adam Lefkoe leads the charge from the studio.

Aryna Sabalenka French Open results, scores so far

First round: vs Kamilla Rakhimova {6-1 6-0}

vs Kamilla Rakhimova {6-1 6-0} Second round: vs Jil Teichmann {6-3, 6-1}

vs Jil Teichmann {6-3, 6-1} Third round: vs Olga Danilovic {6-2 6-3}

vs Olga Danilovic {6-2 6-3} Round of 16: vs Amanda Anisimova {7-5 6-3}

vs Amanda Anisimova {7-5 6-3} Quarter-final: vs Qinwen Zheng {7-6[3] 6-3}

Iga Swiatek French Open results, scores so far

First round: vs. Rebecca Sramkova {6-3, 6-3}

vs. Rebecca Sramkova {6-3, 6-3} Second round: vs. Emma Raducanu {6-1, 6-2}

vs. Emma Raducanu {6-1, 6-2} Third round: vs. Jaqueline Cristian {6-2, 7-5}

vs. Jaqueline Cristian {6-2, 7-5} Round of 16: vs. Elena Rybakina {1-6, 6-3, 7-5}

vs. Elena Rybakina {1-6, 6-3, 7-5} Quarter-final: vs. Elina Svitolina {6-1, 7-5}

Useful links