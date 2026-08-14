Saudi Pro League - Game Week 1 14 Aug 2026 - 14:00 Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Today's game between Al Hilal and Al-Faisaly will kick-off at Aug 14, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Al Hilal open their Saudi Pro League campaign against Al-Faisaly at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, with Simone Inzaghi's side targeting a winning start to the 2026-27 season.

The blue half of Riyadh arrives at this fixture carrying the weight of an unsettled summer. Inzaghi remains in charge despite widespread supporter frustration, with the Italian having delivered just the King Cup last season while missing out on the league title and exiting the AFC Champions League Elite early.

Al Hilal's transfer window has been turbulent. Malcolm is closing in on a move to Al-Qadsiah, Darwin Nunez is linked with a departure to Trabzonspor, and a deal to sign Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray has been described as impossible by those close to the Nigerian striker. The club's search for a new forward remains unresolved.

Experienced centre-back Ali Al-Buleahi has also been frozen out of first-team training under Inzaghi after returning from a loan spell at Al-Shabab, adding further uncertainty to the squad heading into the new campaign.

Al-Faisaly, who sit 15th in the standings, arrive as clear underdogs. Their recent form in cup competition has been poor, and they face a Hilal side that, whatever its internal tensions, will be determined to make a statement on opening day.

This is a fixture that sets the tone for Al Hilal's title ambitions. For viewing information, read on.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal are managed by Simone Inzaghi, but no confirmed injury or suspension information has been provided ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

No coach, injury, or suspension data has been provided for Al-Faisaly. Further team news will be published when available.

Form

Al Hilal head into the new season on the back of four wins and one draw from their final five outings across all competitions. Their most recent match was a 0-1 victory away at Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League on May 21, with Inzaghi's side also beating Neom SC 2-0 and Al Khaleej 1-2 in league action. The one blemish in that run was a 1-1 draw against Al Nassr. Across those five matches, Al Hilal scored seven goals and conceded four.

Al-Faisaly's last five recorded results all came in the King Cup, and the picture is considerably bleaker. Their most recent match ended in a 0-4 defeat to Al-Taawoun in September 2025, and they also lost 0-4 to Al Ittihad and 1-1 on aggregate to Al-Wehda in earlier rounds. Their only wins in the dataset came against lower-division opposition, Al Najma and Al Taee, in 2023.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs was a Saudi Pro League fixture on June 27, 2022, which Al Hilal won 2-1 at home. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches on record, Al Hilal have won three, with one draw and one Al-Faisaly victory. Al Hilal won 3-2 in a December 2021 league meeting and drew 2-2 with Al-Faisaly in the Super Cup in January 2022, while Al-Faisaly's sole win came in a league fixture in May 2021 that ended 1-1 on aggregate across the dataset.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League, Al Hilal currently sit sixth, while Al-Faisaly are 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: