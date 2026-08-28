Premier League - Game Week 2 29 Aug 2026 - 10:00 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Everton will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Bournemouth vs Everton is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bournemouth host Everton at Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, August 29, as both sides look to build on their opening-weekend results in what is an early test of their respective ambitions for the season.

Marco Rose's Cherries opened their campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City, a result that, while disappointing, came against one of the division's strongest sides. Bournemouth will be looking to bounce back in front of their own supporters, and the arrival of goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio on loan from Juventus adds fresh competition and intrigue to their squad ahead of what promises to be a demanding campaign, with European football also on the horizon.

Everton arrive in considerably better spirits. David Moyes got his tenure off to a winning start with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Hill Dickinson Stadium on the opening weekend, and the Toffees carried that momentum into midweek.

Striking Thierno Barry has announced himself emphatically this season. The forward scored a hat-trick in Everton's 4-0 Carabao Cup demolition of Preston North End on Wednesday night, and his form gives Moyes a potent attacking threat heading into this fixture.

Iliman Ndiaye is another name generating considerable attention. The Senegal international has reportedly attracted interest from Manchester City and Arsenal, with figures of around £80 million being discussed, which underlines just how much Everton's attacking players have impressed in the early weeks of the season.

Fourth in the Premier League table heading into matchday two, Everton will be looking to cement their strong start. Bournemouth, sitting 13th, need a response.

For details on how to watch Bournemouth vs Everton live, including TV channel and live stream information, read on below.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Everton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marco Rose names a projected XI of Djordje Petrovic, Antonio Silva, Adam Smith, James Hill, Adrien Truffert, Lewis Cook, Rayan, Alex Scott, Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier, and Evanilson. Bournemouth are without Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, Julio Soler, and Veljko Milosavljevic through injury, though there are no suspensions in the home camp.

David Moyes is set to field Jordan Pickford, Merlin Roehl, Vitaliy Mykolenko, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Harrison Armstrong, Tyrique George, Iliman Ndiaye, Hayden Hackney, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Thierno Barry as his projected starting eleven. Tim Iroegbunam and Christian Noergaard are sidelined through injury for the visitors, with no suspensions to report. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Bournemouth head into this match with a 2W-1D-2L record across their last five outings, though two of those wins came in pre-season friendlies. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Manchester City on August 23, following a 2-1 loss to Mainz 05 in a friendly. On the positive side, they drew 2-2 with Real Betis and recorded a 10-1 rout of Genoa in pre-season, scoring 20 goals and conceding 11 across the five matches.

Everton arrive with a 3W-1D-1L record from their last five games, including competitive and friendly fixtures. Their most recent match was Wednesday's 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Preston North End, which followed a 2-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace on August 22. The Toffees drew 1-1 with Lille in pre-season and beat Newcastle United 3-1 in a friendly, though they lost 3-1 to VfB Stuttgart. Everton have scored 10 goals and conceded five across those five matches, with three consecutive wins going into this fixture.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Bournemouth won 2-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League. Before that, Everton claimed a 1-0 victory at Vitality Stadium in December 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings in all competitions, Bournemouth have won three times to Everton's one, with one match not producing a Bournemouth or Everton win in that dataset, and the Cherries have scored eight goals to Everton's three across those fixtures.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Everton sit fourth while Bournemouth are 13th heading into this matchday two fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Everton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: