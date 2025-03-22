How to watch today's USC vs UNC Greensboro NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USC vs UNC Greensboro NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

No. 1 seed USC kicks off its March Madness campaign with a first-round showdown against No. 6 seed UNC Greensboro in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Trojans (28-3, 17-1 Big Ten) enter the tournament with a stellar season behind them, though they fell short in the Big Ten Championship, suffering a 72-67 loss to UCLA. Despite securing a No. 1 seed, they were ranked fourth among the top seeds, adding extra motivation as they begin their title pursuit.

On the other side, UNC Greensboro (25-6, 13-1 Southern Conference) arrives with plenty of confidence, fresh off a gritty overtime win over Chattanooga (64-57) to clinch the SoCon Championship. However, the Spartans will have to battle through a hostile USC crowd, having posted a 7-5 record on the road this season.

USC vs UNC Greensboro: Date and tip-off time

The Trojans and the Spartans will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Galen Center Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch USC vs UNC Greensboro on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Trojans and the Spartans on:

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

USC Trojans team news & key performers

USC's high-octane offense has averaged 81.5 points per game, fueled by standout guard JuJu Watkins, who is lighting up the scoreboard with 24.6 points per contest. She’s complemented by forward Kiki Iriafen, a reliable scoring threat, putting up 18.2 points per game. The duo has been electric all season, proving to be a nightmare for opposing defenses when both are in rhythm.

Watkins also paces the team in assists (3.5) and steals (2.2), while Iriafen is the leading rebounder with 8.3 boards per game. Center Rayah Marshall is a defensive anchor, averaging 1.9 blocks per outing. The Trojans have been dominant at Galen Center, boasting a 14-1 home record, and will look to impose their will on opening night.

UNC Greensboro Spartans news & key performers

UNC Greensboro relies on its disciplined defense, but its offense is led by guard Caia Elisaldez, who averages 13.9 points and 4.7 assists per game. Forward Gianna Corbitt provides secondary scoring, contributing 10.6 points while leading the team with 7.2 rebounds.

Defensively, the Spartans will need big performances from Sigrun Olafsdottir (2.4 steals per game) and Karsen Murphy (0.9 blocks per contest) to slow down USC’s firepower. While UNC Greensboro has enjoyed a remarkable season, they’ll have their hands full against a motivated Trojans squad looking to make a statement in their tournament opener.

