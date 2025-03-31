How to watch today's UConn vs USC NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UConn vs USC NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The stakes couldn't be higher as No. 2 UConn (34-3) and No. 1 USC (31-3) clash on Monday at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, each vying for a coveted spot in the Final Four.

This Elite Eight showdown is brimming with tension, especially after USC edged UConn 72-70 in their regular-season thriller, thanks to JuJu Watkins’ 25-point masterclass.

However, with Watkins sidelined due to an ACL tear, the Trojans now face an uphill battle against a red-hot Huskies squad led by Paige Bueckers, who is in unstoppable form after dropping 40 points in the Sweet 16. With UConn surging and USC looking to overcome adversity, this matchup promises high drama.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UConn vs USC NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

UConn vs USC: Date and tip-off time

The Huskies and the Trojans will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.

Date Monday, March 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Location Spokane, Washington

How to watch UConn vs USC on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Huskies and Trojans on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN.

The game will also be available for streaming via the ESPN app, Sling and Fubo, which carries ESPN networks and offers a free trial for new users.

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

Huskies' superstar Paige Bueckers has been nothing short of sensational, pouring in 74 points over her last two tournament games. She took over in the second half of the Sweet 16, proving once again why she’s the best player in the nation. USC will have its hands full trying to contain her and slow down UConn’s explosive offense.

USC Trojans news & key performers

With Watkins out, the burden falls on Kiki Iriafen, a projected top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, to step up offensively. She managed just seven points against Kansas State, and USC needed a big second-half rally to escape with a win. If she can’t produce at a high level, the Trojans will struggle to keep pace with UConn.

