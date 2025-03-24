How to watch today's UConn Huskies vs South Dakota State Jackrabbits NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UConn vs South Dakota NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (32-3) are set to battle the No. 10 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (30-3) on Monday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, with a coveted Sweet 16 berth hanging in the balance.

South Dakota State has been a dominant force all season, suffering just three defeats. One of those losses was a hard-fought 75-71 contest against Duke, nearly pulling off an upset over the Blue Devils. However, their résumé lacks marquee wins, and a lopsided 103-57 defeat to Texas in December raises questions about how they match up against elite competition.

UConn, on the other hand, showed no mercy in its first-round matchup, dismantling Arkansas State 103-34. The Huskies have been a juggernaut in Big East play, boasting a flawless 21-0 conference record while going 11-3 in non-league action. Taking care of the ball has been a major strength for UConn, as they average just 10.4 turnovers per game. They hold a commanding 26-2 record when committing fewer turnovers than their opponents.

UConn Huskies vs South Dakota State Jackrabbits: Date and tip-off time

The UConn Huskies and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

Date Monday, March 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Location Storrs, Connecticut

How to watch UConn Huskies vs South Dakota State Jackrabbits on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UConn Huskies and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

Azzi Fudd led the charge for the Huskies in their latest victory, exploding for 27 points while also contributing seven assists, six steals, and two blocks. Ashlynn Shade chipped in 20 points to fuel UConn's offensive onslaught. On the glass, Strong has been a dominant presence, averaging 8.5 rebounds per contest. Despite logging just 21 minutes against Arkansas State, she hauled in 12 boards, marking her fourth straight game with at least 11 rebounds.

South Dakota State Jackrabbits news & key performers

The Jackrabbits are a respectable rebounding unit, ranking 57th nationally in boards per game. However, those numbers come with a caveat, as they’ve primarily faced smaller Summit League opponents. In their first-round victory over Oklahoma State, Brooklyn Meyer delivered the team’s most impactful performance, tallying 19 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks while shooting 46.7% from the floor. Madison Mathiowetz also made her presence felt, finishing with 17 points in the win.

