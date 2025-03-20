How to watch today's UCLA vs Utah State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA vs Utah State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament sees a compelling clash of styles as No. 10 seed Utah State looks to spring a mild upset over No. 7 seed UCLA in the Midwest Region.

The Bruins enter the contest with a defense-first identity, slowing the game down and forcing opponents into grueling possessions. Meanwhile, the Aggies thrive on an up-tempo attack, with head coach Jerrod Calhoun's high-powered offense guiding them to a successful first season under his leadership.

The question is simple: Can Utah State's explosive scoring hold up, or will UCLA's smothering defense dictate the tempo?

UCLA vs Utah State: Date and tip-off time

The Bruins and the Aggies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 9:25 pm ET/6:25 pm PT at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date Thursday, March 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:25 pm ET/6:25 pm PT Venue Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch UCLA vs Utah State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bruins and the Aggies on:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

UCLA's offensive success may rest in the hands of Tyler Bilodeau. The Bruins will need a solution against Utah State's zone defense, which has frustrated opponents throughout the season.

Bilodeau's experience at Oregon State, where he regularly faced zone-heavy schemes, could come in handy. The versatile big man is also a dangerous threat from beyond the arc, connecting on 40% of his three-point attempts. If he can stretch the floor and knock down shots from deep, it may force the Aggies to adjust their defensive structure, giving UCLA much-needed openings inside.

Utah State Aggies news & key performers

For Utah State to find success, senior guard Ian Martinez will have to be the catalyst. Averaging 16 points per game, Martinez is a versatile playmaker who can score at all three levels while also earning frequent trips to the free-throw line. He'll need to pick his spots carefully, as UCLA's disciplined defense is known for cutting off driving lanes and forcing difficult looks.

Beyond his own scoring, Martinez must create opportunities for Utah State's perimeter shooters, who could be key difference-makers against UCLA's tight-knit defensive scheme.

