Tommy Paul French Open 2025: Next match, live TV schedule, scores and latest Roland-Garros results

GOAL has you covered with all key details about Tommy Paul's 2025 French Open campaign, from broadcast info, start time and scores on Paris clay.

Tommy Paul grabbed headlines recently—though not for anything on the court. While competing at the Rome Open, his truck was reportedly repossessed back in Florida.

He may have fallen to Jannik Sinner in that tournament, but the prize money was enough to recover his ride.

In Paris, however, it's strictly tennis on his mind. The American shrugged off a slow start on Day 1 of Roland Garros, bouncing back from a set down to beat Elmer Møller 6-7, 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 and punch his ticket to the second round.

Paul has now won five of his last six matches following a strong back-to-back run to the Italian Open semis. With momentum on his side, he’ll be eyeing a deeper run this time around after reaching the third round here last year.

GOAL has you covered with all the key details surrounding Paul's French Open campaign, from live broadcast info and match timings to up-to-date scores and results from his games on the Paris clay.

When is Tommy Paul's next match at French Open 2025?

Date: Wednesday May 28, 2025

Wednesday May 28, 2025 Match : vs. Marton Fucsovics (second round)

: vs. Marton Fucsovics (second round) Venue: Court 14 (Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France)

Court 14 (Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France) Timings: 7:50 am ET

Tommy Paul will continue his 2025 French Open run against Marton Fucsovics, with their second-round clash at Court 14 penciled in for Wednesday, May 28, 2025. First serve is set for 7:50 am ET for fans in the United States.

Where to stream Tommy Paul French Open games live & watch on TV

TV Channel: TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV Live stream: Sling, DirecTV Stream, Max

The 2025 French Open will have a fresh home on TV, with coverage shifting to TNT and truTV, marking a departure from NBC's long-running broadcast deal. Fans can also catch all the action via streaming on Max, Sling, and DirecTV Stream, with daily coverage getting underway bright and early at 5 am ET.

Tennis royalty will lend their voices to the tournament, with legends like Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Sloane Stephens, Lindsay Davenport, Jim Courier, Chris Evert, Venus Williams, and Boris Becker stepping into the analyst roles.

On commentary duty, Brian Anderson, Alex Faust, and Mark Petchey will call the shots, while Adam Lefkoe leads the charge from the studio.

Tommy Paul French Open results, scores so far

First Round (vs E. Moller) : 7-6, 2-6, 3-6, 1-6 (Win)

