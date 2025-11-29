Where to watch today's Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Tennessee Titans (1–10) return to Nissan Stadium on Sunday to host the surging Jacksonville Jaguars (7–4).

Titans vs Jaguars date and start time

The Titans and the Jaguars will meet in Week 13 of the NFL season at Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN, on Sunday, November 30, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Date Sunday, November 30, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT Venue Nissan Stadium Location Nashville, TN

How to watch Titans vs Jaguars on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: CBS

Streaming service:Fubo, Paramount+

Jacksonville comes in riding a wave of confidence. The Jags have pieced together two straight victories, first dismantling the Chargers 35–6, then grinding out a 27–24 win on the road against Arizona. They've quietly grown into one of the AFC’s steadiest teams away from home, sitting at 3–2 in road contests. It hasn’t always been smooth sailing this season, but Jacksonville has shown a knack for closing out tight games and seems to be hitting its stride as the playoff push approaches.

Trevor Lawrence has ridden a roller-coaster this season, sitting 25th in QBR at 43.1 while posting 2,407 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 picks. He’s stepped up with clutch moments when Jacksonville needed them, but the overall inconsistency makes it tough to label the Jaguars as a legitimate powerhouse just yet.

Tennessee, meanwhile, is stuck in another nightmare campaign. The Titans own the league’s worst record at 1–10, with their lone bright spot being that wild 22–21 comeback over Arizona. Since that victory, it's been six straight losses. Oddly enough, though, they’ve shown signs of life for bettors, they’ve covered three in a row, including last week’s matchup with Seattle. Down 30–10 in the fourth quarter, the Titans slipped in through the back door with a last-minute one-yard touchdown pass. Still, despite that late cover, Tennessee sits at just 7–21 against the spread over its last 28 and remains winless at home at 0–6.

Rookie Cam Ward has endured the type of growing pains you’d expect from a first-year starter. He’s thrown for 2,210 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions, owning a 33.6 QBR that ranks 30th in the league. The talent is clearly there, he’s shown it in flashes, but the constant pressure, limited weaponry, and lack of a dependable run game have put him behind the eight ball from the start.

In the US, Titans vs Jaguars is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming services, Fubo and Paramount+, both of which are currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

Watch highlights of Titans vs Jaguars

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 13 matchup between the Titans and the Jaguars will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such asExpress VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

