Where to watch today's Tennessee Titans vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Tennessee Titans (1-7) return home to Nissan Stadium on Sunday, hoping to halt a three-game skid as they face the surging Los Angeles Chargers (5-3).

Titans vs Chargers date and start time

The Titans and the Chargers will meet in Week 9 of the NFL season at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, November 2, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Date Sunday, November 2, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT / 10:00 am PT Venue Nissan Stadium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Titans vs Chargers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: CBS

Streaming service:Fubo, Paramount+

Los Angeles enters the week firmly in the AFC playoff picture, sitting second in the AFC West alongside the Chiefs and just a game back of the red-hot Broncos. If the postseason began today, the Chargers would lock in as the AFC’s sixth seed. Despite their solid record, they’ve been inconsistent against the spread (3-4-1) and sit at an even 4-4 on totals. Justin Herbert has been the catalyst for this offense, leading the league with 2,140 passing yards while ranking eighth in QBR (68.6). He’s accounted for 16 touchdowns against seven interceptions, continuing to prove himself as one of the most dependable arms in the NFL.

For Tennessee, it’s been a season to forget. The Titans have stumbled to a 1-7 record and are just 2-6 against the spread, though games have tended to hit the over (5-3). Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has faced the expected ups and downs of a first-year signal-caller, showing flashes of promise but also costly inexperience. He ranks 32nd in QBR (25.7) and 17th in passing yards (1,615), with a modest five touchdowns to go along with six interceptions. The Titans’ offense has struggled to find rhythm or consistency, and unless Ward and company can turn things around soon, Tennessee’s season could quickly slip entirely out of reach.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Titans vs Chargers.

In the US, Titans vs Chargers is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming services, Fubo and Paramount+, both of which are currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watch highlights of Titans vs Chargers

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 9 matchup between the Titans and the Chargers will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

Streaming the game with a VPN

