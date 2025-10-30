Tennessee Titans vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to build some momentum and notch back-to-back wins as they head to Nashville for a Week 9 clash with the Tennessee Titans.

Los Angeles began the season on a hot streak, rattling off three straight victories over the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and Denver Broncos. Things cooled off after that, though, with consecutive losses to the New York Giants and Washington Commanders.

The Chargers bounced back with a win against Miami, but then stumbled again in a home defeat to the Indianapolis Colts. However, they looked dominant in their most recent outing, a 37–10 Thursday night rout of the Minnesota Vikings, and are aiming to replicate that form as they search for their first win streak since the opening month.

On the other hand, it's been a frustrating campaign for the Titans, who can’t seem to find their rhythm. Tennessee dropped its first four contests to the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, and Houston Texans before finally breaking through with a narrow 22–21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Unfortunately, that brief glimmer of hope didn’t last long. The Titans have since been outscored by double digits in each of their last three games, leaving them desperate to turn things around at home.

Tennessee Titans vs Los Angeles Chargers kick-off time

NFL Nissan Stadium

The Titans and the Chargers will meet in Week 9 of the NFL season at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, November 2, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Tennessee Titans team news

The Titans are still missing some heavy hitters, with Jeffery Simmons, Calvin Ridley, and Arden Key all sidelined in recent weeks. Their depth at corner is becoming an even bigger issue, too — they already moved on from Roger McCreary, placed L'Jarius Sneed on injured reserve, and now Darrell Baker Jr. is in concussion protocol after exiting their latest game. The secondary is stretching thin, and fast.

The Titans' struggles continued in last week's trip to Indianapolis. Trailing 17-7 at the half, the Titans couldn’t mount a comeback and were overwhelmed in a 38-14 defeat. Quarterback Cameron Ward threw for 259 yards with one touchdown and one interception on 22-of-38 passing. Tyjae Spears led the rushing effort with 59 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, while Chimere Dike was a bright spot in the passing game, catching seven passes for 93 yards despite the lopsided loss.

Titans Injury Report: Jeffery Simmons – questionable , Calvin Ridley – questionable , Bryce Oliver – questionable , Arden Key – questionable , Blake Hance – questionable

Los Angeles Chargers team news

The Chargers opened Week 9 with a handful of notable absences at Wednesday's practice. Five players were held out entirely: Tarheeb Still (knee), Tony Jefferson (hamstring), Will Dissly (illness), Hassan Haskins (hamstring), and Mekhi Becton (knee).

Head coach Jim Harbaugh made it clear earlier this week that Still is unlikely to suit up against Tennessee, so the secondary is already preparing to be without him. Six other Chargers were limited participants, most notably Derwin James Jr. (ankle) and Ladd McConkey (calf), two players whose availability could significantly impact Sunday's game plan.

Austin Deculus (ankle), Jamaree Salyer (knee), Kendall Williamson (Achilles), and Deane Leonard (knee) were also listed as limited. For Leonard, this week is especially important, as his 21-day return window has officially opened after starting the season on IR.

In their clash with the Minnesota Vikings last weekend, Los Angeles took control early and never looked back, cruising into halftime with a commanding 21-3 lead. The offense kept its foot on the gas, finding the end zone in every quarter en route to a dominant 37-10 victory. Justin Herbert was sharp under center, completing 18 of 25 passes for 227 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

On the ground, Kimani Vidal powered the run game with 117 yards and a score on 23 carries, while rookie receiver Ladd McConkey hauled in six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown to highlight the aerial attack.

Chargers Injury Report: Chargers Injury Report , Hassan Haskins – questionable , Austin Deculus – questionable , Tarheeb Still – doubtful

Watch and live stream Titans vs Chargers in the USA

The Titans vs Chargers game in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on CBS. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!) and Paramount+.

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Titans vs Chargers worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Titans vs Chargers tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Titans vs Chargers Fantasy Football

Is this finally the season the Chargers break through with Justin Herbert (21.6 projected W9 fpts) steering the ship? The numbers say he's doing his part, he leads the league in passing yards (2,140) through eight games with 16 touchdowns. But the interceptions are creeping in as a concern. Herbert has tossed seven picks already, fourth-most in the NFL, with giveaways in five of his last six games.

That said, the matchup this week sets up as a get-right opportunity. The Titans have been shredded by opposing quarterbacks recently—Daniel Jones hung 272 yards and three touchdowns on them last week, while Drake Maye rolled up 222 yards and two scores the week before. The key for Herbert will simply be protecting the football. Tennessee snagged three interceptions early in the season but has cooled off since. If he avoids forcing throws, the Chargers' offensive confidence should keep climbing.

Kimani Vidal (11.9 projected W9 fpts) enters Week 9 as a strong plug-and-play RB option, particularly for managers who need immediate production. He’s getting legit feature-back volume and faces a Titans front that’s been leaking rushing yards. The caveat: his runway as the lead man isn’t permanent, with Omarion Hampton expected back in a few weeks to form a committee. For now? Enjoy Vidal's steady floor and RB2 upside — and if you’re a forward-thinking manager, consider selling high before his role tightens.

Since Week 5, Ladd McConkey has been operating like a top-flight fantasy wideout, literally. He ranks as the WR6 in fantasy points per game over that stretch, commanding a 26.5% target share and posting 73.5 yards per game with strong efficiency (2.01 YPRR). He also leads the Chargers in both red-zone and deep targets during that span. He did start Week 9 with a limited practice (calf), but assuming he’s good to go, he’s positioned to continue carving up coverage.

Cam Ward (12.5 projected W9 fpts) remains firmly in the "do not start" category. He's the QB35 in fantasy scoring and has cleared 11.2 points only three times this season. Yes, two of those came in the past two weeks, but that's still scraping bottom-tier production. The advice is the same: keep Ward on the bench.

Meanwhile in Tennessee, the backfield might be shifting. Tyjae Spears (6.3 projected W9 fpts) logged his biggest workload of the season last game, 12 touches for 17.2 fantasy points, and led the RB rotation with 52% of the snaps. Tony Pollard remained involved, but Pollard's efficiency has cratered (3.9 YPC) while Spears has flashed explosiveness (5.5 YPC). Spears brings juice this offense sorely needs, making him a viable RB2 or flex option against the Chargers. Pollard? It’s time to move him to the bench until proven otherwise.

Titans vs Chargers Game Predictions

Joe Alt’s return has completely transformed the dynamic of the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense. With the rookie anchoring the offensive line, Justin Herbert finally has the time and space to settle into the pocket, allowing the passing attack to find its rhythm. Meanwhile, the defense has also received a spark with Khalil Mack back in action, giving the pass rush some much-needed bite. Both players have proven vital on opposite sides of the ball, and their presence should make life miserable for a struggling Tennessee Titans team that looks like it’s running out of answers. Alt’s impact up front has been especially noticeable, as the Chargers’ protection and offensive efficiency have taken a major step forward.

Given how dominant Los Angeles looked in its statement win over the Vikings, it’s hard to see this one going any other way. Expect the Chargers to keep that momentum rolling with another convincing victory over the Titans on Sunday.

Titans vs Chargers Betting Odds

Spread

Chargers -10 (-110)

Titans +10 (-110)

Moneyline

Chargers: -575

Titans: +425

Total

43.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Form

TEN - Form All Indianapolis Colts 38 - 14 Tennessee Titans L

Tennessee Titans 13 - 31 New England Patriots L

Las Vegas Raiders 20 - 10 Tennessee Titans L

Arizona Cardinals 21 - 22 Tennessee Titans W

Houston Texans 26 - 0 Tennessee Titans D LAC - Form All Los Angeles Chargers 37 - 10 Minnesota Vikings W

Los Angeles Chargers 24 - 38 Indianapolis Colts L

Miami Dolphins 27 - 29 Los Angeles Chargers W

Los Angeles Chargers 10 - 27 Washington Commanders L

New York Giants 21 - 18 Los Angeles Chargers L

Head-to-Head Record

TEN Last 5 matches LAC 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Los Angeles Chargers 27 - 17 Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans 27 - 24 Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers 17 - 14 Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans 23 - 20 Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers 20 - 19 Tennessee Titans

