How to watch the MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The high-voltage MLB clash between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals is set to take place on August 01, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at the Tigers' home ground.

At the moment, the Tigers are fourth within the AL Central division. They have a 52-57 record overall and a 25-28 record at home. They are having a hard time scoring runs as they are ranked 20th with 4.21 per game, 26th with a .231 batting average, and 28th with a .296 on-base percentage.

The Royals, on the other hand, are third within the AL Central with a 60–49 record overall and a 24-27 record on the road. Their offense is stronger; they are ranked 10th in runs scored (4.70), 8th according to batting average (.252), additionally 15th regarding on-base percentage (.311).

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.TV

Local TV channel: BSKC

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals are set to face off in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 01, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Comerica Park, in Detroit, Michigan.

Date August 01, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue Comerica Park Location Detroit, Michigan

Streaming the game with a VPN

Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals team news

Detroit Tigers team news

With eighteen doubles, five triples, thirteen home runs, and twenty walks, Vierling is hitting .253 and keeping his on-base percentage at .294. When it comes to hitting in the big leagues, Vierling is ranked 82nd for home runs and 109th for RBI.

Wenceel Perez has hit .246 with 13 doubles, 5 triples, 8 home runs, 23 walks, and 15 strikeouts.

Detroit Tigers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Riley Greene OF Right hamstring strain Out, 10-Day IL Reese Olson RHP Shoulder injury Out, 15-Day IL

Kansas City Royals team news

Witt has hit .349, which is the highest on the Royals' team, and has nineteen home runs and 76 RBIs. Witt is the 24th-best hitter in baseball in terms of home runs hit and sixth-best in terms of RBIs. He has safely hit the ball in 13 straight games, and he has been hitting in his last 10 games. He has 10 RBIs, 4 doubles, a triple, 2 home runs, 4 walks, and a strikeout.

Vinnie Pasquantino is having an excellent time hitting .262 combined with 34 walks, 12 home runs, 24 doubles, and two triples.

Kansas City Royals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Hunter Harvey RP Back spasms Day-to-Day John Schreibe RP Knee injury Out, 15-Day IL

Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 01, 2024 Keider Montero Seth Lugo

Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals head-to-head record

Taking into account their last five meetings, the Tigers and the Royals are expected to have a close game, with the Royals holding a slight edge. The Royals have won three of their previous five games, including big wins on May 22 (8-3 and 10-3) along with May 21 (8-3). Yet the Tigers showed they could win by beating their opponents 4-1 and in a close game 6-5 on April 28. The Royals' recent strong offensive games against the Tigers make it look like they might be ahead, but the Tigers have proven that they can come back and win, so they might just flip the tables in this game.

Date Results May 22, 2024 Royals 8-3 Tigers May 22, 2024 Royals 10-3 Tigers May 21, 2024 Royals 8-3 Tigers Apr 28, 2024 Tigers 4-1 Royals Apr 28, 2024 Tigers 6-5 Royals

