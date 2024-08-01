The high-voltage MLB clash between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals is set to take place on August 01, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at the Tigers' home ground.
At the moment, the Tigers are fourth within the AL Central division. They have a 52-57 record overall and a 25-28 record at home. They are having a hard time scoring runs as they are ranked 20th with 4.21 per game, 26th with a .231 batting average, and 28th with a .296 on-base percentage.
The Royals, on the other hand, are third within the AL Central with a 60–49 record overall and a 24-27 record on the road. Their offense is stronger; they are ranked 10th in runs scored (4.70), 8th according to batting average (.252), additionally 15th regarding on-base percentage (.311).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.TV
Local TV channel: BSKC
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals are set to face off in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 01, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Comerica Park, in Detroit, Michigan.
|Date
|August 01, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Comerica Park
|Location
|Detroit, Michigan
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals team news
Detroit Tigers team news
With eighteen doubles, five triples, thirteen home runs, and twenty walks, Vierling is hitting .253 and keeping his on-base percentage at .294. When it comes to hitting in the big leagues, Vierling is ranked 82nd for home runs and 109th for RBI.
Wenceel Perez has hit .246 with 13 doubles, 5 triples, 8 home runs, 23 walks, and 15 strikeouts.
Detroit Tigers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Riley Greene
|OF
|Right hamstring strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Reese Olson
|RHP
|Shoulder injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Kansas City Royals team news
Witt has hit .349, which is the highest on the Royals' team, and has nineteen home runs and 76 RBIs. Witt is the 24th-best hitter in baseball in terms of home runs hit and sixth-best in terms of RBIs. He has safely hit the ball in 13 straight games, and he has been hitting in his last 10 games. He has 10 RBIs, 4 doubles, a triple, 2 home runs, 4 walks, and a strikeout.
Vinnie Pasquantino is having an excellent time hitting .262 combined with 34 walks, 12 home runs, 24 doubles, and two triples.
Kansas City Royals injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Hunter Harvey
|RP
|Back spasms
|Day-to-Day
|John Schreibe
|RP
|Knee injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 01, 2024
|Keider Montero
|Seth Lugo
Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals head-to-head record
Taking into account their last five meetings, the Tigers and the Royals are expected to have a close game, with the Royals holding a slight edge. The Royals have won three of their previous five games, including big wins on May 22 (8-3 and 10-3) along with May 21 (8-3). Yet the Tigers showed they could win by beating their opponents 4-1 and in a close game 6-5 on April 28. The Royals' recent strong offensive games against the Tigers make it look like they might be ahead, but the Tigers have proven that they can come back and win, so they might just flip the tables in this game.
|Date
|Results
|May 22, 2024
|Royals 8-3 Tigers
|May 22, 2024
|Royals 10-3 Tigers
|May 21, 2024
|Royals 8-3 Tigers
|Apr 28, 2024
|Tigers 4-1 Royals
|Apr 28, 2024
|Tigers 6-5 Royals