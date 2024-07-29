How to watch the MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The thrilling MLB battle between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians is set to take place on July 29, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at the Tigers' home turf.

The Detroit Tigers are currently in fourth place in the AL Central with a record of 52–55 overall and 25–26 at home. The Cleveland Guardians, on the other hand, are in first place in their division with a record of 63–42 overall and a good 30-27 record on the road

On offense, the Guardians are better than the Tigers. They score 4.55 runs each game, which ranks them 13th in the league, while the Tigers score 4.25 runs each game, which ranks them 17th.

Cleveland's slugging percentage of .395 is slightly better than Detroit's .386, which is 20th in terms of power, ranking 17th vs. 20th.



How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.TV

Local TV channel: BSDET

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Cleveland Guardians in a highly anticipated MLB action on July 29, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Comerica Park, in Detroit, Michigan.

Date July 29, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue Comerica Park Location Detroit, Michigan

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians team news

Detroit Tigers team news

Matt Vierling is up to bat .256 with 20 walks, 13 home runs, 18 doubles, and 5 triples. In the big league, he is ranked 104th in RBIs and 78th in home runs. Vierling comes into this game having hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games, he has hit .294 including a double, a home run, 3 walks, and an RBI.

Colt Keith has hit .256 and has 10 doubles, 3 triples, eleven home runs, additionally 26 walks. Keith has hit 104 home runs and driven in 109 runs this season, which places him 104th in the major leagues.

Detroit Tigers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Riley Greene OF Right hamstring strain Out, 10-Day IL Parker Meadows CF Right hamstring injury Out, 10-Day IL

Cleveland Guardians team news

Jose Ramirez has 24 home runs additionally 82 RBIs, which ranks him eighth in the big leagues in terms of home runs and second in terms of RBIs. He has hit safely in two straight games coming into this game, but over his previous five games, he has only hit .188, with a double and 4 walks.

Steven Kwan has hit safely in three straight games and has a .342 batting average, which is the best on his team. Kwan has hit .263 in his last five games, with a home run, and a walk, along with 2 RBIs.

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Matthew Boyd LHP Elbow Out, 15-Day IL Sam Hentges LHP Undisclosed Out, 15-Day IL

Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team July 29, 2024 Jack Flaherty Tanner Bibee

Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record

These five earlier meetings between the Tigers and the Guardians show that this upcoming game will be competitive and hard to predict. The Tigers have a small edge, as they have won three of the last five games, including two big wins with records of 10-1 and 8-2. The Guardians, on the other hand, have shown that they can win close games by beating their opponents 5-4 and 2-1. There have been times when both teams were excellent, and most recently, the Tigers shut out the Guardians 3-0. Viewers can expect a close game with both pitching clashes and attacking explosions.

Date Results Jul 25, 2024 Tigers 3-0 Guardians Jul 24, 2024 Guardians 2-1 Tigers Jul 23, 2024 Guardians 5-4 Tigers Jul 22, 2024 Tigers 8-2 Guardians Jul 11, 2024 Tigers 10-1 Guardians

