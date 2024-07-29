The thrilling MLB battle between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians is set to take place on July 29, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at the Tigers' home turf.
The Detroit Tigers are currently in fourth place in the AL Central with a record of 52–55 overall and 25–26 at home. The Cleveland Guardians, on the other hand, are in first place in their division with a record of 63–42 overall and a good 30-27 record on the road
On offense, the Guardians are better than the Tigers. They score 4.55 runs each game, which ranks them 13th in the league, while the Tigers score 4.25 runs each game, which ranks them 17th.
Cleveland's slugging percentage of .395 is slightly better than Detroit's .386, which is 20th in terms of power, ranking 17th vs. 20th.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.TV
Local TV channel: BSDET
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time
The Detroit Tigers will take on the Cleveland Guardians in a highly anticipated MLB action on July 29, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Comerica Park, in Detroit, Michigan.
|Date
|July 29, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Comerica Park
|Location
|Detroit, Michigan
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians team news
Detroit Tigers team news
Matt Vierling is up to bat .256 with 20 walks, 13 home runs, 18 doubles, and 5 triples. In the big league, he is ranked 104th in RBIs and 78th in home runs. Vierling comes into this game having hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games, he has hit .294 including a double, a home run, 3 walks, and an RBI.
Colt Keith has hit .256 and has 10 doubles, 3 triples, eleven home runs, additionally 26 walks. Keith has hit 104 home runs and driven in 109 runs this season, which places him 104th in the major leagues.
Detroit Tigers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Riley Greene
|OF
|Right hamstring strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Parker Meadows
|CF
|Right hamstring injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Cleveland Guardians team news
Jose Ramirez has 24 home runs additionally 82 RBIs, which ranks him eighth in the big leagues in terms of home runs and second in terms of RBIs. He has hit safely in two straight games coming into this game, but over his previous five games, he has only hit .188, with a double and 4 walks.
Steven Kwan has hit safely in three straight games and has a .342 batting average, which is the best on his team. Kwan has hit .263 in his last five games, with a home run, and a walk, along with 2 RBIs.
Cleveland Guardians injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Matthew Boyd
|LHP
|Elbow
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Sam Hentges
|LHP
|Undisclosed
|Out, 15-Day IL
Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|July 29, 2024
|Jack Flaherty
|Tanner Bibee
Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record
These five earlier meetings between the Tigers and the Guardians show that this upcoming game will be competitive and hard to predict. The Tigers have a small edge, as they have won three of the last five games, including two big wins with records of 10-1 and 8-2. The Guardians, on the other hand, have shown that they can win close games by beating their opponents 5-4 and 2-1. There have been times when both teams were excellent, and most recently, the Tigers shut out the Guardians 3-0. Viewers can expect a close game with both pitching clashes and attacking explosions.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 25, 2024
|Tigers 3-0 Guardians
|Jul 24, 2024
|Guardians 2-1 Tigers
|Jul 23, 2024
|Guardians 5-4 Tigers
|Jul 22, 2024
|Tigers 8-2 Guardians
|Jul 11, 2024
|Tigers 10-1 Guardians