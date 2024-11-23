Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans 2024 Week 12: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Texans versus Titans 2024 NFL Week 12 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Houston Texans (7-4) have taken command of the AFC South, leaving their divisional rivals playing catch-up. On Sunday, they’ll look to extend their lead as the struggling Tennessee Titans (2-8) visit Houston.

The Titans have been competitive in many of their games this season but continue to fall short when it matters most. Their latest setback came against the Minnesota Vikings, where they avoided a blowout but couldn’t dodge another defeat. With their playoff hopes all but extinguished, Tennessee's focus has shifted to a battle with Jacksonville for the top spot in next year’s draft order.

Meanwhile, the Texans regained their footing with a hard-fought victory over the Dallas Cowboys, earning bragging rights as Texas' top NFL team. While it wasn’t a flawless performance, the win snapped Houston's recent skid and put them back on course to solidify their division lead and secure a playoff berth.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans NFL game, plus plenty more.

Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans: Date and kick-off time

The Texans will take on the Titans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Date Sunday, November 24 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue NRG Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst) and Jay Feely (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 812 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 830 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans team news & key players

Houston Texans team news

For the Texans, C.J. Stroud has thrown for 2,628 yards with 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, completing 63.4% of his passes. The Texans’ ground game is powered by Joe Mixon, who has rushed for 764 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Cam Akers has added 147 yards. Nico Collins leads the receiving group with 36 catches for 621 yards and 3 touchdowns. Despite Stefon Diggs contributing 42 receptions for 415 yards and 3 touchdowns earlier in the season, he is now sidelined for the remainder of the year. Tank Dell has chipped in 448 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, and Dalton Schultz has 343 yards, with five other Texans crossing the 100-yard mark in receiving.

Defensively, Jalen Pitre leads Houston with 64 total tackles, including 43 solo stops. Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter have each notched 7.5 sacks, while Calen Bullock and Kamari Lassiter have recorded 4 and 3 interceptions, respectively. The Texans’ defense has combined for an impressive 34 sacks and 14 interceptions this season.

Texans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Keene Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Autry Defensive End Questionable Knee B. Hill Safety Injured Reserve Leg J. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Keenum Quarterback Injured Reserve Foot M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed C. Harris Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back D. Scaife Center Questionable Leg J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. King Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed S. Rankins Defensive Tackle Questionable Illness B. Jordan Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL A. Al-Shaair Linebacker Questionable Knee F. Fatukasi Defensive Tackle Questionable Foot K. Green Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Fisher Tackle Questionable Concussion B. Brooks Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus K. Lassiter Cornerback Questionable Concussion D. Perryman Linebacker Questionable Groin W. Anderson Defensive End Questionable Ankle S. Diggs Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Henderson Cornerback Injured Reserve Neck D. Stingley Cornerback Questionable Hip X. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Achilles

Tennessee Titans team news

Will Levis has amassed 1,169 passing yards this season with 8 touchdowns and 8 interceptions while completing 65.9% of his throws. His counterpart, Mason Rudolph, has added 806 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions on 59.4% accuracy. On the ground, Tony Pollard leads the Titans with 681 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

Through the air, Calvin Ridley tops Tennessee’s receiving corps with 541 yards, while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Tyler Boyd each contribute over 200 yards. Additionally, four more Titans have surpassed 100 receiving yards this season. On defense, Kenneth Murray Jr. leads the team with 69 tackles, while both Harold Landry III and Arden Key have recorded 5 sacks apiece. Tennessee’s defense has collectively tallied 20 sacks and 3 interceptions so far this year.

Titans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Dowell Wide Receiver Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL C. Campbell Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Adams Strong Safety Questionable Hip T. McLendon Defensive End Injured Reserve Toe M. Brown Safety Questionable Undisclosed C. Awuzie Cornerback Injured Reserve Groin E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps M. Davidson Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Biceps G. Wallow Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral D. Hopkins Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Autry Defensive End Questionable Knee T. Spears Running Back Questionable Concussion A. Al-Shaair Linebacker Questionable Knee K. Wallace Safety Injured Reserve Ankle J. Duncan Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Hamstring L. Sneed Cornerback Out Quadriceps K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral T. Burks Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee L. Watson Tackle Questionable Back A. Rupcich Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps Q. Diggs Free Safety Injured Reserve Foot L. Cushenberry Center Injured Reserve Achilles B. Oliver Wide Receiver Questionable Knee J. Hardee Cornerback Questionable Groin R. McCreary Cornerback Questionable Knee J. Ward Running Back Inactive Coach's Decision J. Gibbens Linebacker Out Ankle

