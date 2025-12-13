Where to watch today's Houston Texans vs Arizona Cardinals NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Houston Texans aim to strengthen their playoff push this Sunday as they host the Arizona Cardinals, riding the momentum of a statement win. DeMeco Ryans’ group is fresh off an impressive 20–10 road victory over the Chiefs that lifted them to 8–5, while Arizona limps in at 3–10 after getting steamrolled 45–17 by the Rams.

Texans vs Cardinals date and start time

The Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals play on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, in the NFL Week 15 schedule, with kick-off slated for 1:00 pm ET.

Date Sunday, December 14, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT Venue NRG Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Texans vs Cardinals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service:Fubo

It’s been a rough campaign for the Cardinals, who sit dead last in the NFC West and have already been knocked out of the playoff race. They’re just 2–4 away from home this season, with their lone bright spot coming in a Week 9 road upset of Dallas. Since then, it’s been all downhill, as Arizona has dropped five straight, including a heartbreaking overtime loss to Jacksonville. With Kyler Murray sidelined on injured reserve, Jacoby Brissett has been tasked with steering the offense. He’s put together a respectable stat line—2,459 passing yards, a 66 per cent completion rate, and a 15-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio—but wins have been hard to come by.

Houston, meanwhile, is right in the thick of the AFC South race. At 8–5, the Texans trail division-leading Jacksonville by just one game, while also sitting level with Indianapolis. Playing at NRG Stadium has been an advantage, as Houston owns a 4–2 home record, and they appear to be peaking at the perfect time. The Texans have rattled off five consecutive wins and six victories in their last seven outings. C.J. Stroud was steady in the win over Kansas City, throwing for 203 yards and a score, while the ground game and defense carried plenty of weight. Houston’s defense was especially sharp, holding the Chiefs to just 274 total yards and forcing three turnovers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texans vs Cardinals NFL game.

Watch highlights of Texans vs Cardinals

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 15 matchup between the Texans and the Cardinals will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

