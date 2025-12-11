The Houston Texans roll into this week riding a red-hot five-game surge, fresh off a statement win over the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

The Arizona Cardinals limp into this week at 3-10, anchored to the bottom of the NFC West. They're fresh off a lopsided 45-17 defeat at home to the Los Angeles Rams, and their path doesn’t get much easier with the Falcons and Bengals looming on the schedule.

On the other side, the Houston Texans enter at 8-5 and hold down second place in the AFC South. Houston is riding high after a gritty 20-10 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and now turns its attention to upcoming clashes with the Raiders and Chargers.

Houston Texans vs Arizona Cardinals kick-off time

The Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals play on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, in the NFL Week 15 schedule, with kick-off slated for 1:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Houston Texans team news

Houston's defense continues to put the league on notice. The Texans marched into Kansas City and suffocated the Chiefs, picking off Patrick Mahomes three times and holding Kansas City to just 274 total yards in a 20-10 road victory.

C.J. Stroud didn't need to play hero ball, he delivered a controlled, steady performance with 203 yards and a touchdown on 15-of-31 passing. Houston's ground game never truly got rolling, mustering only 82 yards, but with the defense dominating from start to finish, they never needed much more.

Texans Injury Report: Nick Chubb – questionable , Jamal Hill – questionable.

Arizona Cardinals team news

Arizona, meanwhile, continues to spiral. The Cardinals dropped their fifth straight game last weekend, getting steamrolled 45-17 by the Rams. Given their situation, the skid isn’t exactly shocking, they’re missing several cornerstone players, including Marvin Harrison Jr., and they’ve pivoted from Kyler Murray to Jacoby Brissett as they reshape the roster.

The offense has been stuck in the mud for over a month now, failing to crack 22 points in regulation during this entire losing stretch. Last week’s performance against Los Angeles was more of the same: disjointed drives, little rhythm, and a defense left on the field far too long.

The Cardinals are putting up 21.7 points per game, a mark that lands them 21st in the league. The real trouble shows up on defense, where they're surrendering 26.8 points per contest, good for 26th. Arizona averages 335.5 yards each week (238.7 through the air and 96.8 on the ground), but they give up slightly more at 347.4 yards per game, including 123.1 rushing yards and 224.3 passing yards allowed.

Jacoby Brissett continues to steer the offense, throwing for 2,459 yards with a 66.2% completion rate and 15 touchdown passes. On the ground, Zonovan Knight sets the pace with 271 rushing yards, while Trey McBride has emerged as the go-to target, hauling in a team-best 93 catches for 937 yards and eight scores.

Cardinals Injury Report: Bilal Nichols – questionable , Kyler Murray – out.

Watch and live stream Texans vs Cardinals in the USA

Texans vs Cardinals Fantasy Football

The Cardinals entered Week 14 boasting a defense that had quietly held quarterbacks in check, allowing the 11th-fewest fantasy points at the position, but Matthew Stafford blew that reputation to pieces with 281 yards and three touchdowns. With a true go-to weapon in Nico Collins, C.J. Stroud has a real shot at delivering for fantasy managers. Still, Houston’s ferocious defense could dominate this matchup, which might steer the Texans toward a ground-heavy approach and cap Stroud’s ceiling.

Woody Marks is gutting it out through an ankle issue. He sat out Wednesday’s practice last week before returning Thursday, so his availability will remain something to track throughout the week.

The Texans’ entire offensive identity has basically boiled down to two pillars: an elite defense and Nico Collins. That combination has helped them roll through several of the league’s heavyweights recently. Collins has seen at least eight targets in all but one of his past seven outings, becoming Stroud’s security blanket and chain-mover. While he’s only found the end zone once during that stretch, he’s cleared 75 receiving yards in five of those games. He’s locked in as a high-end WR1 with massive upside if he punches in a score. And this week’s matchup is tailor-made for a breakout, the Cardinals just let Puka Nacua erupt for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacoby Brissett actually posted a respectable fantasy line in last week’s lopsided loss, with both of his touchdown strikes going to Michael Wilson. But outside of those highlights, the Cardinals’ offense sputtered. Brissett now sits at 2,459 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and five picks on the year. With a daunting Texans defense on deck, he’s best viewed as a fringe QB2 for Week 15.

Zonovan Knight continues to headline Arizona’s backfield, though he couldn't make much noise in the blowout defeat. He remains the leading option over Michael Carter, but a brutal matchup against Houston’s stingy run defense makes both backs risky, low-end flex plays for fantasy managers.

Texans vs Cardinals Game Predictions

The Houston Texans are living proof that a top-tier defense can carry the load as long as the offense avoids turnovers and capitalizes on favorable field position. With C.J. Stroud back in the fold, the Texans’ attack suddenly has a much higher ceiling. Meanwhile, the injury-riddled Arizona Cardinals, already thin on offense and overmatched in the trenches, look vulnerable. Houston should edge closer to securing a playoff berth by taking care of business in this Week 15 matchup.

Texans vs Cardinals Betting Odds

Spread

Cardinals +9.5 (-110)

Texans -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Cardinals: +400

Texans: -535

Total

42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

HOU - Form All Kansas City Chiefs 10 - 20 Houston Texans W

Indianapolis Colts 16 - 20 Houston Texans W

Houston Texans 23 - 19 Buffalo Bills W

Tennessee Titans 13 - 16 Houston Texans W

Houston Texans 36 - 29 Jacksonville Jaguars W ARZ - Form All Arizona Cardinals 17 - 45 Los Angeles Rams L

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20 - 17 Arizona Cardinals L

Arizona Cardinals 24 - 27 Jacksonville Jaguars L

Arizona Cardinals 22 - 41 San Francisco 49ers L

Seattle Seahawks 44 - 22 Arizona Cardinals L

Head-to-Head Record

HOU Last 5 matches ARZ 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Houston Texans 21 - 16 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals 31 - 5 Houston Texans

Houston Texans 31 - 21 Arizona Cardinals

Houston Texans 34 - 24 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals 32 - 0 Houston Texans

