St. Louis Cardinals 2025 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Cardinals MLB games anywhere in the United States.

The St. Louis Cardinals wrapped up the 2024 campaign with an 83-79 record, finishing level in second place in the NL Central. Despite a late surge—securing victories in nine of their last thirteen outings—they ultimately fell short of a postseason berth.

Offensively, the team crossed the plate 672 times, but their pitching staff struggled, conceding 719 runs, leaving them with a -47 run differential. While their resilience was evident down the stretch, the season’s shortcomings underscored the key areas needing reinforcement as they look ahead to 2025.

GOAL has everything you need to know about the Cardinals upcoming MLB games, with everything you need to know from when it is played, who the opponent is, what ballpark will be hosting and what TV channel you can watch it on.

You can also follow along using our TV guide to watch every Cardinals MLB game in 2025.

St. Louis Cardinals 2025 Spring Training schedule: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Opponents vs. Miami (1:10 pm ET) Stadium Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium TV Channel FanDuel Sports Network Midwest Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St. Louis Cardinals 2025 MLB regular season schedule

Date Opponent Time Venue Mar 27, 2025 vs Minnesota 4:15 PM Busch Stadium Mar 29, 2025 vs Minnesota 2:15 PM Busch Stadium Mar 30, 2025 vs Minnesota 2:15 PM Busch Stadium Mar 31, 2025 vs L.A. Angels 7:45 PM Busch Stadium Apr 1, 2025 vs L.A. Angels 7:45 PM Busch Stadium Apr 2, 2025 vs L.A. Angels 1:15 PM Busch Stadium Apr 4, 2025 @ Boston 2:10 PM Fenway Park Apr 5, 2025 @ Boston 4:10 PM Fenway Park Apr 6, 2025 @ Boston 7:10 PM Fenway Park Apr 7, 2025 @ Pittsburgh 6:40 PM PNC Park Apr 8, 2025 @ Pittsburgh 6:40 PM PNC Park Apr 9, 2025 @ Pittsburgh 12:35 PM PNC Park Apr 11, 2025 vs Philadelphia 8:15 PM Busch Stadium Apr 12, 2025 vs Philadelphia 2:15 PM Busch Stadium Apr 13, 2025 vs Philadelphia 2:15 PM Busch Stadium Apr 14, 2025 vs Houston 7:45 PM Busch Stadium Apr 15, 2025 vs Houston 7:45 PM Busch Stadium Apr 16, 2025 vs Houston 1:15 PM Busch Stadium Apr 17, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 7:10 PM Citi Field Apr 18, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 7:10 PM Citi Field Apr 19, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 4:05 PM Citi Field Apr 20, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 1:40 PM Citi Field Apr 21, 2025 @ Atlanta 7:15 PM Truist Park Apr 22, 2025 @ Atlanta 7:15 PM Truist Park Apr 23, 2025 @ Atlanta 12:15 PM Truist Park Apr 25, 2025 vs Milwaukee 8:15 PM Busch Stadium Apr 26, 2025 vs Milwaukee 2:15 PM Busch Stadium Apr 27, 2025 vs Milwaukee 2:15 PM Busch Stadium Apr 28, 2025 @ Cincinnati 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park Apr 29, 2025 @ Cincinnati 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park Apr 30, 2025 @ Cincinnati 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park May 1, 2025 @ Cincinnati 12:40 PM Great American Ball Park May 2, 2025 vs N.Y. Mets 8:15 PM Busch Stadium May 3, 2025 vs N.Y. Mets 2:15 PM Busch Stadium May 4, 2025 vs N.Y. Mets 2:15 PM Busch Stadium May 5, 2025 vs Pittsburgh 7:45 PM Busch Stadium May 6, 2025 vs Pittsburgh 7:45 PM Busch Stadium May 7, 2025 vs Pittsburgh 1:15 PM Busch Stadium May 9, 2025 @ Washington 6:45 PM Nationals Park May 10, 2025 @ Washington 4:05 PM Nationals Park May 11, 2025 @ Washington 1:35 PM Nationals Park May 12, 2025 @ Philadelphia 6:45 PM Citizens Bank Park May 13, 2025 @ Philadelphia 6:45 PM Citizens Bank Park May 14, 2025 @ Philadelphia 1:05 PM Citizens Bank Park May 16, 2025 @ Kansas City 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 17, 2025 @ Kansas City 7:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 18, 2025 @ Kansas City 2:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 19, 2025 vs Detroit 7:45 PM Busch Stadium May 20, 2025 vs Detroit 7:45 PM Busch Stadium May 21, 2025 vs Detroit 1:15 PM Busch Stadium May 23, 2025 vs Arizona 8:15 PM Busch Stadium May 24, 2025 vs Arizona 2:15 PM Busch Stadium May 25, 2025 vs Arizona 2:15 PM Busch Stadium May 26, 2025 @ Baltimore 3:05 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards May 27, 2025 @ Baltimore 6:35 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards May 28, 2025 @ Baltimore 6:35 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards May 30, 2025 @ Texas 8:05 PM Globe Life Field May 31, 2025 @ Texas 4:05 PM Globe Life Field

How to watch the St. Louis Cardinals MLB games in the St. Louis area

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest (FDSN Midwest) is the ultimate hub for fans of the St. Louis City Cardinals, covering Missouri, southern Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska.

From live game coverage to behind-the-scenes access and in-depth analysis, FDSN offers everything a baseball fan could want. Streamers across the Cardinals viewing territory can now catch the action on FanDuel Sports Network through Amazon Prime Video with an add-on subscription.

FanDuel Sports Network is accessible via cable, satellite, and streaming TV services throughout the Cardinals broadcast region. To find local providers offering FanDuel Sports Network, head to www.getmyhometeams.com. Popular options include DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Spectrum, and TDS Telecom.

If you're already watching the Cardinals through your TV provider, you can also stream the games seamlessly on the FanDuel Sports Network app or at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com, all at no extra cost!

Nationally aired games will be on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), TBS and the MLB Network, all of which you can watch with live TV streaming service.

Out-of-market fans can access live FDSN games on MLB.tv and MLB EXTRA INNINGS.

How to watch the St. Louis Cardinals MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some Cardinals games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC's Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the St. Louis Cardinals MLB games without cable

Service FDSN Midwest ESPN Fox Fox Sports 1 TBS MLB Network DIRECTV STREAM ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fubo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ - ✔ Hulu + Live TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Sling TV - ✔ ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔ YouTube TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here's a guide on where to stream Cardinals games live and how to enjoy St. Louis baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM offers access to FDSN Midwest through its Choice Plan, starting at $115/month. This package includes over 105 channels, featuring top sports networks like ESPN, CBS, ABC, and MLB Network, making it a well-rounded pick for sports enthusiasts.

Subscribers enjoy the perks of unlimited DVR storage, letting you record games and watch them at your convenience. Plus, the plan supports streaming on unlimited devices at home, which is perfect for households with multiple viewers. While there's a more affordable Entertainment Plan, it does not include FDSN Midwest, so make sure to opt for the Choice Plan if you're tuning in for Cardinals baseball games. Keep in mind that prices may vary depending on your location, so it’s always a good idea to double-check the rates when signing up.

Huge Intro Savings: Choose $15 OFF each month for the first 2 months of Entertainment with Sports Pack or $20 OFF each month for the first 3 months of Choice or Ultimate.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals on Fubo

If you're looking for another strong option, the Fubo Pro Plan at $95 per month delivers FDSN Midwest , FOX, FS1, and ESPN. It doesn't carry TBS so you may miss out on a few nationally televised Cardinals games this season but it comes with plenty of upside to it.

For out-of-market games, you can tack on MLB.tv for $30 a month to catch Cardinals games and streams from all other teams.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you'll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a seven-day free trial to test it out.

Fubo has 90 stations, including plenty of sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and USA Network. On their Cloud DVR, Fubo subscribers can save up to 1000 hours of footage, with the option to increase if necessary. Ten users can broadcast at once, and you can add up to five streams for an extra $10 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the many devices that Fubo works with to stream Cardinals games. However, Nintendo and PlayStation do not offer streaming for Fubo.

Get Your First Month of Fubo for Only $74.99 (normally $95) after your 7-day free-trial. Don't miss out!

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals MLB games on Hulu+ Live

With Hulu + Live TV, you have access to Cardinals games on Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, MLB Network and ESPN, but it doesn't boast FDSN Midwest. You'll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows.

Hulu Live TV costs $82.99 after a 3-day free trial. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Cardinals games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals MLB games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry St. Louis Cardinals games on FDSN Midwest. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you'll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream New York Yankees games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Cardinals game on Apple TV+, you’ll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

If you live outside the Cardinals TV region, an MLB.TV subscription is your ticket to out-of-market games. The Single Team Pass, priced at $130 for the season, allows St. Louis baseball fans to stream every out-of-market game that isn't tied to an exclusive streaming deal. For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch the Cardinals games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Cardinals fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.