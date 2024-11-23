This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals 2024 Week 12: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

NFL

Everything you need to know on how to watch Seahawks vs Cardinals 2024 NFL Week 12 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Arizona Cardinals (6-4) aim to extend their lead in the NFC West as they face the Seattle Seahawks (5-5) on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4:25 pm ET at Lumen Field.

The Cardinals are coming off back-to-back victories over the Bears and Jets and have the Vikings next on their schedule. Arizona has split its last four road contests. Kyler Murray has been efficient, completing 69.2% of his passes for 2,058 yards, 12 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. His primary targets include Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr., who have combined for 1,051 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Michael Wilson has also contributed 30 catches during the season.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, bounced back with a win over the 49ers after losing to the Rams. Seattle has struggled at home, dropping their last four games at Lumen Field. Geno Smith has thrown for 2,781 yards with 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, completing 69% of his attempts. Key receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf have totalled 1,316 receiving yards and six touchdowns, while Tyler Lockett has made 36 receptions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Seattle Seahawks vs. the Arizona Cardinals NFL game, plus plenty more.

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals: Date and kick-off time

The Seahawks will take on the Cardinals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

DateSunday, November 24, 2024
Kick-off Time4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT
VenueLumen Field
LocationSeattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

  • Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play) and Mark Sanchez (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 828 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 800 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals team news & key players

Seattle Seahawks team news

Geno Smith was efficient in the Seahawks' win over the 49ers, completing 78% of his passes for 221 yards and one interception. He also added 29 rushing yards and a touchdown. Kenneth Walker III chipped in with 51 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba shined with 10 catches for 110 yards. For the season, Smith has thrown for 2,781 yards with 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, adding 222 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Smith-Njigba has been his top target, catching 60 passes for 678 yards and three touchdowns.

The Seahawks are dealing with several injury concerns, including Leonard Williams (foot), Noah Fant (groin), Laviska Shenault Jr. (oblique), and Dee Williams (ankle), all of whom are questionable for this matchup.

Seahawks injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
N. FantTight EndQuestionableGroin
C. YoungNose TackleInjured ReserveKnee
B. JonesNose TackleQuestionableUndisclosed
M. SimmsWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
J. OnujioguLinebackerInjured ReserveUndisclosed
N. PickeringDefensive EndQuestionableUndisclosed
A. BurnsCornerbackInjured ReserveToe
U. NwosuLinebackerInjured ReserveQuadriceps
J. SutherlandDefensive BackInjured ReserveUndisclosed
R. PersonRunning BackQuestionableUndisclosed
R. JenkinsStrong SafetyInjured ReserveHand
G. FantTackleInjured ReserveKnee
B. RussellTight EndOutFoot
K. WallaceSafetyInjured ReserveAnkle
L. ShenaultWide ReceiverQuestionableBack
G. HolaniRunning BackOutAnkle
C. ThompsonWide ReceiverOutShoulder
N. HarrisCenterInjured ReserveAnkle
S. ForsytheTackleInjured ReserveHand
J. SheriffLinebackerOutUndisclosed

Arizona Cardinals team news

In their win over the Jets, Kyler Murray was in top form, completing an impressive 92% of his passes for 266 yards and a touchdown. He added 21 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. Trey Benson contributed 62 yards on 10 carries, and James Conner led the receiving corps with eight catches for 80 yards. For the season, Murray has 2,058 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions, along with 371 rushing yards and four scores. James Conner has been solid in the backfield, rushing for 697 yards, while Trey McBride leads all receivers with 49 catches for 552 yards.

Injury concerns for Arizona include Jalen Thompson (ankle) and Isaiah Adams (back), who are both listed as questionable.

Cardinals injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
C. O'DonnellOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveUndisclosed
B. OjulariLinebackerInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
J. SmithWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
D. RobinsonDefensive LinemanQuestionableCalf
E. JonesCornerbackInjured ReserveHeel
P. ElfleinCenterQuestionableCalf
J. LedbetterDefensive EndQuestionableKnee
H. HowertonOffensive LinemanQuestionableUndisclosed
A. HamiltonCornerbackQuestionablePectoral
J. WilliamsOffensive LinemanQuestionableKnee
X. ThomasLinebackerQuestionableBack
J. JonesDefensive LinemanInjured ReserveTriceps
J. BartonOffensive LinemanOutToe
D. GardeckLinebackerInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
M. PraterKickerInjured ReserveKnee
W. HernandezOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveKnee
B. NicholsDefensive LinemanInjured ReserveUndisclosed
J. ThompsonSafetyOutAnkle
G. SwaimTight EndInactiveConcussion
M. BaileyLinebackerOutSuspension

