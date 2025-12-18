Where to watch today's Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

Calling Thursday night’s showdown between the Los Angeles Rams (11-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) massive almost undersells it. This one feels like the defining game of the NFL season, with the NFC West crown — and potentially the No. 1 seed in the entire conference — hanging in the balance.

Seahawks vs Rams date and start time

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks play on Thursday, Dec. 18, at Lumen Field in a game on the NFL Week 16 schedule, with kick-off slated at 8:15 pm ET.

Date Thursday, December 18, 2025 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 7:15 pm CT/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Lumen Field Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seahawks vs Rams on TV & stream live online

While the losing side would still remain firmly in the playoff picture, it would likely be staring down an uphill climb filled with road games only, a scenario that makes any serious postseason push far more treacherous.

If any more proof of the stakes was needed, just look at the futures board. The Rams and Seahawks currently sit atop the Super Bowl odds, with only the Broncos lurking close behind. Both teams are red-hot, winning eight of their last nine contests. Each has just three losses on the season, and not one of those setbacks came by more than a single score. That includes Los Angeles’ narrow 21-19 victory over Seattle at SoFi Stadium a month ago, a result that only adds another layer of intrigue to an already heavyweight clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Seahawks vs Rams.

In the US, Seahawks vs Rams is going to be broadcast on NFL Network, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service Fubo.

Watch highlights of Seahawks vs Rams

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 16 matchup between the Seahawks and the Rams will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

