Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

First place in the NFC West is up for grabs on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams square off with the Seattle Seahawks in a prime-time showdown between two of the league’s heavyweights.

The Rams roll into the matchup riding the momentum of a thrilling 41-34 victory over the Detroit Lions, while Seattle survived a tight battle against the Indianapolis Colts over the weekend.

Both teams sit at 11-3, but they’ve taken slightly different paths to get here. Los Angeles has won back-to-back games and has been just as comfortable away from home, posting a 5-2 road record. Seattle, meanwhile, is red-hot with four straight wins and has matched that success at Lumen Field, also going 5-2 on its own turf.

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams kick-off time

NFL Lumen Field

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks play on Thursday, Dec. 18, at Lumen Field in a game on the NFL Week 16 schedule, with kick-off slated at 8:15 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams lineups SEA - Line up Substitutes LA - Line up Substitutes

Seattle Seahawks team news

Seattle, meanwhile, is guided by eighth-year quarterback Sam Darnold, who has steadied the Seahawks’ offense. Through 14 games, Darnold is completing 67.4% of his passes for 3,433 yards, throwing 22 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and posting a 102 passer rating. In Sunday’s win over Indianapolis, he finished 22-of-36 for 271 yards, highlighted by a 39-yard completion. He was even more efficient in a lopsided 37-9 road win over Atlanta on Dec. 7, tossing three touchdowns on 20-of-30 passing for 249 yards.

Darnold’s favorite option has been third-year standout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has emerged as one of the league’s most productive receivers. In 14 games, Smith-Njigba has racked up 96 catches for 1,541 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s been a big-play machine, recording 25 gains of 20 yards or more, including a 63-yard long, while adding 454 yards after the catch and matching Nacua with 66 first-down grabs. Against Atlanta, he showcased his scoring touch by catching seven passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams team news

Los Angeles’ attack runs through Matthew Stafford, who has firmly placed himself in the MVP conversation. The seasoned signal-caller has suited up for 14 games and is completing 66.4% of his throws, piling up 3,722 passing yards with 37 touchdowns against just five interceptions, good for an impressive 112.2 passer rating. He was sharp again in Sunday’s victory over Detroit, going 24-of-38 for 368 yards with two scores and one pick. Earlier this month against Arizona, Stafford carved up the Cardinals by completing 22 of 31 attempts for 281 yards and three touchdowns in a dominant 45-17 win.

One of his most dangerous outlets has been Puka Nacua, who continues to be a nightmare for opposing secondaries. Across 13 appearances, Nacua has hauled in 102 passes for 1,367 yards at 13.4 yards per catch, finding the end zone six times. He’s produced 23 chunk plays of 20 yards or more, with a longest grab of 39 yards, while adding 487 yards after the catch and moving the chains on 66 first-down receptions.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Seahawks vs Rams in the USA

The Seahawks vs Rams game in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live exclusively on Prime Video. Fans in the local markets will still be able to catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Seahawks vs Rams worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Seahawks vs Rams tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Seahawks vs Rams Fantasy Football

Matthew Stafford is right in the middle of a scorching run, tossing multiple touchdown passes in eight straight outings. He remains a premium QB1 for fantasy purposes while steering one of the league’s most dangerous offenses into a Week 16 showdown with Seattle.

Kyren Williams has been just as reliable in the backfield. The Rams’ workhorse has cleared the 70-yard rushing mark and found the end zone in six of his last seven games, giving fantasy managers a dependable RB1 as Los Angeles prepares to face the Seahawks.

As for Puka Nacua, his weekly floor is almost unmatched. Outside of the one game he didn’t finish, he hasn’t dipped below double-digit fantasy production, pairing consistency with slate-breaking upside. After logging WR1 and WR2 finishes in recent weeks, he’s been a dream playoff asset. That said, his late exit last week raises some concern, especially with a quick turnaround to Thursday night. If he’s active, he’s an automatic WR1 even in a difficult matchup — but managers would be wise to have a backup plan ready.

On the Seattle side, Sam Darnold failed to throw a touchdown in his last outing, though he at least avoided costly mistakes. His play has dipped since the first meeting with Los Angeles, and Thursday’s rematch at home offers a chance at redemption.

Kenneth Walker flashed early but was bottled up quickly, finishing his opening carry with just a short gain. He settles in as more of a fringe RB2 or strong RB3 going forward.

And then there’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who continues to deliver in what has quietly become one of the standout receiver campaigns in recent memory. With so much at stake on Thursday night, all eyes will be on him. Even if the Rams are short-handed at receiver and commit extra attention his way, history suggests it may not matter — he still hauled in nine passes for 105 yards the last time these teams met. Los Angeles has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to wideouts this season, and JSN remains firmly in play as a difference-maker once again.

Seahawks vs Rams Game Predictions

There’s no debating the quality on display here. Both sides rank among the NFL’s elite, entering Week 15 sitting inside the top five in defensive EPA per play and inside the top dozen offensively by the same metric. On paper, this is about as even as it gets.

The separator, though, lies under center. For Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford has been playing at an MVP-caliber level, while Sam Darnold struggled mightily the last time these teams crossed paths. That disparity looms large in a spotlight game, especially considering Darnold’s history of unraveling when the pressure ramps up, something Vikings fans saw far too often during the 2024 campaign.

Losing Davante Adams would undoubtedly sting the Rams, but Stafford has already shown this season he can navigate adversity. Even when Puka Nacua was less than 100 percent, the veteran still delivered, leaning on timely throws and a dependable ground attack to keep defenses honest. That balance gives Los Angeles a legitimate path to challenge Seattle’s top-tier defense.

When it comes down to trust, the Rams simply have the edge at quarterback. They’ve also been rock-solid when favored, covering the number in 10 of 13 such games. Seattle, meanwhile, had its hands full with a 44-year-old Philip Rivers in Week 15, which doesn’t inspire much confidence.

All signs point to Los Angeles making a statement under the lights. Expect the Rams to come away with the outright win on Thursday night.

Seahawks vs Rams Betting Odds

Spread

Rams -1.5 (-108)

Seahawks +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Rams: -118

Seahawks: -102

Total

45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

SEA - Form All Seattle Seahawks 18 - 16 Indianapolis Colts W

Atlanta Falcons 9 - 37 Seattle Seahawks W

Seattle Seahawks 26 - 0 Minnesota Vikings D

Tennessee Titans 24 - 30 Seattle Seahawks W

Los Angeles Rams 21 - 19 Seattle Seahawks L LA - Form All Los Angeles Rams 41 - 34 Detroit Lions W

Arizona Cardinals 17 - 45 Los Angeles Rams W

Carolina Panthers 31 - 28 Los Angeles Rams L

Los Angeles Rams 34 - 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W

Los Angeles Rams 21 - 19 Seattle Seahawks W

Head-to-Head Record

SEA Last 5 matches LA 1 Win 0 Draws 4 Wins Los Angeles Rams 21 - 19 Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams 25 - 30 Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 20 - 26 Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams 17 - 16 Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 13 - 30 Los Angeles Rams

Useful links