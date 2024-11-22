How to watch and listen to San Jose State Spartans vs UNLV Rebels 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch San Jose State Spartans versus UNLV Rebels NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 23 UNLV Rebels (8-2, 4-1 MW) aim to capitalize on their highest-ever placement in both the AP and Coaches Polls as they square off against the San Jose State Spartans (6-4, 3-3 MW) on Friday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the San Jose State Spartans vs UNLV Rebels NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

San Jose State Spartans vs UNLV Rebels: Date and kick-off time

The San Jose State Spartans will take on UNLV Rebels in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California.

Date Friday, November 22, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue CEFCU Stadium Location San Jose, California

How to watch San Jose State Spartans vs UNLV Rebels on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FS1

Broadcasters: Trent Rush (play-by-play) and Petros Papadakis (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Jose State Spartans vs UNLV Rebels

Audio Stream: Away: 392 (CAR), 982 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Jose State Spartans vs UNLV Rebels team news & key players

San Jose State Spartans team news

The San Jose State Spartans, meanwhile, followed their victory over Oregon State with a defeat to Boise State, marking their second loss in three outings. They'll look to bounce back and secure their fifth consecutive win against UNLV.

The Spartans average 28 points per game, with a heavy reliance on their aerial attack, throwing for 343.7 yards per game while rushing for just 88.8. In their loss to the Broncos, Walker Eget connected on 68% of his passes, amassing 446 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Floyd Chalk IV added 13 carries for 37 yards, while Justin Lockhart shined with 10 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown.

UNLV Rebels team news

The UNLV Rebels rebounded from their setback against Boise State with consecutive victories over Hawai'i and San Diego State. Sitting third in the Mountain West standings, the Rebels trail the Broncos by two games and will aim to close the gap with a win on Friday night.

Offensively, UNLV boasts an impressive average of 41.7 points per contest, combining 186 passing yards and 249.1 rushing yards per game. In their triumph over the Aztecs, Hajj-Malik Williams completed 69% of his passes, throwing for 244 yards and a touchdown. Greg Burrell led the receiving corps with 10 receptions for 68 yards, while Jacob De Jesus chipped in with seven catches for 75 yards.

