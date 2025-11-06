San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Los Angeles Rams head north this weekend for a key showdown with San Francisco at Levi's Stadium, with first place in the NFC West hanging in the balance.

The Rams arrive in form after stacking three straight wins over Baltimore, Jacksonville, and New Orleans. They have been dominating teams rather than just edging them out, which has pushed them to 6-2 and firmly into the division race. A victory here would position Los Angeles nicely heading into a Week 11 tilt with Seattle.

San Francisco has been grinding through a season filled with injuries but still sits at 6-3, including a solid 2-1 mark at home. Despite the issues, they remain one of the toughest teams to beat in their own building.

This rivalry usually produces tight finishes. The Rams dropped a three-point decision to San Francisco last year and won by only six the meeting before. Expect another heavyweight, chess-match type clash between two teams that know each other inside out.

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams kick-off time

NFL Levi's Stadium

The 49ers and Rams will meet in Week 10 of the NFL season at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, November 9, 2025, starting at 4:25 pm ET or 1:25 pm PT.

Team news & squads

San Francisco 49ers team news

San Francisco continues to try and keep pace in the NFC West despite a wave of injuries. There is hope that Ricky Pearsall could return, but Brock Purdy and Bryce Huff remain sidelined.

The 49ers took care of business in New York last weekend with a 34-24 win. Mac Jones was efficient, completing 19-of-24 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey carried the load again. He ran for 106 yards and a score, and also added 67 yards and another touchdown as a receiver. Tatum Bethune led the defense with 16 tackles. Eddie Pineiro was perfect on his kicks, and Thomas Morstead averaged 43.5 yards per punt.

The first meeting between these teams back in Week 5 looked much different. Tyler Higbee and Rob Havenstein were unavailable then, and their presence in the lineup now changes the complexion of this matchup. On the other side, San Francisco's defense has taken real hits. Losing Fred Warner to a season-ending ankle injury and other key pass rush pieces has left them thinner than usual.

Los Angeles Rams team news

The Los Angeles Rams enter this matchup at 6-2 and boasting the second-stingiest defense in the league. They're giving up just 15.9 points per game. That number hasn't gotten the attention it deserves, with most of the spotlight landing on the offense.

On the offensive side, Matt Stafford has been dealing. He leads the top passing attack in the NFL, averaging 258 yards through the air. He also sits atop the league with 21 touchdown passes. Just two interceptions on the year shows how sharp he has been.

Injury-wise, the Rams are relatively healthy. Puka Nacua and Darious Williams were limited to start the week, which is still a positive sign. Only one Ram did not participate in practice.

Watch and live stream 49ers vs Rams in the USA

The 49ers vs Rams game in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream 49ers vs Rams worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy 49ers vs Rams tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

49ers vs Rams Fantasy Football

This divisional tilt has all the ingredients for a fantasy-friendly afternoon, especially with both offenses humming even through some injury uncertainty. Matthew Stafford remains a locked-in starter right now. He’s playing at an MVP level with a sparkling 21-to-2 touchdown-to-interception line through eight contests. On the San Francisco side, whether it ends up being Brock Purdy or Mac Jones under center, either quarterback profiles as a serviceable fantasy play in this matchup.

Christian McCaffrey continues to be a weekly cheat code as the top running back in fantasy, and Kyren Williams deserves strong RB2 treatment thanks to his volume and red-zone reliability. At receiver, Puka Nacua (if he’s cleared) should remain glued to fantasy lineups, while Davante Adams holds WR1 value due to his usage near the goal line. Jauan Jennings provides flex appeal, and if Ricky Pearsall suits up, he’s in that same conversation as a sneaky PPR play. George Kittle stays a set-and-forget starter, especially in matchups like this where tight ends have often found soft spots in the Los Angeles coverage.

Both teams can move the ball efficiently and strike downfield. Expect steady fantasy production across the board in what projects as a competitive, possession-trading matchup.

Quarterbacks:

Matthew Stafford (17.7 projected fpts) — Start

Brock Purdy (Q) or Mac Jones (14.7 projected fpts) — Start

Running Backs:

Christian McCaffrey (17.4 projected fpts) — Must Start

Kyren Williams (12.5 projected fpts) — Start

Wide Receivers:

Puka Nacua (Q) (14.3 projected fpts) — Must Start

Davante Adams (10.7 projected fpts) — Start

Jauan Jennings (7.8 projected fpts) — Flex Start

Ricky Pearsall (Q) (2.2 projected fpts) — Flex Start

Kendrick Bourne — Sit

Tight Ends:

George Kittle (7.4 projected fpts) — Must Start

49ers vs Rams Game Predictions

Both offenses are more than capable of putting points on the board, but recent matchups tell a different story. Three of the past four meetings between these NFC West foes have cashed the Under, and even last year's overtime duel only reached 49 total points.

When these two get together, the shootout hype usually fizzles. The Rams haven't run into many elite teams lately, but their defense has still stood out, giving up just 17 total points over their last two outings. San Francisco can move the ball at home and should find some success, but the reality is Los Angeles is surrendering only 15.9 points per game. That's elite.

Both sides will land some punches, just not enough to send this into a scoring frenzy.

San Francisco will battle like they always do, but this version of the 49ers is too banged up. The Rams are healthier, sharper, and trending upward on both offense and defense. That tilts this matchup their way.

Pick: Rams to grind out the win.

49ers vs Rams Betting Odds

Spread

Rams -3.5 (-110)

49ers +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Rams: -198

49ers: +164

Total

49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

SF - Form All New York Giants 24 - 34 San Francisco 49ers W

Houston Texans 26 - 15 San Francisco 49ers L

San Francisco 49ers 20 - 10 Atlanta Falcons W

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30 - 19 San Francisco 49ers L

Los Angeles Rams 23 - 26 San Francisco 49ers W LA - Form All Los Angeles Rams 34 - 10 New Orleans Saints W

Jacksonville Jaguars 7 - 35 Los Angeles Rams W

Baltimore Ravens 3 - 17 Los Angeles Rams W

Los Angeles Rams 23 - 26 San Francisco 49ers L

Los Angeles Rams 27 - 20 Indianapolis Colts W

Head-to-Head Record

SF Last 5 matches LA 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Los Angeles Rams 23 - 26 San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers 6 - 12 Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams 27 - 24 San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers 20 - 21 Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams 23 - 30 San Francisco 49ers

