This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Colorado RockiesGetty Images
Watch Rockies vs Marlins live on FuboTV
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Colorado Rockies vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

What to know about how to watch the MLB matchup between the Colorado Rockies and the Miami Marlins.

The Colorado Rockies host the Miami Marlins in a thrilling MLB matchup on Aug 26, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET, to start a four-game series.

Listen to play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

Colorado's record is 48-83 overall and 29-33 at home. In games when they have given up at least one home run, the Rockies have a 31-60 record.

Miami's overall record is 47-83 while their road record is 22-39. In games when they have scored five runs or more, the Marlins have a record of 28-17.

This season's fourth encounter between these teams will take place on Monday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Colorado Rockies vs Miami Marlins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Miami Marlins on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: COLR, BSFL

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Rockies vs Marlins with a free 7 day Fubo trial
Sign up today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado Rockies vs Miami Marlins

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Colorado Rockies vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time

Colorado Rockies will take on Miami Marlins in a highly anticipated MLB game on Aug 26, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET, at Coors Field, in Denver, CO, USA.

DateAug 26, 2024
First-Pitch Time8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT
VenueCoors Field
LocationDever, CO, USA

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Colorado Rockies vs Miami Marlins team news

Colorado Rockies team news

For the Rockies, Brenton Doyle has 21 home runs, four triples, and 22 doubles.

In the last ten games, Jake Cave is 10-for-29 with two doubles, a triple, and two home runs.

Colorado Rockies injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Kris Bryant RFBack10-Day IL
Dakota HudsonSPElbow15-Day IL

Miami Marlins team news

With twenty-five home runs and a.471 slugging percentage, Jake Burger leads the Marlins.

In his previous ten games, Xavier Edwards is 11-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, and four RBI.

Miami Marlins injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Xavier EdwardsSSBackDay-to-Day
Andrew NardiRPElbow15-Day IL

Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
Aug 26, 2024Edward CabreraTanner Gordon

Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins head-to-head record

The Miami Marlins have the advantage over the Colorado Rockies based on their past five head-to-head games, having won four of them. Three of the Marlins' victories have come down to a single run. The Marlins have successfully defeated the Rockies in close games on several occasions. This pattern suggests that the next game will be close as well, with Miami holding a small lead because of their recent performance in the series. Colorado may be able to succeed if they take advantage of important possibilities, though, given their capacity to remain competitive.

DateResults
May 02, 2024Marlins 5-4 Rockies
May 02, 2024Marlins 4-1 Rockies
May 01, 2024Marlins 7-6 Rockies
July 23, 2023Marlins 3-2 Rockies
July 22, 2023Rockies 4-3 Marlins

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement