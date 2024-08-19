How to watch and listen to today’s Colorado Rockies vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

The Colorado Rockies host the Miami Marlins in a thrilling MLB matchup on Aug 26, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET, to start a four-game series.
Colorado's record is 48-83 overall and 29-33 at home. In games when they have given up at least one home run, the Rockies have a 31-60 record.
Miami's overall record is 47-83 while their road record is 22-39. In games when they have scored five runs or more, the Marlins have a record of 28-17.
This season's fourth encounter between these teams will take place on Monday.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Colorado Rockies vs Miami Marlins MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Miami Marlins on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: COLR, BSFL
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado Rockies vs Miami Marlins
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Colorado Rockies vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time
Colorado Rockies will take on Miami Marlins in a highly anticipated MLB game on Aug 26, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET, at Coors Field, in Denver, CO, USA.
|Date
|Aug 26, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Coors Field
|Location
|Dever, CO, USA
Colorado Rockies vs Miami Marlins team news
Colorado Rockies team news
For the Rockies, Brenton Doyle has 21 home runs, four triples, and 22 doubles.
In the last ten games, Jake Cave is 10-for-29 with two doubles, a triple, and two home runs.
Colorado Rockies injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Kris Bryant
|RF
|Back
|10-Day IL
|Dakota Hudson
|SP
|Elbow
|15-Day IL
Miami Marlins team news
With twenty-five home runs and a.471 slugging percentage, Jake Burger leads the Marlins.
In his previous ten games, Xavier Edwards is 11-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, and four RBI.
Miami Marlins injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Xavier Edwards
|SS
|Back
|Day-to-Day
|Andrew Nardi
|RP
|Elbow
|15-Day IL
Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|Aug 26, 2024
|Edward Cabrera
|Tanner Gordon
Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins head-to-head record
The Miami Marlins have the advantage over the Colorado Rockies based on their past five head-to-head games, having won four of them. Three of the Marlins' victories have come down to a single run. The Marlins have successfully defeated the Rockies in close games on several occasions. This pattern suggests that the next game will be close as well, with Miami holding a small lead because of their recent performance in the series. Colorado may be able to succeed if they take advantage of important possibilities, though, given their capacity to remain competitive.
|Date
|Results
|May 02, 2024
|Marlins 5-4 Rockies
|May 02, 2024
|Marlins 4-1 Rockies
|May 01, 2024
|Marlins 7-6 Rockies
|July 23, 2023
|Marlins 3-2 Rockies
|July 22, 2023
|Rockies 4-3 Marlins