How to watch and listen to today’s Colorado Rockies vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

The Colorado Rockies host the Miami Marlins in a thrilling MLB matchup on Aug 26, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET, to start a four-game series.

Colorado's record is 48-83 overall and 29-33 at home. In games when they have given up at least one home run, the Rockies have a 31-60 record.

Miami's overall record is 47-83 while their road record is 22-39. In games when they have scored five runs or more, the Marlins have a record of 28-17.

This season's fourth encounter between these teams will take place on Monday.

How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Miami Marlins on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: COLR, BSFL

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado Rockies vs Miami Marlins

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Colorado Rockies vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time

Colorado Rockies will take on Miami Marlins in a highly anticipated MLB game on Aug 26, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET, at Coors Field, in Denver, CO, USA.

Date Aug 26, 2024 First-Pitch Time 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT Venue Coors Field Location Dever, CO, USA

Streaming the game with a VPN

Colorado Rockies vs Miami Marlins team news

Colorado Rockies team news

For the Rockies, Brenton Doyle has 21 home runs, four triples, and 22 doubles.

In the last ten games, Jake Cave is 10-for-29 with two doubles, a triple, and two home runs.

Colorado Rockies injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Kris Bryant RF Back 10-Day IL Dakota Hudson SP Elbow 15-Day IL

Miami Marlins team news

With twenty-five home runs and a.471 slugging percentage, Jake Burger leads the Marlins.

In his previous ten games, Xavier Edwards is 11-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, and four RBI.

Miami Marlins injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Xavier Edwards SS Back Day-to-Day Andrew Nardi RP Elbow 15-Day IL

Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team Aug 26, 2024 Edward Cabrera Tanner Gordon

Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins head-to-head record

The Miami Marlins have the advantage over the Colorado Rockies based on their past five head-to-head games, having won four of them. Three of the Marlins' victories have come down to a single run. The Marlins have successfully defeated the Rockies in close games on several occasions. This pattern suggests that the next game will be close as well, with Miami holding a small lead because of their recent performance in the series. Colorado may be able to succeed if they take advantage of important possibilities, though, given their capacity to remain competitive.

Date Results May 02, 2024 Marlins 5-4 Rockies May 02, 2024 Marlins 4-1 Rockies May 01, 2024 Marlins 7-6 Rockies July 23, 2023 Marlins 3-2 Rockies July 22, 2023 Rockies 4-3 Marlins

