+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati RedsGetty images
Watch Reds vs Braves live on FuboTV
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves are set to face off against each other in a high-voltage MLB series on September 17, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.

Listen to play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

The Reds are 15th in the league with 4.44 runs scored per game, just ahead of the Braves, who rank 16th with 4.32 runs scored per game.

While Cincinnati is ranked 20th in on-base percentage (.306) and Atlanta is ranked 19th (.307), the two teams are very close to each other.

But the Braves have a slightly better hitting average than the Reds; they hit .241, which is 17th in the league, while the Reds hit .233, which is 26th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: BSOH, BSSO

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Reds vs Braves on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Atlanta Braves in an electrifying MLB battle on September 17, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Great American Ball Park, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

DateSeptember 17, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
VenueGreat American Ball Park
LocationCincinnati, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves team news

Cincinnati Reds team news

Elly De La Cruz has become a great impact hitter for the Reds, hitting 24 home runs and putting in 69 RBIs with a .257 average.

Spencer Steer has consistently driven in runs, with 19 home runs and 88 RBIs, which is the most on the team. However, his .231 batting average shows that he could do better at the plate.

Hunter Greene remains a reliable pitcher for the Reds, with a 2.83 earned run average and a 9-4 record. He keeps the lineup stable.

Cincinnati Reds injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Jeimer CandelarioINFToe injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Andrew AbbottLHPShoulder injuryOut, 15-Day IL

Atlanta Braves team news

Marcell Ozuna has become a big part of the Braves' offense. He has hit 37 home runs, maintained a strong .305 batting average, and drove in 98 runs.

Reynaldo López has proven a reliable pitcher all season, with an excellent 2.03 earned run average. He has helped his team go 8-5.

Atlanta Braves injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Ozzie AlbiesINFWrist injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Austin RileyINFHand injuryOut, 10-Day IL

Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
September 17, 2024Brandon WilliamsonTBC

Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves head-to-head record

The Atlanta Braves have lost three of their last five games against the Cincinnati Reds. The most recent meeting between the two teams was on September 10, 2024, and it ended in a close 1-0 win for the Reds. As shown by their 9-4 as well as 4-1 wins in the month of July 2024, the Reds have both strong offense and good pitchers. On the other hand, the Braves continue to keep games close, as shown by their two 7-6 wins in June 2023. Because Cincinnati has been winning a lot lately and Atlanta can keep games close, this game could come down to whether the Braves offense can come through against the Reds' pitchers or whether Cincinnati can keep winning.

DateResults
Sep 10, 2024Reds 1-0 Braves
Jul 24, 2024Reds 9-4 Braves
Jul 23, 2024Reds 4-1 Braves
Jun 25, 2023Braves 7-6 Reds
Jun 25, 2023Braves 7-6 Reds

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement