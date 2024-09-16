How to watch the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves are set to face off against each other in a high-voltage MLB series on September 17, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.

The Reds are 15th in the league with 4.44 runs scored per game, just ahead of the Braves, who rank 16th with 4.32 runs scored per game.

While Cincinnati is ranked 20th in on-base percentage (.306) and Atlanta is ranked 19th (.307), the two teams are very close to each other.

But the Braves have a slightly better hitting average than the Reds; they hit .241, which is 17th in the league, while the Reds hit .233, which is 26th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: BSOH, BSSO

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Atlanta Braves in an electrifying MLB battle on September 17, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Great American Ball Park, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date September 17, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue Great American Ball Park Location Cincinnati, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves team news

Cincinnati Reds team news

Elly De La Cruz has become a great impact hitter for the Reds, hitting 24 home runs and putting in 69 RBIs with a .257 average.

Spencer Steer has consistently driven in runs, with 19 home runs and 88 RBIs, which is the most on the team. However, his .231 batting average shows that he could do better at the plate.

Hunter Greene remains a reliable pitcher for the Reds, with a 2.83 earned run average and a 9-4 record. He keeps the lineup stable.

Cincinnati Reds injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Jeimer Candelario INF Toe injury Out, 10-Day IL Andrew Abbott LHP Shoulder injury Out, 15-Day IL

Atlanta Braves team news

Marcell Ozuna has become a big part of the Braves' offense. He has hit 37 home runs, maintained a strong .305 batting average, and drove in 98 runs.

Reynaldo López has proven a reliable pitcher all season, with an excellent 2.03 earned run average. He has helped his team go 8-5.

Atlanta Braves injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Ozzie Albies INF Wrist injury Out, 10-Day IL Austin Riley INF Hand injury Out, 10-Day IL

Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team September 17, 2024 Brandon Williamson TBC

Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves head-to-head record

The Atlanta Braves have lost three of their last five games against the Cincinnati Reds. The most recent meeting between the two teams was on September 10, 2024, and it ended in a close 1-0 win for the Reds. As shown by their 9-4 as well as 4-1 wins in the month of July 2024, the Reds have both strong offense and good pitchers. On the other hand, the Braves continue to keep games close, as shown by their two 7-6 wins in June 2023. Because Cincinnati has been winning a lot lately and Atlanta can keep games close, this game could come down to whether the Braves offense can come through against the Reds' pitchers or whether Cincinnati can keep winning.

Date Results Sep 10, 2024 Reds 1-0 Braves Jul 24, 2024 Reds 9-4 Braves Jul 23, 2024 Reds 4-1 Braves Jun 25, 2023 Braves 7-6 Reds Jun 25, 2023 Braves 7-6 Reds

More MLB news and coverage