The Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves are set to face off against each other in a high-voltage MLB series on September 17, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.
The Reds are 15th in the league with 4.44 runs scored per game, just ahead of the Braves, who rank 16th with 4.32 runs scored per game.
While Cincinnati is ranked 20th in on-base percentage (.306) and Atlanta is ranked 19th (.307), the two teams are very close to each other.
But the Braves have a slightly better hitting average than the Reds; they hit .241, which is 17th in the league, while the Reds hit .233, which is 26th.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: BSOH, BSSO
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time
The Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Atlanta Braves in an electrifying MLB battle on September 17, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Great American Ball Park, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
|Date
|September 17, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Great American Ball Park
|Location
|Cincinnati, Ohio
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Cincinnati Reds vs Atlanta Braves team news
Cincinnati Reds team news
Elly De La Cruz has become a great impact hitter for the Reds, hitting 24 home runs and putting in 69 RBIs with a .257 average.
Spencer Steer has consistently driven in runs, with 19 home runs and 88 RBIs, which is the most on the team. However, his .231 batting average shows that he could do better at the plate.
Hunter Greene remains a reliable pitcher for the Reds, with a 2.83 earned run average and a 9-4 record. He keeps the lineup stable.
Cincinnati Reds injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Jeimer Candelario
|INF
|Toe injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Andrew Abbott
|LHP
|Shoulder injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Atlanta Braves team news
Marcell Ozuna has become a big part of the Braves' offense. He has hit 37 home runs, maintained a strong .305 batting average, and drove in 98 runs.
Reynaldo López has proven a reliable pitcher all season, with an excellent 2.03 earned run average. He has helped his team go 8-5.
Atlanta Braves injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Ozzie Albies
|INF
|Wrist injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Austin Riley
|INF
|Hand injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 17, 2024
|Brandon Williamson
|TBC
Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves head-to-head record
The Atlanta Braves have lost three of their last five games against the Cincinnati Reds. The most recent meeting between the two teams was on September 10, 2024, and it ended in a close 1-0 win for the Reds. As shown by their 9-4 as well as 4-1 wins in the month of July 2024, the Reds have both strong offense and good pitchers. On the other hand, the Braves continue to keep games close, as shown by their two 7-6 wins in June 2023. Because Cincinnati has been winning a lot lately and Atlanta can keep games close, this game could come down to whether the Braves offense can come through against the Reds' pitchers or whether Cincinnati can keep winning.
|Date
|Results
|Sep 10, 2024
|Reds 1-0 Braves
|Jul 24, 2024
|Reds 9-4 Braves
|Jul 23, 2024
|Reds 4-1 Braves
|Jun 25, 2023
|Braves 7-6 Reds
|Jun 25, 2023
|Braves 7-6 Reds