Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cincinnati Reds, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage MLB battle between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cincinnati Reds is set to take place on July 26, 2024, at 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT.

The Tampa Bay Rays have a 52-51 overall record and a 27-27 home record. The Cincinnati Reds, on the other hand, have a 49-53 overall record additionally a 24-25 away record, which is slightly worse.

The Reds have a batting average of .231, which ranks them 28th, while the Rays have a batting average of .235, which ranks them 21st.

Additionally, the Reds are better at slugging percentage than the Rays are, ranked 17th with a .397 slugging percentage compared to 25th with a .374 slugging percentage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Cincinnati Reds on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: Bally Sports

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tampa Bay Rays vs Cincinnati Reds

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Cincinnati Reds in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 26, 2024, at 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT, at Tropicana Field, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Date July 26, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT Venue Tropicana Field Location St. Petersburg, Florida

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cincinnati Reds team news

Tampa Bay Rays team news

Isaac Paredes contributes to the Rays with Sixteen home runs along with 55 RBI. In Major League Baseball, Paredes has the 81st-best hitting average, the 29th-best on-base percentage, and the 53rd-best slugging percentage.

Randy Arozarena.192 runs, 15 home runs, along with 45 walks, good for 211.

Tampa Bay Rays injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Ryan Pepiot RHP Knee Out, 15-Day IL Richard Lovelady LHP Forearm strain Out, 15-Day IL Shane McClanahan LHP Forearm strain Out, 60-Day IL

Cincinnati Reds team news

Elly De La Cruz contributes to the Reds with Eighteen home runs, 25th in MLB and 76th in RBIs. He is on an 11-sport hitting streak, batting .357 with 4 doubles, one triple, 3 home runs, 5 walks, with five RBIs.

Spencer Steer has become very important to the Reds. He has 64 RBIs, which is the most on the team. For the season, he has hit 49 home runs and driven in 18 runs.

Cincinnati Reds injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status TJ Friedl OF Right hamstring strain Out, 10-Day IL Luke Maile C Herniated disc in back Out, 10-Day IL Brent Suter LHP Teres major muscle Out, 15-Day IL

Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team July 26, 2024 Shane Baz Nick Lodolo

Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record

The Rays and Reds have had a mixed record in their last five games against each other, with each team having some stellar efforts. In their most recent games, the Reds came back with a big 8-1 win the day before, but the Rays started strong and won 8-0 especially 10-0 on April 19, 2023. The Reds enjoyed the upper hand earlier in the season. On July 10, 2022, they won two close games, one 10–5 and the other 5–4. Based on this trend, either team could use their past wins or lessons learned from past losses to get an edge in the next game.

Date Results Apr 19, 2023 Rays 8-0 Reds Apr 19, 2023 Rays 10-0 Reds Apr 18, 2023 Reds 8-1 Rays Jul 10, 2022 Reds 10-5 Rays Jul 10, 2022 Reds 5-4 Rays

More MLB news and coverage