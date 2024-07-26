The high-voltage MLB battle between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cincinnati Reds is set to take place on July 26, 2024, at 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT.
The Tampa Bay Rays have a 52-51 overall record and a 27-27 home record. The Cincinnati Reds, on the other hand, have a 49-53 overall record additionally a 24-25 away record, which is slightly worse.
The Reds have a batting average of .231, which ranks them 28th, while the Rays have a batting average of .235, which ranks them 21st.
Additionally, the Reds are better at slugging percentage than the Rays are, ranked 17th with a .397 slugging percentage compared to 25th with a .374 slugging percentage.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Cincinnati Reds on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: Bally Sports
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tampa Bay Rays vs Cincinnati Reds
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Tampa Bay Rays vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time
The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Cincinnati Reds in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 26, 2024, at 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT, at Tropicana Field, in St. Petersburg, Florida.
|Date
|July 26, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT
|Venue
|Tropicana Field
|Location
|St. Petersburg, Florida
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Tampa Bay Rays vs Cincinnati Reds team news
Tampa Bay Rays team news
Isaac Paredes contributes to the Rays with Sixteen home runs along with 55 RBI. In Major League Baseball, Paredes has the 81st-best hitting average, the 29th-best on-base percentage, and the 53rd-best slugging percentage.
Randy Arozarena.192 runs, 15 home runs, along with 45 walks, good for 211.
Tampa Bay Rays injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Ryan Pepiot
|RHP
|Knee
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Richard Lovelady
|LHP
|Forearm strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Shane McClanahan
|LHP
|Forearm strain
|Out, 60-Day IL
Cincinnati Reds team news
Elly De La Cruz contributes to the Reds with Eighteen home runs, 25th in MLB and 76th in RBIs. He is on an 11-sport hitting streak, batting .357 with 4 doubles, one triple, 3 home runs, 5 walks, with five RBIs.
Spencer Steer has become very important to the Reds. He has 64 RBIs, which is the most on the team. For the season, he has hit 49 home runs and driven in 18 runs.
Cincinnati Reds injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|TJ Friedl
|OF
|Right hamstring strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Luke Maile
|C
|Herniated disc in back
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Brent Suter
|LHP
|Teres major muscle
|Out, 15-Day IL
Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|July 26, 2024
|Shane Baz
|Nick Lodolo
Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record
The Rays and Reds have had a mixed record in their last five games against each other, with each team having some stellar efforts. In their most recent games, the Reds came back with a big 8-1 win the day before, but the Rays started strong and won 8-0 especially 10-0 on April 19, 2023. The Reds enjoyed the upper hand earlier in the season. On July 10, 2022, they won two close games, one 10–5 and the other 5–4. Based on this trend, either team could use their past wins or lessons learned from past losses to get an edge in the next game.
|Date
|Results
|Apr 19, 2023
|Rays 8-0 Reds
|Apr 19, 2023
|Rays 10-0 Reds
|Apr 18, 2023
|Reds 8-1 Rays
|Jul 10, 2022
|Reds 10-5 Rays
|Jul 10, 2022
|Reds 5-4 Rays