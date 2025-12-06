Where to watch today's Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

Ravens vs. Steelers. December football. It doesn’t get much more old-school than that. And fittingly, the AFC North crown is on the line in Week 14, with the winner seizing the inside track in the division race.

Ravens vs Steelers date and start time

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens play on Sunday, Dec. 7, at the M&T Bank Stadium in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule, which can be seen at 4:25 pm ET or 1:25 pm PT.

Date Sunday, December 7, 2025 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET / 3:25 pm CT / 1:25 pm PT Venue M&T Bank Stadium Location Baltimore, Washington DC

How to watch Ravens vs Steelers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: CBS

Streaming service:Fubo, Paramount+

Both teams enter at 6-6, but they’ve taken completely different roads to get here. Pittsburgh stormed out of the gates at 4-1, only to come crashing back to earth by dropping five of its last seven. Baltimore went the other way, stumbling to a 1-5 start before ripping off five wins in its past six to get back into the hunt.

The catch? Neither side is anywhere close to playing its best football right now. Baltimore got punched in the mouth last week, falling 32-14 to the Bengals, with Lamar Jackson coughing up three turnovers against a Cincinnati defense that had struggled for most of the year. Three days later, the Steelers didn't look any sharper, getting rolled 26-7 by the Bills.

Aaron Rodgers, playing through a fractured left wrist, managed only 10 completions on 21 attempts for 117 yards, took a brutal strip-sack that left him bloodied, and then put his receivers on blast afterward. The boos inside the stadium weren’t just for the players — Mike Tomlin caught plenty of heat as well.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ravens vs Steelers.

In the US, Ravens vs Steelers is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on streaming services like Fubo and Paramount+.







Watch highlights of Ravens vs Steelers

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 14 matchup between the Ravens and the Steelers will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms.















