Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

Ever since Lamar Jackson made his return in Week 9, Baltimore has been playing like a team on a mission to take back the AFC North crown.

At 1-5, their season was hanging by a thread, and even the most loyal members of Ravens Flock could've been forgiven for thinking the postseason was a pipe dream.

But here we are, four wins in their last five games later, and suddenly the Ravens are back level at the top of the division with a golden opportunity to all but punch their playoff ticket.

If anyone got ahead of themselves, last week's reality check against Joe Burrow and the Bengals was the reminder that there are no shortcuts. The task now? Brush off the sting of that upset, protect the ball, recapture the momentum, and take it out on the Steelers this Sunday.

Across the field, the Steelers have spent the week preaching about hitting the reset button and turning the page, and this trip to Baltimore offers the perfect chance to show that those words carry weight.

At 6-6, their season is standing on a knife's edge. Nothing is guaranteed, but every goal is still on the table if they can swipe a divisional win on enemy turf.

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers kick-off time

NFL M&T Bank Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens play on Sunday, Dec. 7, at the M&T Bank Stadium in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule, which can be seen at 4:25 pm ET or 1:25 pm PT.

Team news & squads

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers lineups BAL - Line up Substitutes PIT - Line up Substitutes

Baltimore Ravens team news

Offensively, even with the recent drought of three straight games without a passing or rushing score, Lamar Jackson remains Baltimore’s biggest trump card, still boasting that video-game dual-threat ability that makes defensive coordinators lose sleep.

His supporting cast isn’t the deepest among playoff chasers, but the firepower is still there, Zay Flowers marching toward a career high in receiving yards, and tight end Mark Andrews looking to prove he’s worth every penny of his new monster contract.

On the ground, the Ravens feature a thunder-and-lightning punch, Derrick Henry bruising through defenses while Jackson slices them apart in space. Stop one, and the other is waiting to make you pay.

Defensively, it hasn't always lived up to the billing this season, but when this group flips the switch, it can smother anyone. Roquan Smith, the signal-caller in the middle, and superstar safety Kyle Hamilton headline a unit that still has the talent to dictate terms.

Corner Nate Wiggins (foot) is questionable, giving the secondary something to monitor as kickoff approaches. Running back Justice Hill (neck) has been ruled out, thinning the depth chart behind Derrick Henry. Linebacker Tavius Robinson (foot) and safety Ar-Darius Washington (Achilles) have both been designated to return from IR, putting them on track to rejoin the squad soon even if they don’t suit up Sunday. Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (knee) has been placed on injured reserve and is confirmed out for Sunday’s matchup.

Ravens Injury Report: Chandler Martin – out , Nate Wiggins – questionable , Taven Bryan – injured reserve , Justice Hill – injured reserve.

Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

The offense, still guided by the legendary Aaron Rodgers, is trying to strip things back and stabilize after dropping two straight and five of the last seven. If Pittsburgh can avoid digging itself an early hole and find some balance, they'll give themselves a real puncher's chance.

In the backfield, the workload is loosely split, Jaylen Warren leading the charge on the ground, while Kenneth Gainwell handles more of the receiving responsibilities.

The pass catcher who steals the spotlight may vary week-to-week, but D.K. Metcalf remains the nightmare matchup, the towering, physical wideout who can bully smaller corners all afternoon long.

Defensively, the Steelers usually rely on a three-man wrecking crew up front, but Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig may be stretched to their limits if T.J. Watt (toe) can’t suit up. Pittsburgh might also be without linebacker Patrick Queen, who hasn't practiced since leaving Week 13 with a glute injury. If Queen is sidelined, second-year defender Payton Wilson will be thrown into a full-time role.

Linebacker Queen (back) and corner James Pierre (concussion) are both questionable, meaning their availability will likely come down to a game-time decision. Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (knee) has been officially ruled out, leaving a noticeable gap in the interior rotation. Offensive tackle Broderick Jones (neck) has been moved to injured reserve, so he'll be sidelined this weekend and beyond.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Ravens vs Steelers in the USA

The Ravens vs Steelers game in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Ravens vs Steelers worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Ravens vs Steelers tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Ravens vs Steelers Fantasy Football

Lamar Jackson has been skipping Wednesdays recently, but this week his rest day shifted to Thursday, so all eyes will be on Friday’s practice report. For fantasy managers, he's still a boom-or-bust QB1, and with his recent slump, there's more risk than reward attached right now.

And then there's Derrick Henry, who once again looks built for the winter grind, “December Derrick” never disappoints. Every holiday season he drags fantasy squads straight into the playoffs, and with Jackson not playing anywhere near MVP form, Henry’s importance to Baltimore’s postseason hopes feels heavier than ever. A heavyweight showdown with Pittsburgh looms this weekend, and while everything points toward another monster outing from the king, don’t be shocked if Mike Tomlin loads the box after last week’s embarrassment and dares Baltimore to throw.

Zay Flowers continues to give fantasy lineups steady production, sitting 31st among receivers in points per game while commanding a 26.2% target share, averaging 63.9 receiving yards, 2.22 YPRR, and pulling the first read almost 32% of the time. Since Week 9, the Steelers haven’t exactly been a shutdown unit against perimeter receivers, they’ve given up the 13th-most fantasy points and sit middle of the pack in yards allowed, so Flowers has a path to relevance.

On the flip side, Aaron Rodgers has become almost unplayable in fantasy. He's the QB24 on the season, now slowed even further by a wrist issue, and he hasn’t put up a QB1 finish since Week 7 against Cincinnati. He hasn't crossed 205 passing yards or thrown multiple touchdowns since Week 8. With Baltimore surrendering the fewest passer rating, the fewest CPOE, the third-lowest success rate, and the fifth-fewest yards per attempt since Week 9, Rodgers belongs firmly on the bench.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Warren sits 20th among fantasy running backs and stepped right back into the lead role last week despite a quiet stat line. He handled 55.8% of the snaps, 10 of the 15 RB carries, and saw a 52% route share, usage that fantasy managers can still bank on moving forward.

Ravens vs Steelers Game Predictions

Week 14’s showdown between the Ravens and Steelers has all the makings of a gritty, low-scoring slugfest, especially with the AFC North crown hanging in the balance. The biggest red flag for Baltimore is the condition of Lamar Jackson, he’s clearly hampered by injuries to his toe, hamstring, and knee, and it shows in how labored his play has become. Derrick Henry can still muscle the Ravens into striking distance, but that won’t matter much if the offensive line keeps leaking pressure.

Prediction: Expect a grind-it-out battle, but Pittsburgh’s healthier lineup and stronger trenches give them the edge. The Steelers squeeze out a win and tighten the AFC North race.

Ravens vs Steelers Betting Odds

Spread

Steelers +5.5 (-112)

Ravens -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Steelers: +210

Ravens: -258

Total

43.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Form

BAL - Form All Baltimore Ravens 14 - 32 Cincinnati Bengals L

Baltimore Ravens 23 - 10 New York Jets W

Cleveland Browns 16 - 23 Baltimore Ravens W

Minnesota Vikings 19 - 27 Baltimore Ravens W

Miami Dolphins 6 - 28 Baltimore Ravens W PIT - Form All Pittsburgh Steelers 7 - 26 Buffalo Bills L

Chicago Bears 31 - 28 Pittsburgh Steelers L

Pittsburgh Steelers 34 - 12 Cincinnati Bengals W

Los Angeles Chargers 25 - 10 Pittsburgh Steelers L

Pittsburgh Steelers 27 - 20 Indianapolis Colts W

Head-to-Head Record

BAL Last 5 matches PIT 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Baltimore Ravens 28 - 14 Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens 34 - 17 Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers 18 - 16 Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens 10 - 17 Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers 17 - 10 Baltimore Ravens

Useful links