How to watch and listen to today’s Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Texas Rangers will take on the Chicago White Sox to begin a high-voltage MLB battle on July 23, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET at Rangers' home ground. The White Sox want to end a six-game losing streak on the road.
In all, the Rangers are 48–52 and have a 26–23 record at home. With 105 home runs or 1.1 per game, they are 9th in the American League.
The White Sox have a terrible overall record of 27-75 and a terrible road record of 10-41. They have also achieved a 9-14 mark in games in which they smash two or more home runs.
This game, on Tuesday, is the second time this season that these two teams will face each other.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: SiriusXM
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Texas Rangers will take on the Chicago White Sox in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 23, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
|Date
|July 23, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Globe Life Field
|Location
|Arlington, Texas
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox team news
Texas Rangers team news
Corey Seager hits the most home runs for the Rangers, with 18.
Marcus Semien has been great lately. He has hit 13 for 37 balls in the last 10 games, including two doubles, 2 home runs, along with five RBIs.
Texas Rangers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Evan Carter
|OF
|Lumbar
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Dane Dunning
|SP
|Right shoulder soreness
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Cody Bradford
|RP
|Back
|Out, 60-Day IL
|Austin Pruitt
|RHP
|Right knee meniscus injury
|Out, 60-Day IL
|Josh Jung
|INF
|Right wrist
|Out, 60-Day IL
Chicago White Sox team news
Tommy Pham has helped the White Sox with 12 doubles, 1 triple, and 5 home runs, in addition to 18 RBIs.
Robert has hit two doubles along with a home run in his last 10 games, giving him a 9-for-36 record.
Chicago White Sox injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Michael Soroka
|RHP
|Right shoulder strain
|Out, 15-IL
|Mike Clevinger
|SP
|Elbow
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Jesse Scholtens
|RHP
|Elbow
|Out, 60-Day IL
|Dominic Leone
|RHP
|Elbow
|Out, 60-Day IL
|Jimmy Lambert
|RHP
|Right rotator cuff strain
|Out, 60-Day IL
Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|July 23, 2024
|Jon Gray
|Garrett Crochet
Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox head-to-head record
After five past meetings, it appears that the Texas Rangers have a big advantage over the Chicago White Sox. These five games have all been won by the Rangers, with results ranging from close games (4–3) and 2-0 to big wins (11–1). Based on this pattern, the Rangers are expected to keep winning, especially since the White Sox are still having trouble on the road.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 23, 2024
|Rangers 4-3 White Sox
|Aug 03, 2023
|Rangers 5-3 White Sox
|Aug 03, 2023
|Rangers 11-1 White Sox
|Aug 02, 2023
|Rangers 2-0 White Sox
|Jun 22, 2023
|Rangers 6-3 White Sox