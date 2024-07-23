This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Texas RangersGetty images
Watch Rangers vs Sox live on FuboTV
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Texas Rangers will take on the Chicago White Sox to begin a high-voltage MLB battle on July 23, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET at Rangers' home ground. The White Sox want to end a six-game losing streak on the road.

In all, the Rangers are 48–52 and have a 26–23 record at home. With 105 home runs or 1.1 per game, they are 9th in the American League.

The White Sox have a terrible overall record of 27-75 and a terrible road record of 10-41. They have also achieved a 9-14 mark in games in which they smash two or more home runs.

This game, on Tuesday, is the second time this season that these two teams will face each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: SiriusXM

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Rangers vs Sox on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Texas Rangers will take on the Chicago White Sox in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 23, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

DateJuly 23, 2024
First-Pitch Time8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT
VenueGlobe Life Field
LocationArlington, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox team news

Texas Rangers team news

Corey Seager hits the most home runs for the Rangers, with 18.

Marcus Semien has been great lately. He has hit 13 for 37 balls in the last 10 games, including two doubles, 2 home runs, along with five RBIs.

Texas Rangers injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Evan CarterOFLumbarOut, 10-Day IL
Dane DunningSPRight shoulder sorenessOut, 15-Day IL
Cody BradfordRPBackOut, 60-Day IL
Austin PruittRHPRight knee meniscus injuryOut, 60-Day IL
Josh JungINFRight wristOut, 60-Day IL

Chicago White Sox team news

Tommy Pham has helped the White Sox with 12 doubles, 1 triple, and 5 home runs, in addition to 18 RBIs.

Robert has hit two doubles along with a home run in his last 10 games, giving him a 9-for-36 record.

Chicago White Sox injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Michael SorokaRHPRight shoulder strainOut, 15-IL
Mike ClevingerSPElbowOut, 15-Day IL
Jesse ScholtensRHPElbowOut, 60-Day IL
Dominic LeoneRHPElbowOut, 60-Day IL
Jimmy LambertRHPRight rotator cuff strainOut, 60-Day IL

Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
July 23, 2024Jon GrayGarrett Crochet

Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox head-to-head record

After five past meetings, it appears that the Texas Rangers have a big advantage over the Chicago White Sox. These five games have all been won by the Rangers, with results ranging from close games (4–3) and 2-0 to big wins (11–1). Based on this pattern, the Rangers are expected to keep winning, especially since the White Sox are still having trouble on the road.

DateResults
Jul 23, 2024Rangers 4-3 White Sox
Aug 03, 2023Rangers 5-3 White Sox
Aug 03, 2023Rangers 11-1 White Sox
Aug 02, 2023Rangers 2-0 White Sox
Jun 22, 2023Rangers 6-3 White Sox

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement