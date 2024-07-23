How to watch and listen to today’s Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Texas Rangers will take on the Chicago White Sox to begin a high-voltage MLB battle on July 23, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET at Rangers' home ground. The White Sox want to end a six-game losing streak on the road.

In all, the Rangers are 48–52 and have a 26–23 record at home. With 105 home runs or 1.1 per game, they are 9th in the American League.

The White Sox have a terrible overall record of 27-75 and a terrible road record of 10-41. They have also achieved a 9-14 mark in games in which they smash two or more home runs.

This game, on Tuesday, is the second time this season that these two teams will face each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: SiriusXM

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Texas Rangers will take on the Chicago White Sox in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 23, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Date July 23, 2024 First-Pitch Time 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT Venue Globe Life Field Location Arlington, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox team news

Texas Rangers team news

Corey Seager hits the most home runs for the Rangers, with 18.

Marcus Semien has been great lately. He has hit 13 for 37 balls in the last 10 games, including two doubles, 2 home runs, along with five RBIs.

Texas Rangers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Evan Carter OF Lumbar Out, 10-Day IL Dane Dunning SP Right shoulder soreness Out, 15-Day IL Cody Bradford RP Back Out, 60-Day IL Austin Pruitt RHP Right knee meniscus injury Out, 60-Day IL Josh Jung INF Right wrist Out, 60-Day IL

Chicago White Sox team news

Tommy Pham has helped the White Sox with 12 doubles, 1 triple, and 5 home runs, in addition to 18 RBIs.

Robert has hit two doubles along with a home run in his last 10 games, giving him a 9-for-36 record.

Chicago White Sox injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Michael Soroka RHP Right shoulder strain Out, 15-IL Mike Clevinger SP Elbow Out, 15-Day IL Jesse Scholtens RHP Elbow Out, 60-Day IL Dominic Leone RHP Elbow Out, 60-Day IL Jimmy Lambert RHP Right rotator cuff strain Out, 60-Day IL

Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team July 23, 2024 Jon Gray Garrett Crochet

Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox head-to-head record

After five past meetings, it appears that the Texas Rangers have a big advantage over the Chicago White Sox. These five games have all been won by the Rangers, with results ranging from close games (4–3) and 2-0 to big wins (11–1). Based on this pattern, the Rangers are expected to keep winning, especially since the White Sox are still having trouble on the road.

Date Results Jul 23, 2024 Rangers 4-3 White Sox Aug 03, 2023 Rangers 5-3 White Sox Aug 03, 2023 Rangers 11-1 White Sox Aug 02, 2023 Rangers 2-0 White Sox Jun 22, 2023 Rangers 6-3 White Sox

More MLB news and coverage