How to watch today's New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5 between the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes.

The New York Rangers will look to finish off the Carolina Hurricanes in game five of their NHL Playoffs Second Round best-of-seven series. As the series returns to New York for Game 5, the Rangers lead the series 3-1

The Hurricanes looked set for elimination after the Rangers took the first three games (including both at home), but Carolina rose to the occasion in Game Four and won the game to keep their season alive.

The Rangers have controlled the series but couldn't close things out in Game Four with a 4-3 loss. A win for Carolina would give them newfound optimism and momentum heading into a game six at home.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Monday, May 13, 2024 Time 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT Arena Madison Square Garden Location Manhattan, New York

The New York Rangers will play the Carolina Hurricanes in a highly anticipated NHL matchup on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York.

How to watch New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes Team News & Key Leaders

New York Rangers

New York has two players on the injury report. Filip Chytil is out indefinitely with an upper-body issue while Blake Wheeler is out for the year with a lower-body problem.

Game four ended in a 4-3 loss for New York as they were unable to get over the line.

With four shots on goal, Adam Fox led the side; Will Cuyle, Barclay Goodrow, and Alexis Lafreniere each scored one goal. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin stopped 27 of 31 shots in the outing.

Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina have listed three players on the injury report. Brett Pesce is sidelined until the middle of May with a lower body issue, Tony DeAngelo is questionable with a wrist injury; and Jesper Fast will be out of the season due to a neck issue.

The Hurricanes kept themselves alive in the playoffs with a 4-3 victory.

Teuvo Teravainen bagged a brace of assists on the day while four different players got on the scoresheet for the Hurricanes, including a crucial power-play goal by Brady Skjei.

Jake Guentzel led the team with six shots. Sebastien Aho and Guentzel have combined for scored four goals and eight assists to lead the top line in this series. Goaltender Frederik Andersen stopped 22 of 25 shots.

