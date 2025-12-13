Where to watch today's Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Detroit Lions head west this Sunday to clash with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, with plenty on the line for both sides.

Rams vs Lions date and start time

The Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions play on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in the NFL Week 15 schedule, with kick-off slated for 4:25 pm ET.

Date Sunday, December 14, 2025 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET / 3:45 pm CT/ 1:45 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, California

How to watch Rams vs Lions on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service:Fubo

Detroit enters the weekend at 8-5, sitting just outside the NFC playoff cut line. While the Lions still have an outside shot at reclaiming the NFC North, their most realistic path likely runs through the Wild Card race. Offensively, this group has been electric all season. Detroit leads the entire league in scoring at 30.3 points per game and ranks near the top in both rushing and passing production. The Lions are piling up nearly 379 total yards per contest, a mark that places them among the NFL’s elite. Defensively, they’ve been solid if not spectacular, allowing 23.4 points per game and ranking in the middle of the pack in total yards surrendered.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, continues to look like one of the NFC’s hottest teams. The Rams are 10-3 after steamrolling Arizona 45-17 last week, giving them seven wins in their last eight outings. They currently sit atop the NFC West alongside Seattle but hold the crucial tiebreaker, and a win on Sunday would punch their ticket to the postseason. Sean McVay’s offense has been humming, averaging 29.2 points per game—fourth-best in the league—while ranking among the NFL’s top units through the air and remaining productive on the ground. Defensively, the Rams have quietly held their own, allowing just over 315 yards per game and limiting opponents with timely stops.

In the US, Rams vs Lions is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service, Fubo, currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

Watch highlights of Rams vs Lions

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 15 matchup between the Rams and the Lions will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

