Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams square off on Sunday, Dec. 14, at SoFi Stadium as part of the NFL’s Week 15 slate.

Los Angeles had its six-game hot streak snapped in Carolina a couple of weeks back, but Sean McVay’s squad didn’t stay down for long. They roared right back with a dominant 45-17 road win over the Cardinals this past Sunday.

Detroit, meanwhile, has been riding a roller coaster for weeks. The Lions have traded wins and losses in each of their last nine outings, though they’re coming off a strong 44-30 victory against the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions kick-off time

The Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions play on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in the NFL Week 15 schedule, with kick-off slated for 4:25 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions lineups LA - Line up Substitutes DET - Line up Substitutes

Los Angeles Rams team news

Football looks effortless for 37-year-old Matthew Stafford, who carved up the Cardinals with a crisp 22-of-31, 281-yard, three-TD showing in a 45-17 rout. And the cupboard is far from bare around him. Puka Nacua erupted for 167 yards and two touchdowns, while second-year back Blake Corum enjoyed a true breakout: 128 yards and two scores on just 12 carries.

The Rams do have one lingering concern: Davante Adams, the league leader in receiving touchdowns (14), skipped Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring issue. With this matchup against Detroit shaping up like an old-fashioned shootout, his status becomes crucial. Even with the wealth of firepower L.A. possesses, Adams’ availability could swing the balance. Aside from that, the Rams head into Week 15 relatively healthy.

Rams Injury Report: Darious Williams – questionable.

Detroit Lions team news

Detroit's attack is humming again, and Jahmyr Gibbs is the engine behind the revival. The explosive back has delivered three separate three-touchdown performances in the Lions' last five games, and in each of those outings, Detroit has hung 34-plus points on the board. The flip side? They've surrendered 27 or more in three straight, making Gibbs’ heroics feel less like a luxury and more like a necessity.

There was at least one bright spot for the Lions’ defense in last week's 44-30 triumph over the Cowboys. They finally got home. Al-Quadin Muhammad exploded for a career-best three sacks, and Jack Campbell chipped in a sack of his own while also forcing a fumble. Detroit sits fifth in the league with 37 sacks, but now faces a Rams offense that has allowed an NFL-low 17 sacks all season, a massive step up in protection.

Lions Injury Report: Kalif Raymond – questionable , Kerby Joseph – questionable , Kayode Awosika – questionable , Brian Branch – questionable , Thomas Harper – questionable.

Watch and live stream Rams vs Lions in the USA

The Rams and the Lions game in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on FOX. Fans in the local markets will still be able to catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Rams vs Lions worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Rams vs Lions tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Rams vs Lions Fantasy Football

It’s rare these days to see a traditional pocket passer offer the week-to-week fantasy security Matthew Stafford is giving managers, but everything is lining up for another big outing. Detroit’s front can stonewall the run, yet their secondary has been a revolving door, no team has surrendered more fantasy points to opposing wideouts over the last five weeks. With quarterbacks averaging 244 yards and nearly two touchdowns per game in that span, this matchup screams shootout. Stafford is a locked-and-loaded QB1 for Week 15.

Kyren Williams did punch in a score last week, but the bigger storyline is Blake Corum eating into his workload. Corum torched the defense for 128 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries, and while Sean McVay remains committed to a two-man rotation, the added competition caps Williams' ceiling. He still carries high-end RB2 value heading into the showdown with Detroit.

If there’s ever a week for Puka Nacua to start a new touchdown binge, it’s this one. Even if he doesn’t hit paydirt, his usage remains elite and his yardage baseline is rock-solid. Davante Adams continues to gut through a lingering hamstring issue, though his practice participation later in the week will determine how confident fantasy managers can feel.

Detroit’s running game hogged most of the scoring chances against Dallas, but Jared Goff still tossed a tidy touchdown, a 12-yarder to Isaac TeSlaa, while avoiding turnovers entirely. That clean sheet boosts his season TD-to-INT ratio to an outstanding 26:5 and his completion percentage sits at 70.1% heading into a high-profile reunion with the Rams.

As for Jahmyr Gibbs, he’s playing at a scorching pace: three-touchdown performances in three of his last five contests. It’s the sort of dominance Jonathan Taylor flashed early in his breakout years. Even with David Montgomery siphoning a few carries, Gibbs is the heartbeat of Detroit’s offense. The matchup with L.A. is no walk in the park — the Rams allow the third-fewest fantasy points to RBs and the fourth-lowest yards per carry — but Gibbs’ passing-game involvement (7+ targets in three of his last four) gives him one of the safest fantasy floors at the position. Keep firing him up as you head into the playoffs.

Amon-Ra St. Brown suited up last week despite missing all the pregame practices, so barring any setbacks, he should be ready to roll for Week 15 against Los Angeles.

Rams vs Lions Game Predictions

Even with all the buzz surrounding this showdown, it’s hard to ignore how different it might’ve looked if the Detroit Lions weren’t without Sam LaPorta and several key pieces in the secondary. That said, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams still have the firepower to cause real headaches for the Los Angeles Rams’ cornerbacks.

This has all the makings of one of the must-watch clashes of Week 15, but the injuries on Detroit’s side tilt the scales. Right now, the Rams simply boast the more reliable defense and should be able to dictate the pace when it matters most.

Prediction: Los Angeles edges this one and keeps its push for the NFC’s top seed firmly on track.

Rams vs Lions Betting Odds

Spread

Lions +5.5 (-110)

Rams -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Lions: +200

Rams: -245

Total

55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

LA - Form All Arizona Cardinals 17 - 45 Los Angeles Rams W

Carolina Panthers 31 - 28 Los Angeles Rams L

Los Angeles Rams 34 - 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W

Los Angeles Rams 21 - 19 Seattle Seahawks W

San Francisco 49ers 26 - 42 Los Angeles Rams W DET - Form All Detroit Lions 44 - 30 Dallas Cowboys W

Detroit Lions 24 - 31 Green Bay Packers L

Detroit Lions 34 - 27 New York Giants W

Philadelphia Eagles 16 - 9 Detroit Lions L

Washington Commanders 22 - 44 Detroit Lions W

Head-to-Head Record

LA Last 5 matches DET 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Detroit Lions 26 - 20 Los Angeles Rams

Detroit Lions 24 - 23 Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams 28 - 19 Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions 16 - 30 Los Angeles Rams

Detroit Lions 31 - 28 Los Angeles Rams

