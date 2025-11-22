Where to watch today's Las Vegas Raiders vs Cleveland Browns NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

Two AFC cellar-dwellers square off on Sunday afternoon as the Cleveland Browns head west to meet the Las Vegas Raiders, with both sides desperate to halt their spiraling seasons.

Raiders vs Browns date and start time

The Raiders and the Browns will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on Sunday, November 23, starting at 4:05 pm ET / 1:05 pm PT for fans in the US.

Date Sunday, November 23, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT / 10:00 am PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Raiders vs Browns on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: CBS

Streaming service:Fubo, Paramount+

Cleveland is reeling after a third consecutive setback, falling at home to Baltimore last weekend. That defeat pushed the Browns to 2-8 and firmly anchored them to the bottom of the AFC North, sitting four games adrift of Pittsburgh.

Las Vegas hasn't fared any better. The Raiders were brushed aside by Dallas on Monday Night Football, their fourth straight loss, dropping them to 2-8 as well. They sit at the foot of the AFC West, a staggering 6.5 games behind the division-leading Broncos. Their outing against the Cowboys summed up their season in a nutshell: an early 6-3 lead vanished in a flash as Dallas rattled off 21 unanswered points. From there, the Raiders never climbed closer than a 15-point gap.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Raiders vs Browns.

READ MORE: Raiders vs Browns NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

In the US, Raiders vs Browns is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming services, Fubo and Paramount+, both of which are currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Watch highlights of Raiders vs Browns

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 12 matchup between the Raiders and the Browns will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such asExpress VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

More NFL news and coverage