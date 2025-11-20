Las Vegas Raiders vs Cleveland Browns NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

It's finally here; the Cleveland Browns are handing the keys to the offense to rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who will make his first NFL start on Sunday when the Browns roll into Las Vegas to face the Raiders.

Sanders got his feet wet late in last week's 23-16 loss to Baltimore, but this time he gets a full week of reps in practice, a game plan built around him, and a far less intimidating opponent. Now the real question for bettors and Browns fans alike: can the kid deliver when the spotlight's on and the matchup is actually in his favor?

Cleveland hits the road still searching for that elusive first away victory of the season, and the urgency is dialed up after dropping three straight and six of their last seven. On the other sideline, Las Vegas hasn't been much better, the Raiders have spiraled with four consecutive losses and nine defeats in their last ten outings.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Cleveland Browns kick-off time

NFL Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders and the Browns will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on Sunday, November 23, starting at 4:05 pm ET / 1:05 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Las Vegas Raiders team news

The Raiders have injury concerns of their own. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell is battling a wrist issue and defensive tackle Jonah Laulu is working through rib trouble, leaving both players questionable as Las Vegas gears up for another physical matchup.

TheRaiders remain stuck near the bottom of the league offensively, putting up just 15.5 points per game, 30th in the NFL, and their defense hasn’t exactly been a brick wall either, surrendering 25.3 points per outing (24th). Las Vegas musters 269 total yards per game (187.6 through the air, 81.4 on the ground) while giving up 326.8 yards on average, including 219.5 passing and 107.3 rushing.

Veteran QB Geno Smith has been the engine of the offense, throwing for 2,082 yards, completing 66.3% of his passes and tallying 12 touchdowns. The run game is paced by Ashton Jeanty, who has churned out 554 rushing yards, while Tre Tucker has emerged as the Raiders' most reliable pass-catcher with 38 grabs for 502 yards and five touchdowns.

On defense, tackling machine Devin White leads the team with 97 total stops, and Maxx Crosby continues to wreak havoc up front with six sacks. In the secondary, Isaiah Pola-Mao and Kyu Blu Kelly share the team lead with two interceptions apiece.

Cleveland Browns team news

The Browns head into Sunday banged up across the board, with several key contributors carrying questionable tags. Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel remains in concussion protocol, while tight end David Njoku and defensive end Alex Wright are each nursing knee and quad issues, respectively. Cleveland's offensive line isn't at full strength either, with left tackle Cam Robinson and right tackle Jack Conklin both dealing with knee problems ahead of the weekend. Cornerback Dom Jones didn't escape the injury bug either, he was shelved on IR Tuesday and officially ruled out for Sunday's clash.

Cleveland, meanwhile, aren't exactly lighting up scoreboards either. They're averaging 16.2 points per game, ranked 29th, though their defense has been steadier, allowing 23.4 points per contest (18th). Cleveland posts 257.3 total yards per game, just 159.3 passing but a steadier 98 rushing, while giving up only 273.5 yards per outing, one of the better defensive marks in the league.

Before the rookie takeover, Dillon Gabriel led the Browns’ air attack with 937 passing yards, completing 59.2% of his throws for seven touchdowns. The ground game leans on Quinshon Judkins, who has powered his way to 620 rushing yards, while Harold Fannin headlines the receiving corps with 44 catches, 422 yards, and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Carson Schwesinger has been everywhere, racking up 85 tackles, and Myles Garrett continues his Defensive Player of the Year–worthy tear with 15 sacks. In the takeaway department, Ronnie Hickman and Schwesinger each have a pair of picks.

Watch and live stream Raiders vs Browns in the USA

The Raiders vs Browns game in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Raiders vs Browns worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Raiders vs Browns tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Raiders vs Browns Fantasy Football

Geno Smith delivered one of those performances that leaves fantasy managers rubbing their temples. He piled on numbers late once the game was essentially out of reach, masking what was otherwise a shaky effort. It’s the latest chapter in what has become a rollercoaster month for the veteran, a four-touchdown eruption one week, followed by a forgettable 143-yard dud, and now this uneven outing. The road ahead? Brutal. Smith gets a Cleveland Browns defense in Week 12 that is suffocating opposing quarterbacks, allowing a measly 167 passing yards per game. Unless you enjoy living dangerously, he’s a highly volatile fantasy play next week.

Meanwhile, Ashton Jeanty continues to take the rookie lumps that come with being a feature back behind an inconsistent Raiders offensive line. Fresh off Monday night where he scraped together just seven rushing yards on six attempts, he at least showed some life through the air, snagging a career-high six catches for 27 yards. Still, it was another clear reminder that even a top-six draft pick can't plow through defensive fronts without some muscle up front. Jeanty's talent is obvious, the runway around him is not.

If your leaguemates are snoozing, now's the time to swoop in and buy Quinshon Judkins. Cleveland owns a top-six rest-of-season schedule for running backs, and despite failing to punch in a score versus Baltimore, Judkins' role continues trending upward. He logged two goal-line tries (four red-zone attempts total) and has earned two or more targets in three straight contests, including a pair that came with Shedeur Sanders under center in the second half. The rookie carried the rock 17 times for 59 yards and has seen 19-plus opportunities in six of his last eight outings. The usage screams breakout.

Speaking of Shedeur Sanders, the fantasy community isn't exactly rolling out the red carpet for his first NFL start. His relief cameo against the Ravens was, to put it kindly, rough around the edges, a 4-of-16, 47-yard, one-interception outing while under siege from Baltimore's pass rush. Sanders enters Week 12 as a deep superflex dart throw at best, weighed down by inexperience, pocket discomfort, and a supporting cast that isn't doing him many favors. Add in Cleveland's bleak projected point total and the team’s banged-up offensive line, and it’s hard to drum up optimism for his short-term fantasy ceiling.

Raiders vs Browns Game Predictions

This matchup in Las Vegas has all the ingredients for a slog, especially with the Cleveland Browns juggling their quarterback issues. Rookie Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut last week and, frankly, looked every bit like a Day 3 project still getting his feet wet. Meanwhile, Dillon Gabriel remains stuck in concussion protocol as the week opens, leaving Cleveland's offense in flux once again.

And while the total sits at just 37.5, it still feels a bit dicey to hammer the under, even for a game that threatens to set offensive football back a decade.

At this stage, I'm leaning toward the Raiders on their home turf. Cleveland has been downright dreadful away from home, and at least Vegas showed some signs of life with that 20-10 win over the Titans.

Raiders vs Browns Betting Odds

Spread

Browns +3 (-108)

Raiders -3 (-112)

Moneyline

Browns: +140

Raiders: -166

Total

37.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Form

LVR - Form All Las Vegas Raiders 16 - 33 Dallas Cowboys L

Denver Broncos 10 - 7 Las Vegas Raiders L

Las Vegas Raiders 29 - 30 Jacksonville Jaguars L

Kansas City Chiefs 31 - 0 Las Vegas Raiders D

Las Vegas Raiders 20 - 10 Tennessee Titans W CLE - Form All Cleveland Browns 16 - 23 Baltimore Ravens L

New York Jets 27 - 20 Cleveland Browns L

New England Patriots 32 - 13 Cleveland Browns L

Cleveland Browns 31 - 6 Miami Dolphins W

Pittsburgh Steelers 23 - 9 Cleveland Browns L

Head-to-Head Record

LVR Last 5 matches CLE 5 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Las Vegas Raiders 20 - 16 Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns 14 - 16 Las Vegas Raiders

Cleveland Browns 6 - 16 Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders 45 - 42 Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns 20 - 27 Las Vegas Raiders

