How to watch today's Purdue vs High Point NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Last year's national runner-up, Purdue, sets its sights on another deep NCAA Tournament push, entering the Midwest Region as the No. 4 seed. Their journey begins with a first-round showdown against No. 13 seed High Point, a team riding a wave of momentum after dominating the Big South Conference this season.

The Panthers have been a force all year, translating their regular-season dominance into Big South Tournament success. With an impressive 14-game winning streak dating back to early January and a 17-2 record in 2025, they have proved they know how to close out games. Now, they’ll be aiming to make history in their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

Purdue, meanwhile, has had a rollercoaster campaign. After falling in the first round two years ago, the Boilermakers rebounded to reach the national championship game last season. This year, their firepower is undeniable, but a 3-6 record over their last nine games raises concerns about their form heading into the tournament.

Purdue vs High Point: Date and tip-off time

The Boilermakers and the Panthers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 12:40 pm ET/9:40 am PT at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Date Thursday, March 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:40 pm ET/9:40 am PT Venue Amica Mutual Pavilion Location Providence, Rhode Island

How to watch Purdue vs High Point on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boilermakers and the Panthers on:

TV Channel: truTV

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Purdue Boilermakers team news & key performers

The engine of Purdue's attack is Braden Smith (14.3 PPG, 5.7 APG), the Big Ten Player of the Year, who orchestrates an offense that ranks top 10 nationally in field-goal percentage (49.0%). Fletcher Loyer (16.9 PPG, 40.2% from three) is a lethal shooter, while All-Big Ten first-teamer Trey Kaufman-Renn plays a crucial role in the frontcourt. However, Loyer's status remains uncertain after suffering a left elbow injury in the Big Ten Tournament.

Purdue takes care of the basketball, averaging 16.0 assists to just 10.4 turnovers per game, but their recent struggles raise questions about their ability to flip the switch when it matters most.

High Point Panthers news & key performers

High Point boasts a potent perimeter attack, led by Kezza Giffa (18.3 PPG, 5.7 RPG) and D’Maurian Williams (16.1 PPG, 4.3 APG), a duo capable of lighting up the scoreboard. Juslin Bodo Bodo (7.1 PPG) adds a physical presence inside and could pose matchup problems for Purdue's frontcourt. The Panthers' resilience was on full display in the Big South title game, where they erased a 15-point deficit to punch their ticket to the Big Dance. However, their Achilles’ heel remains on the defensive end—they rank outside the top 200 in defensive efficiency, conceding 74.6 PPG over their last five outings.

