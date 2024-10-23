How to watch today's Pittsburgh Panthers vs Syracuse Orange NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs Syracuse Orange NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Pittsburgh Panthers are among the few remaining unbeaten teams in the nation, but they are set to face a formidable challenge against the explosive offense of the Syracuse Orange. Kickoff for this ACC showdown is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Pittsburgh Panthers vs Syracuse Orange NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs Syracuse Orange: Date and kick-off time

The Panthers will take on Orange in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Thursday, October 24, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Acrisure Stadium Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs Syracuse Orange on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Matt Barrie (play-by-play) and Dan Mullen (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Panthers vs Syracuse Orange

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE) | Home: 193 (CAR), 955 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs Syracuse Orange team news & key players

Pittsburgh Panthers team news

The Panthers maintained their unbeaten record with a close two-point victory against California. Despite gaining only 277 total yards, they managed to win, as freshman QB Eli Holstein faced challenges in the passing game, finishing 14-for-28 for 133 yards and two interceptions. However, Pittsburgh compensated with a strong ground game, rushing for 144 yards on 28 attempts (5.1 yards per carry). Although Cal controlled the ball for 17 more minutes than the Panthers and committed 12 penalties totaling 110 yards, Pittsburgh's defense held the Golden Bears to just 63 rushing yards (1.6 yards per carry) and recorded six sacks.

Despite the struggles against Cal, Holstein has generally excelled in his first year as the starting quarterback, completing 63.5% of his passes for 1,697 yards, along with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 266 yards and three touchdowns. His primary receiving targets include senior WR Konata Mumpfield (26 receptions for 463 yards and three touchdowns), sophomore WR Kenny Johnson (21 catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns), and junior WR Censere Lee (16 receptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns). Junior RB Desmond Reid has rushed for 494 yards, averaging an impressive 6.1 yards per carry, and has also been a valuable asset in the passing game, recording 25 receptions for 341 yards, with a total of seven touchdowns.

Syracuse Orange team news

Syracuse secured a narrow victory over NC State in their most recent matchup, edging the Wolfpack with a 424-411 advantage in total yards. Leading the charge for the Orange was QB Kyle McCord, who completed 31 of 42 passes for 346 yards. RB LeQuint Allen contributed significantly, rushing for 91 yards and a touchdown. The Syracuse defense was also pivotal, forcing three turnovers, including two fumbles and one interception.

McCord, the Ohio State transfer, has been a standout for the Orange, boasting a completion rate of 65.6% with 2,160 passing yards and a 19:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His top receiving options include senior WR Jackson Meeks (39 catches for 459 yards and four touchdowns), junior WR Trebor Pena (42 receptions for 458 yards and five touchdowns), and junior TE Oronde Gadsen II (32 catches for 433 yards and three touchdowns). Allen leads the rushing attack with 449 yards on 94 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt and scoring four touchdowns.

