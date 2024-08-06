This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jose Hernandez #61 of the Pittsburgh Pirates MLBGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres, including how to watch and team news.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres are set to clash in a thrilling MLB battle on August 06, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at the Pirates' home ground.

The Pirates have a 56-55 record overall and a 27-28 record at home. Their offense hasn't been very consistent, scoring 4.22 runs per game, which ranks 19th in the league. Their batting average of .233 lands them in 25th place, which shows that their hitting group isn't outstanding.

While the Padres have a better overall mark of 61-52 and an even better away performance of 31-23, the Padres are better offensively with an average of 4.66 runs scored per game, which ranks 12th. Their batting average of .264 is the best in the league, showing how skilled they are at hitting.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Diego Padres on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: SNP, SDPA

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Diego Padres

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the San Diego Padres in an epic MLB game on August 06, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at PNC Park, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

DateAugust 06, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
VenuePNC Park
LocationPittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Diego Padres team news

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Bryan Reynolds' 19 home runs, .289 batting average, along with 66 RBIs have made him a Pirates standout.

A strong beginning pitcher, Paul Skenes has a 1.99 ERA and six wins and one loss.

Pittsburgh Pirates injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Andrew McCutchen

RFLeg injuryDay-to-Day

Ji Hwan Bae

CFKnee injuryDay-to-Day

San Diego Padres team news

Jurickson Profar has helped the San Diego Padres with 19 home runs, a .300 batting average, additionally 71 RBIs.

Yu Darvish has a 3.19 ERA with four wins and three losses, demonstrating consistency and efficiency on the mound.

San Diego Padres injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Fernando TatisOFStress reaction in the quadOut, 10-Day IL
Stephen KolekRHPForearm injuryOut, 15-Day IL

Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 06, 2024Bailey FalterDylan Cease

Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres head-to-head record

DateResults
Jul 27, 2023Pirates 3-2 Padres
Jul 26, 2023Padres 5-1 Pirates
Jul 25, 2023Pirates 8-4 Padres
Jun 29, 2023Pirates 5-4 Padres
Jun 29, 2023Pirates 7-1 Padres

