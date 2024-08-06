The Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres are set to clash in a thrilling MLB battle on August 06, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at the Pirates' home ground.
The Pirates have a 56-55 record overall and a 27-28 record at home. Their offense hasn't been very consistent, scoring 4.22 runs per game, which ranks 19th in the league. Their batting average of .233 lands them in 25th place, which shows that their hitting group isn't outstanding.
While the Padres have a better overall mark of 61-52 and an even better away performance of 31-23, the Padres are better offensively with an average of 4.66 runs scored per game, which ranks 12th. Their batting average of .264 is the best in the league, showing how skilled they are at hitting.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Diego Padres on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: SNP, SDPA
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Diego Padres
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time
The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the San Diego Padres in an epic MLB game on August 06, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at PNC Park, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|August 06, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|PNC Park
|Location
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Diego Padres team news
Pittsburgh Pirates team news
Bryan Reynolds' 19 home runs, .289 batting average, along with 66 RBIs have made him a Pirates standout.
A strong beginning pitcher, Paul Skenes has a 1.99 ERA and six wins and one loss.
Pittsburgh Pirates injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
Andrew McCutchen
|RF
|Leg injury
|Day-to-Day
Ji Hwan Bae
|CF
|Knee injury
|Day-to-Day
San Diego Padres team news
Jurickson Profar has helped the San Diego Padres with 19 home runs, a .300 batting average, additionally 71 RBIs.
Yu Darvish has a 3.19 ERA with four wins and three losses, demonstrating consistency and efficiency on the mound.
San Diego Padres injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Fernando Tatis
|OF
|Stress reaction in the quad
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Stephen Kolek
|RHP
|Forearm injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 06, 2024
|Bailey Falter
|Dylan Cease
Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres head-to-head record
|Date
|Results
|Jul 27, 2023
|Pirates 3-2 Padres
|Jul 26, 2023
|Padres 5-1 Pirates
|Jul 25, 2023
|Pirates 8-4 Padres
|Jun 29, 2023
|Pirates 5-4 Padres
|Jun 29, 2023
|Pirates 7-1 Padres