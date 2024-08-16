This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jose Hernandez #61 of the Pittsburgh Pirates MLBGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Pittsburgh Pirates vs Seattle Mariners MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Seattle Mariners, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage MLB clash between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Seattle Mariners will happen on August 16, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at the PNC Park.

The Pirates have a 56-64 record overall and a 27-31 record at home. The Mariners, on the other hand, have a 63-58 record overall and a 26-32 record on the road.

The on-base and slugging rates show that both teams have had trouble scoring runs. With an on-base percentage of .302, the Pirates are 26th in the league. The Mariners are 27th, just behind them, at .301.

As for slugging, the Pirates' .370 percentage is better than the Mariners' .368 percentage, which ranks these individuals 26th and 28th, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Seattle Mariners MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Seattle Mariners on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Pirates vs Seattle Mariners

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time

The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Seattle Mariners are ready to meet in a thrilling MLB clash on August 16, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at PNC Park, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

DateAugust 16, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
VenuePNC Park
LocationPittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Seattle Mariners team news

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Bryan Reynolds has been a key scoring player for the Pirates this season, hitting .285 with 19 home runs and 69 RBIs.

Paul Skenes has done a great job, with a 2.25 earned run average and 6 wins to only 2 losses.

Pittsburgh Pirates injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Nick GonzalesINFUndisclosed injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Joshua PalaciosOFHamstring injuryOut, 10-Day IL

Seattle Mariners team news

Cal Raleigh has 26 home runs and 76 RBIs with the Seattle Mariners despite a .216 batting average.

Julio Rodríguez, a vital component in their lineup, regularly contributes offensively with a .263 average, and a .313 on-base percentage, including a .371 slugging percentage.

Seattle Mariners injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
J.P. CrawfordINFHand injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Gregory SantosRHPRight biceps inflammationOut, 15-Day IL

Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 16, 2024Paul SkenesLogan Gilbert

Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners head-to-head record

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners potentially have an intense rivalry based on the results of their last five head-to-head encounters. The Mariners have beaten the Pirates by small scores in four games, including a 6-3 win and a 5-0 win in late May 2023. This shows that they can get big wins. On the other hand, the Pirates beat the Mariners 11–6 in late May 2023, showing that when their offense clicks, they can beat Seattle's pitchers. Also, two close games in September 2019—one in which the Mariners won 6–5 and the other 4–1—show that these two sides are frequently fairly matched. Based on these trends, the game might have included both high-scoring chances and close-throwing battles, which could make it very exciting.

DateResults
May 29, 2023Mariners 6-3 Pirates
May 28, 2023Mariners 5-0 Pirates
May 27, 2023Pirates 11-6 Mariners
Sep 19, 2019Mariners 6-5 Pirates
Sep 19, 2019Mariners 4-1 Pirates

