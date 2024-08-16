The high-voltage MLB clash between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Seattle Mariners will happen on August 16, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at the PNC Park.
The Pirates have a 56-64 record overall and a 27-31 record at home. The Mariners, on the other hand, have a 63-58 record overall and a 26-32 record on the road.
The on-base and slugging rates show that both teams have had trouble scoring runs. With an on-base percentage of .302, the Pirates are 26th in the league. The Mariners are 27th, just behind them, at .301.
As for slugging, the Pirates' .370 percentage is better than the Mariners' .368 percentage, which ranks these individuals 26th and 28th, respectively.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Seattle Mariners MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Seattle Mariners on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Pirates vs Seattle Mariners
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time
The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Seattle Mariners are ready to meet in a thrilling MLB clash on August 16, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at PNC Park, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|August 16, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|PNC Park
|Location
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Seattle Mariners team news
Pittsburgh Pirates team news
Bryan Reynolds has been a key scoring player for the Pirates this season, hitting .285 with 19 home runs and 69 RBIs.
Paul Skenes has done a great job, with a 2.25 earned run average and 6 wins to only 2 losses.
Pittsburgh Pirates injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Nick Gonzales
|INF
|Undisclosed injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Joshua Palacios
|OF
|Hamstring injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Seattle Mariners team news
Cal Raleigh has 26 home runs and 76 RBIs with the Seattle Mariners despite a .216 batting average.
Julio Rodríguez, a vital component in their lineup, regularly contributes offensively with a .263 average, and a .313 on-base percentage, including a .371 slugging percentage.
Seattle Mariners injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|J.P. Crawford
|INF
|Hand injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Gregory Santos
|RHP
|Right biceps inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 16, 2024
|Paul Skenes
|Logan Gilbert
Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners head-to-head record
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners potentially have an intense rivalry based on the results of their last five head-to-head encounters. The Mariners have beaten the Pirates by small scores in four games, including a 6-3 win and a 5-0 win in late May 2023. This shows that they can get big wins. On the other hand, the Pirates beat the Mariners 11–6 in late May 2023, showing that when their offense clicks, they can beat Seattle's pitchers. Also, two close games in September 2019—one in which the Mariners won 6–5 and the other 4–1—show that these two sides are frequently fairly matched. Based on these trends, the game might have included both high-scoring chances and close-throwing battles, which could make it very exciting.
|Date
|Results
|May 29, 2023
|Mariners 6-3 Pirates
|May 28, 2023
|Mariners 5-0 Pirates
|May 27, 2023
|Pirates 11-6 Mariners
|Sep 19, 2019
|Mariners 6-5 Pirates
|Sep 19, 2019
|Mariners 4-1 Pirates