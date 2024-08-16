Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Seattle Mariners, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage MLB clash between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Seattle Mariners will happen on August 16, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at the PNC Park.

The Pirates have a 56-64 record overall and a 27-31 record at home. The Mariners, on the other hand, have a 63-58 record overall and a 26-32 record on the road.

The on-base and slugging rates show that both teams have had trouble scoring runs. With an on-base percentage of .302, the Pirates are 26th in the league. The Mariners are 27th, just behind them, at .301.

As for slugging, the Pirates' .370 percentage is better than the Mariners' .368 percentage, which ranks these individuals 26th and 28th, respectively.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Seattle Mariners on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Pirates vs Seattle Mariners

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time

The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Seattle Mariners are ready to meet in a thrilling MLB clash on August 16, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at PNC Park, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date August 16, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue PNC Park Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Seattle Mariners team news

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Bryan Reynolds has been a key scoring player for the Pirates this season, hitting .285 with 19 home runs and 69 RBIs.

Paul Skenes has done a great job, with a 2.25 earned run average and 6 wins to only 2 losses.

Pittsburgh Pirates injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Nick Gonzales INF Undisclosed injury Out, 10-Day IL Joshua Palacios OF Hamstring injury Out, 10-Day IL

Seattle Mariners team news

Cal Raleigh has 26 home runs and 76 RBIs with the Seattle Mariners despite a .216 batting average.

Julio Rodríguez, a vital component in their lineup, regularly contributes offensively with a .263 average, and a .313 on-base percentage, including a .371 slugging percentage.

Seattle Mariners injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status J.P. Crawford INF Hand injury Out, 10-Day IL Gregory Santos RHP Right biceps inflammation Out, 15-Day IL

Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 16, 2024 Paul Skenes Logan Gilbert

Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners head-to-head record

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners potentially have an intense rivalry based on the results of their last five head-to-head encounters. The Mariners have beaten the Pirates by small scores in four games, including a 6-3 win and a 5-0 win in late May 2023. This shows that they can get big wins. On the other hand, the Pirates beat the Mariners 11–6 in late May 2023, showing that when their offense clicks, they can beat Seattle's pitchers. Also, two close games in September 2019—one in which the Mariners won 6–5 and the other 4–1—show that these two sides are frequently fairly matched. Based on these trends, the game might have included both high-scoring chances and close-throwing battles, which could make it very exciting.

Date Results May 29, 2023 Mariners 6-3 Pirates May 28, 2023 Mariners 5-0 Pirates May 27, 2023 Pirates 11-6 Mariners Sep 19, 2019 Mariners 6-5 Pirates Sep 19, 2019 Mariners 4-1 Pirates

