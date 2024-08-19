This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jose Hernandez #61 of the Pittsburgh Pirates MLBGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will host the Chicago Cubs to open a thrilling MLB battle on August 26, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.

As a whole, the Pittsburgh Pirates are 62–68 and 32–33 at home. The Chicago Cubs, on the other hand, are 65–66 overall and 29–37 on the road. The Pirates are in fifth place in the NL Central right now, whereas the Cubs are in third place in the identical division.

The Pirates score 4.13 runs per game, which is 23rd in the league. The Cubs score 4.27 runs per game, which is 16th, and are just ahead of them in second place.

Each team has a batting average that is very close to the other. The Pirates hit .234, which is good enough to rank 23rd, while the Cubs hit .236, which was even better and ranked 22nd.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: SNP, MARQ

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Pittsburgh Pirates are scheduled to meet the Chicago Cubs in an electrifying MLB game on August 26, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at PNC Park, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

DateAugust 26, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
VenuePNC Park
LocationPittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs team news

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Bryan Reynolds has the Pirates' best batting average (.279), home runs (19), and RBIs (71). Reynolds stands 50th in MLB home runs as well as 34th in RBIs.

Oneil Cruz has a batting average of .265, including 29 doubles, 3 triples, and 18 home runs, including 37 walks. He ranks 59th in major home runs as well as 49th in RBIs. Cruz has hit .314 with 4 doubles, a triple, 5 walks, with four RBIs in the past 10 games, including a six-game streak.

Bryan De La Cruz has a hitting average of .242 including 22 doubles, and 18 home runs, with 27 walks.

Pittsburgh Pirates injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Nick GonzalesINFUndisclosed injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Andrew McCutchenDH/OFLeft knee inflammationOut, 10-Day IL

Chicago Cubs team news

Ian Happ has hit 23 home runs and driven in 72 runs, which ranks him 23rd in the major leagues and 30th overall.

At the plate, Isaac Paredes has hit .227 and has 23 doubles, one triple, eighteen home runs, along with 59 walks. He is currently 59th in the big leagues in home runs as well as 45th in RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has hit .253 and has twenty-six doubles, one triple, 5 home runs, as well as 37 walks.

Chicago Cubs injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Tomás NidoCKnee injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Hayden WesneskiRHPRight forearm strainOut, 15-Day IL

Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 26, 2024Mitch KelleJameson Taillon

Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs head-to-head record

From their last five meetings, the Pittsburgh Pirates won three of their previous five games against the Chicago Cubs, giving them the edge. There were a lot of close games. Four of them were won by just one or two scores. The Pirates can score a lot of points, like when they beat the Cubs 9-3 on May 17, 2024. But the Cubs additionally showed they can keep games close, like when they beat the Braves 1-0 on May 18, 2024. Based on recent results, this encounter is likely to remain another close one. There is a good chance that both teams will win, but the Pirates might have a small mental edge.

DateResults
May 19, 2024Pirates 3-2 Cubs
May 18, 2024Cubs 1-0 Pirates
May 17, 2024Pirates 9-3 Cubs
May 17, 2024Pirates 5-4 Cubs
May 12, 2024Cubs 5-4 Pirates

More MLB news and coverage

