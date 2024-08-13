This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bryan De La Cruz Miami Marlins MLB 2024Getty Images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins, including how to watch and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to host the Miami Marlins to start a high-voltage MLB action on August 13, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.

The Philadelphia Phillies, who have a great record of 69–49 and are in first place in the NL East, and the Miami Marlins, who are in last place in the division with a record of 44–75.

The Phillies have been good at hitting. They are seventh in runs scored (4.85), sixth in batting average (.255), and seventh in their on-base percentage (.326).

The Marlins, on the other hand, have had trouble scoring. They are near the bottom of the league in runs per game (3.70), hitting average (.237, 22nd), along with on-base percentage (.293, 29th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: NBCSP, BSFL

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Miami Marlins in an electrifying MLB series on August 13, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Citizens Bank Park, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

DateAugust 13, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
VenueCitizens Bank Park
LocationPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins team news

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Kyle Schwarber has 27 home runs, a .257 batting average, with 74 RBIs, helping the Phillies score runs.

Alec Bohm's .297 batting average, .350 on-base percentage, and .481 slugging percentage have helped the team's offense.

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Austin HaysOFHamstring injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Spencer TurnbullRHPight lat strainOut, 15-Day IL

Miami Marlins team news

Jake Burger's 22 home runs, and .251 batting average, especially 53 RBIs provide his squad a powerful offence.

Ryan Weathers has a 3.55 ERA and 3-5 win-loss record, indicating ability despite inconsistencies.

Miami Marlins injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Dane MyersOFLeft ankle fractureOut, 10-Day IL
Nick FortesCQuad strainOut, 10-Day IL

Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 13, 2024Taijuan WalkerValente Belloz

Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins head-to-head record

The last five games between the Phillies and the Marlins suggest that this meeting could be very close. The last five games have been nearly even, with the Phillies gaining three and the Marlins winning two. Most of the games have been close and scored a lot of runs. There have been two one-run games along with a mix of offense and pitching duels. Based on past games, we can expect another close one. The Phillies may use their better overall record and consistent offense to their advantage, while the Marlins may use their current ability to keep games close to pull off another surprise.

DateResults
Jun 30, 2024Phillies 7-6 Marlins
Jun 30, 2024Marlins 3-2 Phillies
Jun 29, 2024Phillies 2-0 Marlins
Jun 28, 2024Marlins 7-4 Phillies
May 12, 2024Marlins 7-6 Phillies

More MLB news and coverage

