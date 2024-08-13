The Philadelphia Phillies are set to host the Miami Marlins to start a high-voltage MLB action on August 13, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.
The Philadelphia Phillies, who have a great record of 69–49 and are in first place in the NL East, and the Miami Marlins, who are in last place in the division with a record of 44–75.
The Phillies have been good at hitting. They are seventh in runs scored (4.85), sixth in batting average (.255), and seventh in their on-base percentage (.326).
The Marlins, on the other hand, have had trouble scoring. They are near the bottom of the league in runs per game (3.70), hitting average (.237, 22nd), along with on-base percentage (.293, 29th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: NBCSP, BSFL
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Miami Marlins in an electrifying MLB series on August 13, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Citizens Bank Park, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|August 13, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Citizens Bank Park
|Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins team news
Philadelphia Phillies team news
Kyle Schwarber has 27 home runs, a .257 batting average, with 74 RBIs, helping the Phillies score runs.
Alec Bohm's .297 batting average, .350 on-base percentage, and .481 slugging percentage have helped the team's offense.
Philadelphia Phillies injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Austin Hays
|OF
|Hamstring injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Spencer Turnbull
|RHP
|ight lat strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
Miami Marlins team news
Jake Burger's 22 home runs, and .251 batting average, especially 53 RBIs provide his squad a powerful offence.
Ryan Weathers has a 3.55 ERA and 3-5 win-loss record, indicating ability despite inconsistencies.
Miami Marlins injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Dane Myers
|OF
|Left ankle fracture
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Nick Fortes
|C
|Quad strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 13, 2024
|Taijuan Walker
|Valente Belloz
Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins head-to-head record
The last five games between the Phillies and the Marlins suggest that this meeting could be very close. The last five games have been nearly even, with the Phillies gaining three and the Marlins winning two. Most of the games have been close and scored a lot of runs. There have been two one-run games along with a mix of offense and pitching duels. Based on past games, we can expect another close one. The Phillies may use their better overall record and consistent offense to their advantage, while the Marlins may use their current ability to keep games close to pull off another surprise.
|Date
|Results
|Jun 30, 2024
|Phillies 7-6 Marlins
|Jun 30, 2024
|Marlins 3-2 Phillies
|Jun 29, 2024
|Phillies 2-0 Marlins
|Jun 28, 2024
|Marlins 7-4 Phillies
|May 12, 2024
|Marlins 7-6 Phillies