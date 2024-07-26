Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cleveland Guardians, including how to watch and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to host the Cleveland Guardians to open a thrilling MLB action on July 26, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.

The Phillies are currently in first place in the NL East. They have a great overall mark of 64-38 and a great home record of 37-16. Their strong hitting is shown by their.257 team batting average, which ranks third in the league, especially their .329 on-base percentage, which ranks fourth. With a slugging percentage of .421, they are the sixth-best in the big leagues.

The Guardians, on the other hand, have the best record in the AL Central boasting a 61-41 record and a strong 28-26 record on the road. They also have the 16th-best batting average (.241), the third-best on-base percentage (.313), and the best slugging percentage (.398).

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Cleveland Guardians on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSGL

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Philadelphia Phillies vs Cleveland Guardians

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Cleveland Guardians will meet in a high-voltage MLB battle on July 26, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Citizens Bank Park, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date July 26, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Philadelphia Phillies vs Cleveland Guardians team news

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Bryce Harper has been a force for the Phillies this season. He has hit .292 with 65 RBI and 23 home runs, which is the most on the team. Harper has hit 39 home runs and driven in 17 runs, which puts him ninth in the major leagues.

Alec Bohm leads the team's lineup with 71 RBI and a .296 batting average. Bohm is ranked 101st in MLB in terms of home runs, but he stands out because he is seventh within the league in RBI.

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Spencer Turnbull RHP Right lat strain Out, 15-Day IL Dylan Covey RHP Right shoulder strain Out, 60-Day IL Michael Rucker RHP Hand arterial vasospasm Out, 60-Day IL

Cleveland Guardians team news

José Ramírez is the Guardians' main hitter; he has 24 home runs along with 82 RBI, which is the most on the team. With these great numbers, he is seventh in the big leagues in home runs as well as second in RBI.

Steven Kwan has also been very good, with a hitting average of .341 that leads the team.

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Matthew Boyd LHP Elbow Out, 15-Day IL Sam Hentges LHP Undisclosed Out, 15-Day IL Shane Bieber RHP Elbow Out, 60-Day IL

Philadelphia Phillies and Cleveland Guardians projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team July26, 2024 Cristopher Sanchez Ben Lively

Philadelphia Phillies and Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record

According to their last five meetings, the Phillies and the Guardians have a history of close games with lots of goals. This means that the game between them could go either way. The last time these two teams played, on July 23, 2023, the Phillies won 8–5 and the Guardians barely beat them 1-0 in a duel. The Guardians beat the Phillies 6–5 on July 22, 2023, in another close game. Going back to September 2019, the results were also unclear. The Guardians won one game 10-1, while the Phillies won the other 9-4. Based on this past, viewers can expect a close game that could have both high-scoring rounds and close endings.

Date Results Jul 23, 2023 Phillies 8-5 Guardians Jul 23, 2023 Guardians 1-0 Phillies Jul 22, 2023 Guardians 6-5 Phillies Sep 23, 2019 Guardians 10-1 Phillies Sep 22, 2019 Phillies 9-4 Guardians

