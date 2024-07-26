The Philadelphia Phillies are set to host the Cleveland Guardians to open a thrilling MLB action on July 26, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.
The Phillies are currently in first place in the NL East. They have a great overall mark of 64-38 and a great home record of 37-16. Their strong hitting is shown by their.257 team batting average, which ranks third in the league, especially their .329 on-base percentage, which ranks fourth. With a slugging percentage of .421, they are the sixth-best in the big leagues.
The Guardians, on the other hand, have the best record in the AL Central boasting a 61-41 record and a strong 28-26 record on the road. They also have the 16th-best batting average (.241), the third-best on-base percentage (.313), and the best slugging percentage (.398).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Cleveland Guardians on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: BSGL
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Philadelphia Phillies vs Cleveland Guardians
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time
The Philadelphia Phillies and the Cleveland Guardians will meet in a high-voltage MLB battle on July 26, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Citizens Bank Park, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|July 26, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Citizens Bank Park
|Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Cleveland Guardians team news
Philadelphia Phillies team news
Bryce Harper has been a force for the Phillies this season. He has hit .292 with 65 RBI and 23 home runs, which is the most on the team. Harper has hit 39 home runs and driven in 17 runs, which puts him ninth in the major leagues.
Alec Bohm leads the team's lineup with 71 RBI and a .296 batting average. Bohm is ranked 101st in MLB in terms of home runs, but he stands out because he is seventh within the league in RBI.
Philadelphia Phillies injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Spencer Turnbull
|RHP
|Right lat strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Dylan Covey
|RHP
|Right shoulder strain
|Out, 60-Day IL
|Michael Rucker
|RHP
|Hand arterial vasospasm
|Out, 60-Day IL
Cleveland Guardians team news
José Ramírez is the Guardians' main hitter; he has 24 home runs along with 82 RBI, which is the most on the team. With these great numbers, he is seventh in the big leagues in home runs as well as second in RBI.
Steven Kwan has also been very good, with a hitting average of .341 that leads the team.
Cleveland Guardians injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Matthew Boyd
|LHP
|Elbow
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Sam Hentges
|LHP
|Undisclosed
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Shane Bieber
|RHP
|Elbow
|Out, 60-Day IL
Philadelphia Phillies and Cleveland Guardians projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|July26, 2024
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Ben Lively
Philadelphia Phillies and Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record
According to their last five meetings, the Phillies and the Guardians have a history of close games with lots of goals. This means that the game between them could go either way. The last time these two teams played, on July 23, 2023, the Phillies won 8–5 and the Guardians barely beat them 1-0 in a duel. The Guardians beat the Phillies 6–5 on July 22, 2023, in another close game. Going back to September 2019, the results were also unclear. The Guardians won one game 10-1, while the Phillies won the other 9-4. Based on this past, viewers can expect a close game that could have both high-scoring rounds and close endings.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 23, 2023
|Phillies 8-5 Guardians
|Jul 23, 2023
|Guardians 1-0 Phillies
|Jul 22, 2023
|Guardians 6-5 Phillies
|Sep 23, 2019
|Guardians 10-1 Phillies
|Sep 22, 2019
|Phillies 9-4 Guardians