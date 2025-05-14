Streaming service Peacock launch new half price offer

Save a whopping $35 on an annual Peacock subscription and enjoy a wide range of channels for all your favorite entertainment

Spring is here, and so is Peacock's biggest streaming deal of the season!

For a limited time, you can unlock a full year of NBC's streaming service for just $24.99 - less than half its usual $59.99 cost.

Take advantage using the code SPRINGSAVINGS and you'll be just a few clicks away from all the latest hit series, blockbuster movies, exclusive originals, and live sports Peacock has to offer.

The service also delivers over 75 always-on FAST channels, as well as nonstop streaming loops of movies and classic shows from its deep library.

For fans wanting more live action, viewers in select markets can tack on an NBC Sports Regional Networks subscription, perfect for catching in-market games and round-the-clock local sports coverage.

Here's everything you need to know about this exciting offer and why Peacock is a must-have for any sports and entertainment fanatic.

Peacock half price offer bargain code: SPRINGSAVINGS

Peacock TV is back with a fresh seasonal deal, snag a full year of the ad-supported Peacock Premium plan for just $24.99, which breaks down to a wallet-friendly $2.08 a month.

That's a massive 60% off the standard $59.99 price tag. The best part? This offer is open to all new users and former subscribers with inactive accounts. It even undercuts their winter promo, which came in at $29.99.

Peacock live sports: Premier League, MLB, NBA, WWE and more

For those glued to the sports world, Peacock doesn't disappoint. Subscribers can catch NBC's Sunday Night Football, Premier League showdowns, blockbuster WWE events, cycling, golf, basketball, ice hockey and, when the time comes, wall-to-wall Olympic coverage.

Viewers in select regions can even tack on NBC Sports' Regional Sports Networks for full-time access to local sports hubs like NBC Sports Boston, Bay Area, California, and Philadelphia.

Peacock delivers a solid mix of live and on-demand channels, offering reruns of NBC News broadcasts out of cities like New York, L.A., Boston, Chicago, Philly, and South Florida. Subscribers to the top-shelf Peacock Premium Plus plan, you unlock live access to your local NBC Regional Sports Network—much like what Paramount+ with SHOWTIME offers for CBS lovers.

Beyond sports and news, Peacoc offers everything from binge-friendly staples like Law & Order to everything available in the SNL Vault.

