How to watch live sports on Peacock: stream live soccer, wrestling, golf, and more

Everything you need to know about what sport you can stream on Peacock and how much it will cost

Those who like to get their Premier League fix fast will be long-term subscribers to Peacock, with soccer fans well-supplied across the country with all the action from the English top flight.

Action from the beautiful game isn’t all the NBC-backed streamer has to offer, with a wide slate of coverage from a host of other sports all included as part of your tidy subscription package.

So just what live sport can you get with Peacock? Sit back, pick up your remote and allow GOAL to take you through what you can watch, when to catch it and how much it will all cost.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is the streaming arm of major broadcaster NBC, offering users a wide variety of sports, news, entertainment, films and additional content to browse and watch at their leisure.

With Peacock, viewers are able to move from their television sets too and take in their favorites across mobile devices, games consoles and desktop set-ups too.

With an impressive array of original programming, the streamer is making big moves in the market - but perhaps its biggest draw is its impressive array of live sports coverage, carrying both exclusive events and fixtures, plus content from NBC and Spanish-language broadcasts from Telemundo too.

What sports are available on Peacock?

With a litany of leagues and sports covered by the streamer, Peacock subscribers will want to check and see if their team and game are included in the service.

Soccer

With 380 Premier League games played every season, Peacock provides arguably the best coverage of the English top flight across the USA, broadcasting 175 matches not on linear television each campaign, with all fixtures additionally available on demand.

In addition, Peacock can provide fans with their international fix too for Spanish-language users, with simulcast coverage of the FIFA World Cup and United States matches in conjunction with Telemundo, both for the USMNT and USWNT.

Football

Gridiron fans know they can settle in for a great end to the weekend with Peacock, with the streamer also offering simulcast coverage with NBC for their Sunday Night Football flagship show, including regular season and playoff games.

Additionally, the streamer has boosted their NFL coverage with one exclusive regular season and playoff fixture each, as well as a library hub focused on content from NFL Films and their catalog of documentaries.

Those who want to see the stars of tomorrow won’t be shortchanged either, with Peacock also carrying simulcast coverage of Notre Dame and the Big Ten Conference in the college football circuit, with eight exclusive games per season from the latter too.

Be aware however, most simulcast fixtures will also be subject to regionalised blackouts, meaning you may not receive coverage dependent on the team in action.

Baseball

One of the flagship jewels in Peacock’s sporting crown, the streamer holds exclusive rights for MLB’s national midday games on a Sunday, as part of their MLB Sunday Leadoff package.

Golf

In conjunction with NBC, Peacock provides simulcast coverage from a variety of events on both the PGA Tour and at USGA events across the course of the golfing season.

The latter comes with something a little extra, however, with the streamer providing exclusive coverage windows and alternate feeds for several events, allowing you to keep track on every hole away from the main broadcast.

Olympic Games

Bowing during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Peacock carried coverage of selected events as well as a roaming channel focused around the wider tournament, before streaming all events from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics live.

With the Paris 2024 Olympics just around the corner, the service looks set to thrive again with its coverage of one of the biggest sporting events of the decade.

Other sports

In addition to the above, Peacock provides a wide variety of more niche sports and disciplines. You can watch the IMSA SportsCar Championship, select Indy Light races and both figure and alpine skating with a subscription.

Peacock Plans & Subscription

It couldn’t be easier to sign up for Peacock, with the streamer offering two different tiered plans to subscribe to, dependent on what you want from the service; Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus.

The streamer previously offered a free tier, but this was shuttered at the start of 2023, leaving both remaining options as paid.

The Premium Plan costs either $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, while the Premium Plus Plan - offering no advertisements - costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

How to sign up for Peacock

It’s easy to sign up for Peacock and get started with all your live sports needs. Simply follow the steps below:

Head to the Peacock website, which you can find at https://www.peacocktv.com/ Click "Get Started”. You'll be prompted to create an account. Enter your full name, email address, and password of your choice, then click "Continue" to finish signing up. You'll be prompted to enter your payment information.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to access live sports as well as everything else on the service.

Watching live sports on Peacock

With such a breadth of coverage available, from Premier League games to top-drawer NFL and MLB match-ups, there’s something for everyone’s sporting tastes available with Peacock.

Not only that, but the streamer’s additional roster of film and entertainment content will make it a very tempting prospect for those who like to cover their bases.

Pros & cons of Peacock

There are plenty of benefits to Peacock, but no streamer comes without its pluses and minuses.. Here are some strengths and drawbacks to Peacock that may help you decide if it is the right service for your needs:

Pros

Excellent coverage for Premier League games

for Premier League games Wide variety of additional sports and content

of additional sports and content Competitive pricing

Cons

Limited coverage of other major sports

Likely requires an additional subscription to encompass all leagues

The bottom line

If you’re wanting to get some of the best Premier League coverage as your main sporting priority, then it is absolutely worth your time to invest in a Peacock subscription.

The streamer’s coverage is among the best in the United States. Not only that, but you’ll get plenty more for your package, too, from NFL to MLB and films to entertainment.