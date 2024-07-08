How to watch and live stream NBC Sports without cable

NBC has long had some of the premier sports and competitions from around the world and life without it can feel rather drab. It’s the home of Sunday Night Football, while also being the home of the Premier League and major events such as the French Open, Tour de France and the Olympic Games.
That’s just to name a few though, and across the year the live action comes thick and fast, making it well worth signing up for. Outside of cable, there are many ways in which you can live stream NBC Sports these days, and here’s all the information, packages and price points you need to know…
What sports channels and coverage does NBC offer?
NBC has a wealth of different channels across its network, from nationwide offerings to the many regional channels, providing rights to a variety of sports (see below).
The main channels offered by NBC are:
NBC Sports
NBC Sports on USA Network
Golf Channel
Telemundo Deportes
Across these channels, you’ll find a wealth of sports, competitions and tournaments, including:
|Sport
|Competitions broadcast on NBC
Golf
U.S. Open, Ryder Cup, PGA Championship, The Open
Olympics
Summer Olympics, Winter Olympics
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Breeders’ Cup, Royal Ascot
NFL
Sunday Night Football, Super Bowl, Wild Card Playoff, Divisional Playoff
Motorsport
NASCAR, SuperMotocross World Championship
Soccer
Premier League, CONCACAF Nation’s League (Spanish language), Liga MX
Regionally, NBC also has a number of sports channels covering various areas and with that are rights to various teams and sports within that area. However, with platforms such as Fubo and DirecTV, it is also possible to stream those channels in their respective regions.
|Channel
|Region(s) served
|Team rights
|Available on
NBC Sports Bay Area
San Francisco Bay Area,>
Southern and central California,
Southern Oregon,
Northwestern Nevada
San Francisco Giants (MLB),
Golden State Warriors (NBA),
West Coast Conference (NCAA),
San Francisco 49ers (only team-related programmes)
DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu+ Live
NBC Sports Boston
Massachusetts,
Eastern and central Connecticut
Boston Celtics (NBA),
Maine Celtics (NBA G League),
New England Free Jacks (MLR),
New Hampshire Wildcats (NCAA),
Connecticut Sun (WNBA)
Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live
NBC Sports California
San Francisco Bay Area,
Northern and central California,
Some parts of Oregon,
Some parts of Nevada
Oakland Athletics (MLB),
Sacramento Kings (NBA),
San Jose Sharks (NHL),
San Francisco Dons (NCAA),
Santa Clara Broncos (NCAA),
Saint Mary’s Gaels (NCAA),
UC Davis Aggies (NCAA),
Pacific Tigers (NCAA),
Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago metropolitan area,
Northern and central Illinois,
Indiana,
non-Milwaukee market areas of southern Wisconsin
Chicago White Sox (MLB),
Chicago Blackhawks (NHL),
Chicago Bulls (NBA),
Chicago Sky (WNBA),
Northern Illinois Huskies football (NCAA),
Illinois State Redbirds basketball (NCAA)
Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live
NBC Sports Philadelphi
Philadelphia metropolitan area,
Eastern Pennsylvania,
Southern and central New Jersey,
Delaware
Philadelphia Phillies (MLB),
Philadelphia 76ers (NBA),
Philadelphia Flyers (NHL),
Philadelphia Eagles (NFL) (only team-related programmes),
Philadelphia Big 5 basketball (NCAA),
Atlantic 10 Conference basketball and football (NCAA),
Colonial Athletic Association (NCAA)
Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live
SportsNet New York
New York metropolitan area,
New York state,
Connecticut,
Northern and central New Jersey,
Northeastern Pennsylvania
New York Mets (MLB),
New York Jets (NFL) (only team-related programmes),
Big East Conference (NCAA),
Ivy League (NCAA),
University of Connecticut Huskies (NCAA)
DirecTV, Hulu+ Live