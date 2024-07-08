How to watch and live stream NBC Sports without cable

Find the best live streaming packages to get all NBC Sports channels, including regional sports channels such as the SportsNet New York.

Hosts national NBC Sports coverage but does not contain NBC's Regional Sports Network as yet.

Hosts national NBC Sports coverage but does not contain NBC's Regional Sports Network as yet.

Hosts national NBC Sports coverage but does not contain NBC's Regional Sports Network as yet.

NBC has long had some of the premier sports and competitions from around the world and life without it can feel rather drab. It’s the home of Sunday Night Football, while also being the home of the Premier League and major events such as the French Open, Tour de France and the Olympic Games.

That’s just to name a few though, and across the year the live action comes thick and fast, making it well worth signing up for. Outside of cable, there are many ways in which you can live stream NBC Sports these days, and here’s all the information, packages and price points you need to know…

What sports channels and coverage does NBC offer?

NBC has a wealth of different channels across its network, from nationwide offerings to the many regional channels, providing rights to a variety of sports (see below).

The main channels offered by NBC are:

NBC Sports

NBC Sports on USA Network

Golf Channel

Telemundo Deportes

Across these channels, you’ll find a wealth of sports, competitions and tournaments, including:

Sport Competitions broadcast on NBC Golf U.S. Open, Ryder Cup, PGA Championship, The Open Olympics Summer Olympics, Winter Olympics Horse Racing Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Breeders’ Cup, Royal Ascot NFL Sunday Night Football, Super Bowl, Wild Card Playoff, Divisional Playoff Motorsport NASCAR, SuperMotocross World Championship Soccer Premier League, CONCACAF Nation’s League (Spanish language), Liga MX

Regionally, NBC also has a number of sports channels covering various areas and with that are rights to various teams and sports within that area. However, with platforms such as Fubo and DirecTV, it is also possible to stream those channels in their respective regions.

Channel Region(s) served Team rights Available on NBC Sports Bay Area San Francisco Bay Area,> Southern and central California, Southern Oregon, Northwestern Nevada San Francisco Giants (MLB), Golden State Warriors (NBA), West Coast Conference (NCAA), San Francisco 49ers (only team-related programmes) DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu+ Live NBC Sports Boston Massachusetts, Eastern and central Connecticut Boston Celtics (NBA), Maine Celtics (NBA G League), New England Free Jacks (MLR), New Hampshire Wildcats (NCAA), Connecticut Sun (WNBA) Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live NBC Sports California San Francisco Bay Area, Northern and central California, Some parts of Oregon, Some parts of Nevada Oakland Athletics (MLB), Sacramento Kings (NBA), San Jose Sharks (NHL), San Francisco Dons (NCAA), Santa Clara Broncos (NCAA), Saint Mary’s Gaels (NCAA), UC Davis Aggies (NCAA), Pacific Tigers (NCAA), Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live NBC Sports Chicago Chicago metropolitan area, Northern and central Illinois, Indiana, non-Milwaukee market areas of southern Wisconsin Chicago White Sox (MLB), Chicago Blackhawks (NHL), Chicago Bulls (NBA), Chicago Sky (WNBA), Northern Illinois Huskies football (NCAA), Illinois State Redbirds basketball (NCAA) Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live NBC Sports Philadelphi Philadelphia metropolitan area, Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern and central New Jersey, Delaware Philadelphia Phillies (MLB), Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), Philadelphia Flyers (NHL), Philadelphia Eagles (NFL) (only team-related programmes), Philadelphia Big 5 basketball (NCAA), Atlantic 10 Conference basketball and football (NCAA), Colonial Athletic Association (NCAA) Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live SportsNet New York New York metropolitan area, New York state, Connecticut, Northern and central New Jersey, Northeastern Pennsylvania New York Mets (MLB), New York Jets (NFL) (only team-related programmes), Big East Conference (NCAA), Ivy League (NCAA), University of Connecticut Huskies (NCAA) DirecTV, Hulu+ Live

The best packages to watch NBC Sports channels in 2024