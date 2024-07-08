This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
NBC Sports
Richard Greenwood

How to watch and live stream NBC Sports without cable

Find the best live streaming packages to get all NBC Sports channels, including regional sports channels such as the SportsNet New York.

NBC has long had some of the premier sports and competitions from around the world and life without it can feel rather drab. It’s the home of Sunday Night Football, while also being the home of the Premier League and major events such as the French Open, Tour de France and the Olympic Games.

That’s just to name a few though, and across the year the live action comes thick and fast, making it well worth signing up for. Outside of cable, there are many ways in which you can live stream NBC Sports these days, and here’s all the information, packages and price points you need to know…

What sports channels and coverage does NBC offer?

NBC has a wealth of different channels across its network, from nationwide offerings to the many regional channels, providing rights to a variety of sports (see below).

The main channels offered by NBC are:

  • NBC Sports

  • NBC Sports on USA Network

  • Golf Channel

  • Telemundo Deportes

Across these channels, you’ll find a wealth of sports, competitions and tournaments, including:

SportCompetitions broadcast on NBC

Golf

U.S. Open, Ryder Cup, PGA Championship, The Open

Olympics

Summer Olympics, Winter Olympics

Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Breeders’ Cup, Royal Ascot

NFL

Sunday Night Football, Super Bowl, Wild Card Playoff, Divisional Playoff

Motorsport

NASCAR, SuperMotocross World Championship

Soccer

Premier League, CONCACAF Nation’s League (Spanish language), Liga MX

Regionally, NBC also has a number of sports channels covering various areas and with that are rights to various teams and sports within that area. However, with platforms such as Fubo and DirecTV, it is also possible to stream those channels in their respective regions.

ChannelRegion(s) servedTeam rightsAvailable on

NBC Sports Bay Area

San Francisco Bay Area,>

Southern and central California,

Southern Oregon,

Northwestern Nevada

San Francisco Giants (MLB),

Golden State Warriors (NBA),

West Coast Conference (NCAA),

San Francisco 49ers (only team-related programmes)

DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu+ Live

NBC Sports Boston

Massachusetts,

Eastern and central Connecticut

Boston Celtics (NBA),

Maine Celtics (NBA G League),

New England Free Jacks (MLR),

New Hampshire Wildcats (NCAA),

Connecticut Sun (WNBA)

Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live

NBC Sports California

San Francisco Bay Area,

Northern and central California,

Some parts of Oregon,

Some parts of Nevada

Oakland Athletics (MLB),

Sacramento Kings (NBA),

San Jose Sharks (NHL),

San Francisco Dons (NCAA),

Santa Clara Broncos (NCAA),

Saint Mary’s Gaels (NCAA),

UC Davis Aggies (NCAA),

Pacific Tigers (NCAA),

Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago metropolitan area,

Northern and central Illinois,

Indiana,

non-Milwaukee market areas of southern Wisconsin

Chicago White Sox (MLB),

Chicago Blackhawks (NHL),

Chicago Bulls (NBA),

Chicago Sky (WNBA),

Northern Illinois Huskies football (NCAA),

Illinois State Redbirds basketball (NCAA)

Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live

NBC Sports Philadelphi

Philadelphia metropolitan area,

Eastern Pennsylvania,

Southern and central New Jersey,

Delaware

Philadelphia Phillies (MLB),

Philadelphia 76ers (NBA),

Philadelphia Flyers (NHL),

Philadelphia Eagles (NFL) (only team-related programmes),

Philadelphia Big 5 basketball (NCAA),

Atlantic 10 Conference basketball and football (NCAA),

Colonial Athletic Association (NCAA)

Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live

SportsNet New York

New York metropolitan area,

New York state,

Connecticut,

Northern and central New Jersey,

Northeastern Pennsylvania

New York Mets (MLB),

New York Jets (NFL) (only team-related programmes),

Big East Conference (NCAA),

Ivy League (NCAA),

University of Connecticut Huskies (NCAA)

DirecTV, Hulu+ Live

The best packages to watch NBC Sports channels in 2024