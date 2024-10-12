New England Patriots vs Houston Texans 2024 Week 6: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The AFC showdown heats up in Foxborough as the Houston Texans (4-1) take on the New England Patriots (1-4) this Sunday afternoon.
Houston arrives in Foxborough as leaders of the AFC South and boasts the second-best record in the conference. Each of their last three wins has been a narrow escape, with their latest—a three-point nail-biter—requiring a clutch 59-yard field goal to edge past the Bills after leading 17-3 at halftime.
The Patriots, meanwhile, have stumbled since their surprise win in Week 1, dropping four straight as their offense falters. Drake Maye, the third overall pick in this year's draft, is set for his first NFL start in an attempt to jump-start New England's season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New England Patriots vs Houston Texans NFL game, plus plenty more.
New England Patriots vs Houston Texans: Date and kick-off time
The Patriots will take on the Texans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
|Date
|Sunday, October 13
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Gillette Stadium
|Location
|Foxborough, Massachusetts
How to watch New England Patriots vs Houston Texans on TV & stream live online
TV channel: CBS
- Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
Streaming the game with a VPN
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New England Patriots vs Houston Texans
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 230 (CAR), 821 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 812 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
New England Patriots vs Houston Texans team news & key players
New England Patriots team news
Last week, the Patriots put up just one first-quarter touchdown and added a field goal to end with 299 total yards and 15 first downs in their loss to Miami. Jacoby Brissett has struggled to deliver, accumulating just 696 passing yards across five games, prompting the team to hand the reins to Maye. The rookie saw limited action against the Jets, completing 4 of 8 passes for 22 yards and taking two sacks.
New England entered the season relying heavily on their defense, and so far, that strategy holds, ranking ninth in points allowed with 20.4 per game. However, they sit at 23rd in total yards given up, averaging 357 yards per game. Raekwon McMillan has been a standout on defense, leading the Patriots with 31 tackles and registering at least seven in each of his last four outings.
Patriots injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|K. Bourne
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Knee
|C. Strange
|Guard
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee
|T. Wheatley
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|A. Watts
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Peppers
|Safety
|Commissioner's Exempt List
|Shoulder
|J. Andrews
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|S. Takitaki
|Linebacker
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee
|J. Jackson
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|K. Dugger
|Safety
|Questionable
|Ankle
|L. Robinson
|Guard
|Questionable
|Ankle
|J. Bentley
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|O. Ximines
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|M. Jones
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Groin
|D. Andrews
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|A. Jennings
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|M. Wilson
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Groin
|T. Brown
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|A. Austin
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|C. Wallace
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|S. Roberts
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|N. Leverett
|Guard
|Questionable
|Ankle
|K. Osborn
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|R. Stevenson
|Running Back
|Out
|Foot
|I. Bolden
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|J. Cardona
|Long Snapper
|Questionable
|Calf
Houston Texans team news
The Houston Texans offense impressed in their last outing, racking up 425 total yards and securing 18 first downs, with 13 coming through the air. C.J. Stroud delivered a solid performance, completing 28 of 38 passes for 331 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while also adding 27 rushing yards on three carries. Heading into the weekend, Stroud ranks fourth in the NFL with 1,385 passing yards.
Defensively, Houston stands strong, allowing just 274.2 yards per game, placing them fourth in the league. However, they rank 17th in points allowed, with opponents averaging 22.8 points per game. Henry To’oTo’o leads the Texans in tackles with 38, and the linebacker has also contributed a sack and a defended pass.
Texans injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|D. Keene
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|B. Hill
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Leg
|J. Thomas
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|K. Hinish
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
|C. Keenum
|Quarterback
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|M. Harris
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|C. Harris
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
|M. Ford
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Back
|D. Scaife
|Center
|Questionable
|Leg
|J. Jones
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|J. Okudah
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hip
|G. Fant
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|D. King
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Mixon
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Ankle
|B. Skowronek
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|B. Jordan
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|N. Collins
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|J. Ward
|Safety
|Out
|Groin
|J. Hughes
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Hip
|D. Barnett
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|R. Woods
|Wide Receiver
|Out
|Foot
|B. Brooks
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|K. Lassiter
|Cornerback
|Out
|Shoulder