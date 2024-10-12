New England Patriots vs Houston Texans 2024 Week 6: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch New England Patriots vs Houston Texans 2024 NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The AFC showdown heats up in Foxborough as the Houston Texans (4-1) take on the New England Patriots (1-4) this Sunday afternoon.

Houston arrives in Foxborough as leaders of the AFC South and boasts the second-best record in the conference. Each of their last three wins has been a narrow escape, with their latest—a three-point nail-biter—requiring a clutch 59-yard field goal to edge past the Bills after leading 17-3 at halftime.

The Patriots, meanwhile, have stumbled since their surprise win in Week 1, dropping four straight as their offense falters. Drake Maye, the third overall pick in this year's draft, is set for his first NFL start in an attempt to jump-start New England's season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New England Patriots vs Houston Texans NFL game, plus plenty more.

New England Patriots vs Houston Texans: Date and kick-off time

The Patriots will take on the Texans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Date Sunday, October 13 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Gillette Stadium Location Foxborough, Massachusetts

How to watch New England Patriots vs Houston Texans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming service: Fubo TV

With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New England Patriots vs Houston Texans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 230 (CAR), 821 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 812 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New England Patriots vs Houston Texans team news & key players

New England Patriots team news

Last week, the Patriots put up just one first-quarter touchdown and added a field goal to end with 299 total yards and 15 first downs in their loss to Miami. Jacoby Brissett has struggled to deliver, accumulating just 696 passing yards across five games, prompting the team to hand the reins to Maye. The rookie saw limited action against the Jets, completing 4 of 8 passes for 22 yards and taking two sacks.

New England entered the season relying heavily on their defense, and so far, that strategy holds, ranking ninth in points allowed with 20.4 per game. However, they sit at 23rd in total yards given up, averaging 357 yards per game. Raekwon McMillan has been a standout on defense, leading the Patriots with 31 tackles and registering at least seven in each of his last four outings.

Patriots injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries K. Bourne Wide Receiver Questionable Knee C. Strange Guard Physically Unable to Perform Knee T. Wheatley Tackle Questionable Undisclosed A. Watts Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Peppers Safety Commissioner's Exempt List Shoulder J. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed S. Takitaki Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee K. Dugger Safety Questionable Ankle L. Robinson Guard Questionable Ankle J. Bentley Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral O. Ximines Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee M. Jones Cornerback Questionable Groin D. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Jennings Linebacker Questionable Shoulder M. Wilson Cornerback Questionable Groin T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee A. Austin Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle C. Wallace Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle S. Roberts Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed N. Leverett Guard Questionable Ankle K. Osborn Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder R. Stevenson Running Back Out Foot I. Bolden Cornerback Questionable Hamstring J. Cardona Long Snapper Questionable Calf

Houston Texans team news

The Houston Texans offense impressed in their last outing, racking up 425 total yards and securing 18 first downs, with 13 coming through the air. C.J. Stroud delivered a solid performance, completing 28 of 38 passes for 331 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while also adding 27 rushing yards on three carries. Heading into the weekend, Stroud ranks fourth in the NFL with 1,385 passing yards.

Defensively, Houston stands strong, allowing just 274.2 yards per game, placing them fourth in the league. However, they rank 17th in points allowed, with opponents averaging 22.8 points per game. Henry To’oTo’o leads the Texans in tackles with 38, and the linebacker has also contributed a sack and a defended pass.

Texans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Keene Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Hill Safety Injured Reserve Leg J. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Hinish Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Calf C. Keenum Quarterback Injured Reserve Foot M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed C. Harris Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back D. Scaife Center Questionable Leg J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Okudah Cornerback Questionable Hip G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. King Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed J. Mixon Running Back Questionable Ankle B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Jordan Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Collins Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Ward Safety Out Groin J. Hughes Defensive End Injured Reserve Hip D. Barnett Defensive End Questionable Shoulder R. Woods Wide Receiver Out Foot B. Brooks Running Back Injured Reserve Knee K. Lassiter Cornerback Out Shoulder

