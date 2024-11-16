New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams 2024 Week 11: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Patriots versus Rams 2024 NFL Week 11 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) aim to secure their second straight victory on the road when they take on the New England Patriots (3-7) this Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles had their three-game winning streak snapped in a tough Monday night loss to the Dolphins. The offense struggled to capitalize on opportunities, settling for five field goals courtesy of Joshua Karty. The Rams will look to rebound and notch another road win as they visit the Patriots.

The Patriots, on the other hand, recovered from a loss to Tennessee by defeating the Bears in their most recent outing. Despite being tied with the Jets for the worst record in the AFC East, New England has shown signs of life, winning two of their last three games.

Both teams enter this matchup needing a win to revive their seasons. The Rams will rely on their aerial attack, while the Patriots aim to lean on their defense and ground game to come out on top.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams NFL game, plus plenty more.

New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams: Date and kick-off time

The Patriots will take on the Rams in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Date Sunday, November 17 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Gillette Stadium Location Foxborough, Massachusetts

How to watch New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Fox

Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 821 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 818 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams team news & key players

New England Patriots team news

The Patriots' offense has underwhelmed, putting up just 16 points per contest. They average 156.8 passing yards and 114.3 rushing yards per game. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye completed 60% of his throws in the win over Chicago, finishing with 184 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. In his debut season, Maye has amassed 954 passing yards with seven touchdowns and five picks while also adding 233 rushing yards and a score.

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson led the charge with 74 yards on 20 carries last week and has accumulated 512 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. Austin Hooper chipped in with three receptions for 64 yards in the victory.

Defensively, New England has been respectable, allowing 22 points per game, good for 12th in the league. They dominated the Bears, holding them to just three points, and a similar defensive showing will be critical against the Rams.

Patriots injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Strange Guard Physically Unable to Perform Knee J. Peppers Safety Commissioner's Exempt List Shoulder J. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Mapu Safety Questionable Neck S. Takitaki Linebacker Questionable Knee J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee V. Lowe Tackle Questionable Shoulder K. Dugger Safety Questionable Ankle D. Wise Defensive End Questionable Foot J. Bentley Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral O. Ximines Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee D. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee A. Austin Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle C. Wallace Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed T. Luther Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Ekuale Defensive Tackle Questionable Abdomen C. Elliss Linebacker Questionable Abdomen J. Roy Defensive Tackle Questionable Neck

Los Angeles Rams team news

The Rams are scoring 20.6 points per game, supported by 246.3 passing yards and 94.1 rushing yards on average. Matthew Stafford completed 70% of his passes against Miami, tallying 293 yards and an interception. His performance has been hampered by injuries to key players on the offensive line and at wide receiver. So far, Stafford has thrown for 2,262 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 66.5% of his passes.

Kyren Williams contributed 62 rushing yards on 16 carries in their last game, while standout rookie Puka Nacua hauled in nine receptions for 98 yards. However, the Rams’ defense remains a concern, surrendering 24.1 points per game, ranking 22nd in the league. They allowed 23 points against Miami and must tighten up defensively to get back on track.

Rams injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. McDermott Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Higbee Tight End Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL + MCL L. Murchison Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot R. Havenstein Offensive Lineman Out Ankle B. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Spine E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps K. Leveston Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle D. Kendrick Defensive Back Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Brown Kicker Questionable Hip T. Tomlinson Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Noteboom Offensive Lineman Doubtful Ankle J. Johnson Safety Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Reeder Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Gallimore Defensive Tackle Out Neck Z. VanValkenburg Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed C. Woods Defensive Back Out Ankle J. Wallace Defensive Back Questionable Hip M. Forristall Tight End Questionable Undisclosed B. Young Linebacker Questionable Knee

